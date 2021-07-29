FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS (Form 8-K)
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
WARSAW, N.Y., July 29, 2021 - Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the 'Company' 'we' or 'us'), parent company of Five Star Bank (the 'Bank'), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC ('SDN'), Courier Capital, LLC ('Courier Capital') and HNP Capital, LLC ('HNP Capital'), today reported financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Net income for the quarter was $20.2 million compared to $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $19.8 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.
The increase in quarterly net income was driven by a $4.6 million benefit for credit losses as compared to a provision of $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Continued improvement in the national unemployment forecast, positive trends in qualitative factors and lower net charge-offs resulted in a release of credit loss reserves and the corresponding benefit for credit losses in the quarter.
Pre-tax pre-provision income(1) for the quarter was $21.0 million, an increase of $3.7 million from the second quarter of 2020.
'Our Company delivered solid performance across all business lines in the quarter with year-over-year growth in net interest income and noninterest income and a quarterly efficiency ratio of 56%,' said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. 'Cost savings from our enterprise standardization program are offsetting the cost of important investments we are making in people and technology to improve relationships with our customers and enhance future profitability. Our team continued to do a great job serving our clients across our banking, insurance and investment businesses.
'We once again benefitted from a positive provision in the quarter due to continued improvement in the operating environment. A strengthening economy is also reflected in net loan recoveries.
'We opened two new branches in the City of Buffalo in June. Both branches are in areas undergoing redevelopment and revitalization and we are honored to play an important role. We look forward to delivering our unique style of community banking to our neighbors and helping them improve their financial well-being.'
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, 'Net interest margin ('NIM') was 3.06% for the second quarter, down 23 basis points from 3.29% in the first quarter of 2021. Second quarter NIM was impacted by an increase in our excess liquidity position coupled with a lower level of fee accretion related to Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') loans in comparison to the first quarter. On a linked quarter basis, our excess liquidity position resulted in an increase in average investment securities and interest-earning deposits of $269 million, partially due to the seasonal inflow of public deposits. This resulted in approximately 12 basis points of NIM compression in the quarter. Second quarter PPP fee accretion was $1.5 million, down from $2.9 million in the prior quarter, negatively impacting second quarter NIM by approximately 11 basis points. Excluding all impacts of PPP loans, NIM was 3.02% for the second quarter as compared to 3.15% for the first quarter of 2021.'
Buffalo Branch Openings
Two new Five Star Bank branches opened in the City of Buffalo in June of 2021, consistent with the Company's long-term strategy to expand in the urban markets of Buffalo and Rochester. The branches are in vibrant commercial corridors at 451 Elmwood Avenue and 2222 Seneca Street, extending the reach of Five Star Bank's distribution system in both northern and southern directions from the existing downtown branch.
The Company is committed to the use of green and energy efficient materials. Materials sourced for the Elmwood Avenue and Seneca Street branches received certifications from Cradle to Cradle, Declare, Forest Stewardship Council, Green Square and GreenGuard. Additionally, materials with a high percentage of recycled content were used when possible.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income was $37.7 million for the quarter, a decrease of $125 thousand from the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $3.6 million from the second quarter of 2020.
Average interest-earning assets for the quarter were $4.97 billion, $302.5 million higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $699.2 million higher than the second quarter of 2020. The increase was the result of an increase in the level of Federal Reserve
interest-earning cash, $126.3 million higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $157.1 million higher than the second quarter of 2020; an increase in investment securities, $142.3 million higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $290.3 million higher than the second quarter of 2020; and growth in loans, $33.9 million higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $251.8 million higher than the second quarter of 2020. The average balance of PPP loans net of deferred fees was $232.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, $248.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $176.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Net interest margin was 3.06% as compared to 3.29% in the first quarter of 2021 and 3.23% in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of lower-yielding PPP loans and related loan origination fees accreted over the term of the loan or upon loan forgiveness, net interest margin was 3.02% in the second quarter of 2021, 3.15% in the first quarter of 2021 and 3.27% in the second quarter of 2020.
Our net interest margin has been impacted by the interest rate environment that reflects a flatter yield curve and lower rates. In the first and second quarters of 2021, our excess liquidity position placed further pressure on net interest margin. Excess liquidity has resulted in higher average balances of interest-earning cash and investment securities, albeit at lower comparative yields, based on current market conditions.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $10.2 million for the quarter, a decrease of $2.8 million from the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $477 thousand from the second quarter of 2020.
Service charges on deposits of $1.3 million was relatively unchanged as compared to the first quarter of 2021 and $807 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020. The increase is the result of the Company's COVID-19 relief initiatives of temporarily waiving or eliminating fees during the second quarter of 2020.
Insurance income of $1.1 million was $249 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to contingent revenue received in the first quarter each year partially offset by the full quarter impact of the February 1, 2021, acquisition of Landmark Group. The increase of $328 thousand from the second quarter of 2020 was primarily the result of the Landmark Group acquisition.
Card interchange income of $2.2 million was $236 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $418 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020 due to an increase in customer transactions.
Investment advisory fees of $2.9 million was $114 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $635 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020 due to an increase in assets under management driven by a combination of market gains, new customer accounts and contributions to existing accounts.
Income from investments in limited partnerships of $238 thousand was $617 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2021 and $482 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.
Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net was a loss of $592 thousand, $2.5 million lower than the first quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2020. Income from derivative instruments, net is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter combined with the impact of changes in the fair market value of borrower-facing trades. A lower level of interest rate swap transactions was executed during the quarter and fair market values were negatively impacted by the second quarter decrease in longer-term interest rates.
A net loss on investment securities of $3 thousand was recognized in the quarter compared to a net gain of $74 thousand in the first quarter of 2021 and a net gain of $674 thousand in the second quarter of 2020. The net gain in the second quarter of 2020 is attributable to the management of premium risk, largely achieved through the sale of $25.9 million of fixed rate mortgage backed securities with higher expected prepayment speeds. Proceeds were reinvested in current coupon bonds, with lower anticipated prepayment behavior.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $26.9 million in the quarter compared to $26.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $26.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Salaries and employee benefits expense of $14.5 million was relatively unchanged as compared to the first quarter of 2021 and $555 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2020, reflecting the 2020 streamlining of retail branches to better align with shifting customer needs and preferences, including the closure of seven branches.
Professional services expense of $1.6 million was $292 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to the timing and level of audit fees and fees for consulting and advisory projects. Expense was relatively unchanged as compared to the second quarter of 2020.
Computer and data processing expense of $3.5 million was $339 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2021 and $761 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2020 due to investments in technology, including costs related to the Bank's ongoing digital banking initiatives.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $5.4 million for the quarter compared to $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. The Company recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the second quarter of 2021, first quarter of 2021, and second quarter of 2020, resulting in income tax expense reductions of approximately $424 thousand, $244 thousand and $196 thousand, respectively.
The effective tax rate was 21.1% for the quarter compared to 20.5% for the first quarter of 2021 and 18.0% for the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase in effective tax rates is the result of higher pre-tax earnings in comparison to the prior year. The Company's effective tax rates differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments.
Balance Sheet and Capital Management
Total assets were $5.30 billion at June 30, 2021, down $34.0 million from March 31, 2021, and up $614.2 million from June 30, 2020.
Investment securities were $1.12 billion at June 30, 2021, up $112.1 million from March 31, 2021, and up $342.4 million from June 30, 2020. The Company's primary investment strategy for 2020 was to reinvest cash flow from the portfolio; however, the focus was redirected to deploying excess liquidity into cash flowing agency mortgage backed securities given the elevated cash position the Company has continued to experience. Increased purchase activity in the first six months of 2021 resulted from the continued execution of the strategy to reallocate excess Federal Reserve cash balances into collateral eligible agency mortgage backed securities that demonstrated higher yields, on a relative basis.
