Finance of America Companies Inc. (“Finance of America” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FOA), a modern retirement solutions platform, today announced that it will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 after market closing on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the press release and investor presentation will be posted prior to the call under the “Investors” section on Finance of America’s website at https://www.financeofamerica.com/investors.

To listen to the audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company's website at https://www.financeofamerica.com/investors. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing the following:

1-800-715-9871 (Domestic)

1-646-307-1963 (International)

Conference ID: 5706924

Replay

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call until March 20, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-800-770-2030 (United States) or 1-646-307-1963 (International). The replay pin number is 5706924. The replay can also be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Company's website at https://www.financeofamerica.com/investors.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) is a modern retirement solutions platform that provides customers with access to an innovative range of retirement offerings centered on the home. In addition, FOA offers capital markets and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. FOA is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit www.financeofamerica.com.

