FINANCE OF AMERICA : REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K

FINANCE OF AMERICA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS - Net loss for the quarter of $1,336 million or $(6.61) per basic share and $(6.72) per fully diluted share entirely due to a $1,381 million impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - - Adjusted net income* for the quarter of $70 million or $0.37 per fully diluted share, in line with fourth quarter earnings guidance - Irving, Texas (March 2, 2022): Finance of America Companies Inc., ("Finance of America" or the "Company")(NYSE: FOA), a high growth, consumer and specialty lending business, reported financial results for the quarter and year-ended December 31, 2021. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights • Full year 2021 total originations were $35.6 billion, an increase of 9% compared to 2020 due to strong growth in Reverse and Commercial segments. • Total revenue for 2021 of $1,736 million represented a 4% decrease compared to the full year 2020, as a 53% increase in Specialty Finance and Services (SF&S) segments revenue almost entirely offset the decline in Mortgage revenue similarly experienced by the broader market. • The Company performed its annual goodwill impairment analysis as part of the year end 2021 financial statement close process. Due to a sustained decline in the Company's stock price, the Company recognized a $1,381 million accounting impairment of the outstanding goodwill and certain intangible assets in the fourth quarter of 2021 to align the Company's book value with a supportable control premium. • The above-mentioned impairment contributed to a net loss for the quarter of $1,336 million or $(6.61) of basic EPS and $(6.72) of diluted EPS. Excluding the impairment charge and related tax benefit, the Company generated net income of $15 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. • For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company generated adjusted net income* of $70 million and adjusted diluted EPS* of $0.37, in line with fourth quarter earnings guidance. * See the sections titled "Reconciliation to GAAP" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other important disclosures. "Finance of America delivered another solid quarter and met our guidance despite a decline in the mortgage market," stated Patricia Cook, Chief Executive Officer. "Our SF&S businesses returned record growth in the full year and in the fourth quarter represented over 51% of our revenue and the bulk of adjusted net income. This performance by SF&S demonstrates the value of our unique business model, as these segments delivered strong revenue and earnings growth in a period where the refinance mortgage market declined. We believe our Reverse and Commercial businesses operate in markets with systemic tailwinds and we will continue to invest in these businesses to fuel further growth. Lender Services saw an expansion in third-party clients as well as increased sales to existing clients, which lead to an increase in operating margins. We remain focused on the growth and profitability of our Home Improvement business and anticipate it will begin contributing to our bottom line in 2022." "In our Mortgage business we remain focused on profitability as the market pivots to purchase. Our non-agency products continue to find traction as volume grew 25% quarter over quarter and 113% year over year. Furthermore, we believe there is substantial opportunity for our loan officers and brokers to sell Reverse and Commercial products given the expected decrease in refinance volumes." 1

2020 ($ amounts in millions, except margin and per share data) Successor Predecessor(5) Combined(1) Predecessor(5) Funded volume $ 8,793 $ 8,988 (2 )% $ 9,769 (10 )% $ 35,637 $ 32,628 9 % Total revenue 383 457 (16 )% 539 (29 )% 1,736 1,800 (4 )% Total expenses and other, net 364 402 (9 )% 386 (6 )% 1,562 1,300 20 % Pre-tax income (loss) (1,362 ) 55 (2576 )% 152 (996 )% (1,196 ) 500 (339 )% Net income (loss) (1,336 ) 50 (2772 )% 152 (979 )% (1,177 ) 498 (336 )% Pre-tax income excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(4) 18 55 (67 )% 152 (88 )% 184 500 (63 )% Adjusted net income(2) 70 75 (7 )% 122 (43 )% 308 430 (28 )% Adjusted EBITDA(2) 104 110 (5 )% 172 (40 )% 456 598 (24 )% Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (6.61 ) $ 0.36 (1936 )% N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Diluted earnings (loss) per share(3) $ (6.72 ) $ 0.22 (3155 )% N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adjusted diluted earnings per share(3) $ 0.37 $ 0.39 (5 )% $ 0.64 (42 )% $ 1.61 $ 2.25 (28 )% (1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay. (2) See Reconciliation to GAAP section for a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss). (3) Calculated on an if-converted basis. See Reconciliation to GAAP section for more detail. (4) Calculated for each period as Pre-tax income (loss), excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. (5) Predecessor includes all periods as of and prior to March 31, 2021. Balance Sheet Highlights ($ amounts in millions) December 31 September 30, Variance (%) 2021 2021 Q4'21 vs Q3'21 Cash and cash equivalents $ 141 $ 192 (27 )% Securitized loans held for investment (HMBS & nonrecourse) 16,774 16,287 3 % Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) 428 341 26 % Total assets 21,789 22,668 (4 )% Total liabilities 20,706 20,236 2 % Total equity 1,083 2,432 (55 )% Total tangible equity(1) 480 441 9 % (1) Total Tangible Equity calculated as Total Equity less Goodwill and Intangible assets, net. • Cash and cash equivalents ended the fourth quarter at $141 million. The $51 million decrease was primarily attributable to increased cash invested in proprietary assets and periodic outflows related to payroll and other expenses that are accrued monthly but paid less frequently. • Total assets declined 4% from prior quarter due to the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets partially offset by increased securitized loans held for investment. • Total liabilities grew $470 million on a sequential quarter basis primarily due to an increase in HMBS related obligations and nonrecourse debt of $486 million. • The decline in total equity is solely due to the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets during the quarter. Total tangible equity increased $39 million during the fourth quarter. 2

Segment Results Mortgage Originations The Mortgage Originations segment generates revenue through fee income from loan originations and gain on sale of mortgage loans into the secondary market. Variance

(%) Variance

(%) Variance

(%) Q4'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 vs

Q3'21 Q4'20 Q4'21 vs

Q4'20 2021 2020 2021 vs

2020 ($ amounts in millions) Successor Predecessor Combined (1) Predecessor Funded volume (Total) $ 6,891 $ 7,383 (7 )% $ 8,808 (22 )% $ 29,607 $ 29,064 2 % Funded volume (Purchase) 3,405 3,759 (9 )% 3,097 10 % 13,323 9,877 35 % Funded volume (Non-agency) 1,242 994 25 % 1,123 11 % 4,068 1,914 113 % Net rate lock volume 6,198 7,679 (19 )% 7,855 (21 )% 28,952 30,158 (4 )% Mortgage originations margin 2.52 % 2.61 % (3 )% 4.31 % (42 )% 2.86 % 3.88 % (26 )% Total revenue 187 235 (20 )% 367 (49 )% 959 1,292 (26 )% Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets $ (775 ) $ - N/A $ - N/A $ (775 ) $ - N/A Pre-tax income (loss) $ (783 ) $ 15 (5320 )% $ 129 (707 )% $ (679 ) $ 460 (248 )% Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(2) $ (8 ) $ 15 (153 )% $ 129 (106 )% $ 96 $ 460 (79 )% (1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay. (2) Calculated for each period as Pre-tax income (loss), excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. • Funded purchase volume for 2021 totaled $13,323 million, a 35% increase year over year. This represented 45% of total funded volume in 2021. • Non-agency volume continued its strong growth, up 25% in Q4 2021 compared to the prior quarter and 113% compared to the prior year. • Fourth quarter mortgage originations margin declined 3% relative to last quarter, driven by an increased share of wholesale originations and decreased share of retail originations. • Pre-tax loss excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of $8 million for the quarter was entirely driven by the loss in our Home Improvement business that is reported in Mortgage Originations. 3

Reverse Originations The Reverse Originations segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of net origination gains and origination fees earned on the origination of reverse mortgage loans. Variance (%) Variance (%) Variance (%) Q4'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 vs

Q3'21 Q4'20 Q4'21 vs

Q4'20 2021 2020 2021 vs

2020 ($ amounts in millions) Successor Predecessor Combined (1) Predecessor Funded volume $ 1,322 $ 1,157 14 % $ 655 102 % $ 4,261 $ 2,707 57 % Total revenue 114 111 3 % 55 107 % 389 194 101 % Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (408 ) - N/A - N/A (408 ) - N/A Pre-tax income (loss) (333 ) 69 (583 )% 33 (1109 )% (165 ) 107 (254 )% Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(2) 75 69 9 % 33 127 % 243 107 127 % (1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay. (2) Calculated for each period as Pre-tax income (loss), excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. • Fourth quarter funded volume and revenue of $1,322 million and $114 million, respectively, exceeded the highest levels on record that were set in the previous quarter. This was driven by growth in both new originations and refinances due to recent home price appreciation. • 2021 funded volume of $4,261 million is up 57% relative to 2020 funded volume of $2,707 million. • 2021 revenue of $389 million is up 101% compared to 2020 revenue of $194 million. • As a result, Reverse Originations generated $243 million pre-tax income for the year excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets during 2021; a new record and 127% higher than the prior year. 4

Commercial Originations The Commercial Originations segment provides business purpose lending solutions for residential real estate investors. The Commercial Originations segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of net origination gains and origination fees earned on the origination of mortgage loans. Variance (%) Variance (%) Variance (%) Q4'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 vs

Q3'21 Q4'20 Q4'21 vs

Q4'20 2021 2020 2021 vs

2020 ($ amounts in millions) Successor Predecessor Combined (1) Predecessor Funded volume $ 580 $ 448 29 % $ 307 89 % 1,769 $ 855 107 % Total revenue 30 28 7 % 13 131 % 95 37 157 % Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (76 ) - N/A - N/A (76 ) - N/A Pre-tax income (loss) (68 ) 6 (1233 )% 1 (6900 )% (58 ) (4 ) (1350 )% Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(2) 8 6 33 % 1 700 % 18 (4 ) 550 % (1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay. (2) Calculated for each period as Pre-tax income (loss), excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. • Fourth quarter funded volume of $580 million set a record for the highest quarterly volume for the third straight quarter; eclipsing the prior quarter's level by 29%. • 2021 produced record funded volume of $1,769 million and revenue of $95 million, an increase of 107% and 157% over 2020, respectively. • Pre-tax income excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets grew 33% quarter over quarter driven by growth in funded volume due to strong borrower and investor demand. 5

Lender Services The Lender Services business generates revenue and earnings in the form of fees. Lender Services supports over 1,900 third party clients across the lending industry. Variance

(%) Variance

(%) Variance

(%) Q4'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 vs

Q3'21 Q4'20 Q4'21 vs

Q4'20 2021 2020 2021 vs

2020 ($ amounts in millions) Successor Predecessor Combined (1) Predecessor Total revenue $ 83 $ 88 (6 )% $ 66 26 % $ 328 205 60 % % of revenue from third-party clients 82 % 81 % 1 % 79 % 4 % 81 % 79 % 3 % Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (110 ) - N/A - N/A (110 ) - N/A Pre-tax income (loss) (101 ) 9 (1222 )% 4 (2625 )% (71 ) 20 (455 )% Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(2) 9 9 - % 4 125 % 39 20 95 % (1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay. (2) Calculated for each period as Pre-tax income (loss), excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. • 2021 total revenue for Lender Services increased by 60%, to $328 million in 2021 from $205 in 2020 due to growth in third party clients and deeper penetration of the existing client base. • For the year, Lender Services earned pre-tax income excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of $39 million, a 95% increase over the prior year. • Revenue from third-party clients increased to 82% in Q4 2021, up from 79% in Q4 2020. 6

Portfolio Management The Portfolio Management segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of gain on sale of loans, fair value gains, interest income, servicing income, fees for underwriting, advisory and valuation services and other ancillary fees. Variance

(%) Variance

(%) Variance

(%) Q4'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 vs

Q3'21 Q4'20 Q4'21 vs

Q4'20 2021 2020 2021 vs

2020 ($ amounts in millions) Successor Predecessor Combined (1) Predecessor Assets under management $ 18,974 $ 18,403 3 % $ 16,896 12 % $ 18,974 $ 16,896 12 % Assets excluding HMBS and non-recourse obligations(2) 2,431 2,356 3 % 1,835 32 % 2,431 1,835 32 % Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) 428 341 26 % 181 136 % 428 181 136 % Total revenue (29 ) 10 (390 )% 38 (176 )% 17 69 (75 )% Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (12 ) - N/A - N/A (12 ) - N/A Pre-tax income (loss) (69 ) (20 ) (245 )% 8 (963 )% (109 ) (22 ) (395 )% Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(3) (57 ) (20 ) (185 )% 8 (813 )% (97 ) (22 ) (341 )% (1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay. (2) Calculated for each period as Assets under management less HMBS related obligations, at fair value and nonrecourse debt, at fair value. (3) Calculated for each period as Pre-tax income (loss), excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. • Fourth quarter Mortgage Servicing Rights grew to $428 million, up 26% from the prior quarter as we retained servicing on agency loans originated in the retail channel. • Revenue in the fourth quarter was negative predominantly due to fair value marks resulting from faster than modeled prepayment speeds in Reverse assets. These marks reflect lifetime impacts across the portfolio. The decrease in total revenue and pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets compared to the prior quarter reflects the impact of fair value adjustments related predominantly to Reverse assets. 7

Reconciliation to GAAP Q4'21 Q3'21 Q4'20 2021 2020 ($ amounts in millions) Successor Predecessor Combined (1) Predecessor Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted Net income and Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ (1,336 ) $ 50 $ 152 $ (1,177 ) $ 498 Adjustments for: Changes in fair value(2) 52 20 4 108 58 Amortization and impairment of goodwill and intangibles(3) 1,395 13 1 1,422 3 Equity based compensation(4) 11 11 - 32 - Certain non-recurring costs(5) - 3 7 53 20 Tax effect on net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest(6) 63 (7 ) (39 ) 28 (128 ) Tax effect of adjustments(6) (115 ) (15 ) (3 ) (158 ) (21 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 70 $ 75 $ 122 $ 308 $ 430 Effective income taxes 25 26 43 110 152 Depreciation 2 2 3 10 8 Interest expense on non-funding debt 7 7 4 28 8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 104 $ 110 $ 172 $ 456 $ 598 OTHER KEY METRICS Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - $ 1 $ 2 $ 1 Provision (benefit) for income taxes $ (26 ) $ 4 $ 1 $ (20 ) $ 1 (1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay. (2) Changes in fair value include changes in fair value of loans and securities held for investment, deferred purchase price obligations, warrant liability, and minority investments. (3) Successor period amortization includes amortization of intangibles recognized from the business combination with Replay. (4) Funded 85% by the non-controlling shareholders. (5) Certain non-recurring costs relate to various one-time expenses and adjustments that management believes should be excluded as these do not relate to a recurring part of the core business operations. These items include certain one-time charges including amounts recognized for settlement of legal and regulatory matters, acquisition related expenses and other one-time charges. (6) We applied a 26% effective tax rate to pre-tax income and adjustments (excluding change in fair value of warrant liability and component-2 goodwill, which are considered permanent book/tax differences) for the respective period to determine the tax effect of net income (loss) and adjustments attributable to the noncontrolling interests and adjustments. 8

Q4'21 Q3'21 Q4'20 2021 2020 ($ amounts in millions, except shares and $ per share) Successor Predecessor Combined (1) Predecessor GAAP PER SHARE MEASURES Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ (395 ) $ 21 N/A N/A N/A Weighted average outstanding share count 59,806,378 59,861,171 N/A N/A N/A Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (6.61 ) $ 0.36 N/A N/A N/A If-converted method net income (loss) (1,273 ) 43 N/A N/A N/A Weighted average diluted share count 189,436,869 191,161,431 N/A N/A N/A Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (6.72 ) $ 0.22 N/A N/A N/A NON-GAAP PER SHARE MEASURES Adjusted net income $ 70 $ 75 $ 122 $ 308 $ 430 Weighted average diluted share count 189,436,869 191,161,431 191,200,000 190,745,873 191,200,000 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.37 $ 0.39 $ 0.64 $ 1.61 $ 2.25 (1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay. ($ amounts in millions, except shares and $ per share) Reconciliation of Pre-tax income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income for Q4 2021 SF&S Mortgage Total Pre-tax loss $ (579 ) $ (783 ) $ (1,362 ) Adjustments for: Amortization and impairment of goodwill and intangibles(2) 618 777 1,395 Changes in fair value(1) 52 - 52 Equity-based compensation(3) 9 2 11 Tax effect on pre-tax loss(4) (115 ) 204 89 Tax effect of adjustments*(4) 88 (203 ) (115 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 73 $ (3 ) $ 70 (1) Changes in fair value include changes in fair value of loans and securities held for investment, deferred purchase price obligations, warrant liability, and minority investments. (2) Successor period amortization includes amortization of intangibles recognized from the business combination with Replay and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. (3) Funded 85% by the non-controlling shareholders. (4) We applied a 26% effective tax rate to pre-tax income and adjustments (excluding change in fair value of warrant liability and component-2 goodwill, which are considered permanent book/tax differences) for the respective period to determine the tax effect of net income (loss) and adjustments attributable to the noncontrolling interests and adjustments. 9