Total loans were $3.63 billion at June 30, 2021, down $22.2 million, or 0.6%, from March 31, 2021, and up $146.3 million, or 4.2%, from June 30, 2020.
Commercial business loans totaled $731.2 million, down $85.7 million, or 10.5%, from March 31, 2021, and down $87.5 million, or 10.7%, from June 30, 2020. PPP loans net of deferred fees were $171.9 million at June 30, 2021, $255.6 million at March 31, 2021, and $261.5 million at June 30, 2020, and are included in commercial business loans. Accordingly, commercial business loans excluding the impact of PPP decreased 0.4% from March 31, 2021 and increased 0.4% from June 30, 2020.
Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.32 billion, up $38.6 million, or 3.0%, from March 31, 2021, and up $175.1 million, or 15.4%, from June 30, 2020.
Residential real estate loans totaled $590.3 million, down $11.3 million, or 1.9%, from March 31, 2021, and up $5.3 million, or 0.9%, from June 30, 2020.
Consumer indirect loans totaled $899.0 million, up $41.2 million, or 4.8%, from March 31, 2021 and up $70.9 million, or 8.6%, from June 30, 2020.
Total loans, excluding PPP loans net of deferred fees, were $3.46 billion at June 30, 2021, up $61.4 million, or 1.8%, from March 31, 2021, and up $235.9 million, or 7.3%, from June 30, 2020.
Total deposits were $4.66 billion at June 30, 2021, $56.8 million lower than March 31, 2021, and $665.2 million higher than June 30, 2020. The decrease from March 31, 2021, was primarily the result of a seasonal decrease in public deposits partially offset by growth in the non-public and reciprocal deposit portfolios. The increase from June 30, 2020, was due to growth in public, non-public, reciprocal and brokered deposits. Public deposit balances represented 21% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to 24% at March 31, 2021, and 23% at June 30, 2020.
There were no short-term borrowings outstanding at June 30, 2021 or March 31, 2021. The decline from $105.3 million at June 30, 2020, is the result of the Company's decision to utilize brokered deposits as a cost-effective alternative to Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits. In February 2020, the Company entered a long-term brokered sweep arrangement as a stable alternative borrowing source to diversify the wholesale funding base.
Shareholders' equity was $487.1 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $466.3 million at March 31, 2021, and $448.0 million at June 30, 2020. Common book value per share was $29.66 at June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.30 or 4.6% from $28.36 at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $2.80 or 10.4% from $26.86 at June 30, 2020. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $24.97 at June 30, 2021, an increase of $1.31 or 5.5% from $23.66 at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $2.75 or 12.4% from $22.22 at June 30, 2020.
On November 4, 2020, the Company announced a stock repurchase program for up to 801,879 shares of common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding common shares. Shares may be repurchased in open market transactions and pursuant to any trading plan adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. No shares were repurchased in 2020 or in the second quarter of 2021 under this program. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 238,439 shares for an average repurchase price of $24.30 per share, inclusive of transaction costs.
The common equity to assets ratio was 8.87% at June 30, 2021, compared to 8.42% at March 31, 2021, and 9.20% at June 30, 2020. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 7.58%, 7.13% and 7.74% at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. The primary driver of declines in both ratios compared to the prior year period was the significant increase
in total assets, specifically the increase in liquidity. The ratios were impacted to a lesser degree by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio and the impact of share repurchases during the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by the positive impact of earnings.During the second quarter of 2021, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend returned 22% of second quarter net income to common shareholders.
The Company's regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2021, compared to the prior quarter and prior year:
Leverage Ratio was 8.16%, compared to 8.35% and 8.49% at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.38%, compared to 10.22% and 10.23% at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.81%, compared to 10.66% and 10.71% at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.54%, compared to 13.53% and 12.78% at March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.
Credit Quality
Non-performing loans were $6.6 million at June 30, 2021, as compared to $9.7 million at March 31, 2021, and $13.2 million at June 30, 2020. