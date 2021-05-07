Finance Of America : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review

Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.

As previously disclosed, on April 1, 2021, Finance of America Equity Capital LLC (' FoA ') and Replay Acquisition Corp. (' Replay '), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (' SPAC '), completed their previously announced business combination whereby Replay combined with FoA in a series of transactions (collectively, the ' Business Combination ') that resulted in Finance of America Companies Inc. (the ' Company ') becoming a publicly-traded company on the New York Stock Exchange. As a result of the Business Combination and by operation of Rule 12g-3(a) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Company became the successor issuer to Replay, and the Company is filing this Current Report on Form 8-K in its capacity as the successor issuer to Replay.

Following the Business Combination, on April 12, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ' SEC ') released a public statement (the ' Public Statement ') informing market participants that warrants issued by SPACs may require classification as liabilities rather than equity, with changes in the fair value of the warrants reported in earnings each period, due to certain common provisions in SPAC warrant agreements providing for cash settlement in certain circumstances. Consistent with market practice at the time, Replay previously classified its warrants outstanding prior to the Business Combination as equity. For a full description of Replay's warrants, please refer to Replay's final prospectus, dated April 3, 2019, filed with the SEC in connection with its initial public offering.

On May 5, 2021, management of the Company and the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company determined that Replay's audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, and quarterly unaudited financial statements for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2019, September 30, 2019, March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020 (the ' Affected Periods ') should no longer be relied upon due to guidance in the SEC's Public Statement indicating that Replay's warrants should have been classified as liabilities on Replay's balance sheet rather than equity.

Following consideration of the guidance in the SEC's Public Statement, the Company concluded the warrants did not meet the conditions to be classified in equity and instead the warrant agreement governing Replay's warrants includes a tender offer and make-whole provision that would require both the public warrants and private placement warrants issued in connection with Replay's initial public offering to be classified as a liability measured at fair value, with changes in fair value reported each period in earnings, and thus following such guidance, the warrants should have been liability classified in the previously issued financial statements. In addition, management has identified errors made in the historical financial statements related to its stockholders' equity where on the date of issuance of the units; Replay improperly allocated the net proceeds among the ordinary shares subject to possible redemption and public warrants. Management has also noted a reclassifications error related to temporary equity and permanent equity.

The Company has discussed the matters disclosed in this Current Report on Form 8-K with its independent registered public accounting firm, BDO USA, LLP, and with Replay's former independent registered public accounting firm, WithumSmith+Brown, PC, and intends to file an amendment to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 25, 2021 (' Amended 10-K ') reflecting this reclassification of the warrants for the Affected Periods. The adjustments to the financial statement items for the Affected Periods will be set forth through expanded disclosure in the financial statements included in the Amended 10-K, including further describing the restatement and its impact on previously reported amounts. The Company also intends to file amendments to its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 (such reports, together with the Amended 10-K, the ' Amended Reports '). The Company is working diligently with its auditors and an independent valuation expert to finalize the valuation of the warrants and file the Amended Reports as soon as practicable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations, impacts of