Finance of America Companies Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,238 $ 191,736 Restricted cash 322,403 325,226 Loans held for investment, subject to HMBS related obligations, at fair value 10,556,054 10,347,459 Loans held for investment, subject to nonrecourse debt, at fair value 6,218,194 5,939,651 Loans held for investment, at fair value 1,031,328 1,077,670 Loans held for sale, at fair value 2,052,378 2,047,015 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value, $142,435 and $96,073, subject to nonrecourse MSR financing liability, respectively 427,942 340,949 Derivative assets 48,870 54,993 Fixed assets and leasehold improvements, net 29,256 29,503 Goodwill - 1,298,796 Intangible assets, net 602,900 692,676 Other assets, net 358,383 322,419 TOTAL ASSETS $ 21,788,946 $ 22,668,093 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY HMBS related obligations, at fair value $ 10,422,358 $ 10,216,310 Nonrecourse debt, at fair value 6,111,242 5,831,083 Other financing lines of credit 3,347,442 3,325,156 Payables and other liabilities 471,511 509,803 Notes payable, net 353,383 353,567 TOTAL LIABILITIES 20,705,936 20,235,919 EQUITY FoA Equity Capital LLC member's equity - - Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 6,000,000,000 shares authorized; 60,755,069 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 6 6 Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 15 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 - - Additional paid-in capital 831,620 821,316 Accumulated deficit (443,613 ) (48,164 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (110 ) (92 ) Noncontrolling interest 695,107 1,659,108 TOTAL EQUITY 1,083,010 2,432,174 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 21,788,946 $ 22,668,093 10

Finance of America Companies Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Q4'21 Q3'21 Q4'20 2021 2020 Successor Predecessor Combined(1) Predecessor REVENUES Gain on sale and other income from mortgage loans held for sale, net $ 166,853 $ 210,095 $ 342,094 $ 855,859 $ 1,178,995 Net fair value gains on mortgage loans and related obligations 88,090 122,509 90,060 418,413 311,698 Fee income 149,476 145,725 123,867 547,436 389,869 Net interest expense: Interest income 14,912 15,862 12,969 56,586 42,584 Interest expense (36,377 ) (37,691 ) (29,836 ) (142,060 ) (123,001 ) Net interest expense (21,465 ) (21,829 ) (16,867 ) (85,474 ) (80,417 ) TOTAL REVENUES 382,954 456,500 539,154 1,736,234 1,800,145 EXPENSES Salaries, benefits and related expenses 231,374 262,000 253,231 1,006,635 868,265 Occupancy, equipment rentals and other office related expenses 8,386 8,283 6,826 30,986 29,621 General and administrative expenses 131,335 141,358 122,097 519,449 395,871 TOTAL EXPENSES 371,095 411,641 382,154 1,557,070 1,293,757 IMPAIRMENT OF GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS (1,380,630 ) - - (1,380,630 ) - OTHER, NET 6,287 9,691 (3,807 ) 5,250 (6,131 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,362,485 ) 54,550 153,193 (1,196,216 ) 500,257 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (26,197 ) 4,440 770 (19,534 ) 2,344 NET INCOME (LOSS) (1,336,288 ) 50,110 152,423 (1,176,682 ) 497,913 CRNCI - - 1,210 - (21,749 ) Noncontrolling interest (940,839 ) 28,726 198 (924,741 ) 1,274 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $ (395,449 ) $ 21,384 $ 151,015 $ (251,941 ) $ 518,388 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic weighted average shares outstanding 59,806,378 59,861,171 N/A N/A N/A Basic net income (loss) per share $ (6.61 ) $ 0.36 N/A N/A N/A Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 189,436,869 191,161,431 N/A N/A N/A Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (6.72 ) $ 0.22 N/A N/A N/A (1) Financial results of combined successor and predecessor of the business combination with Replay. 11

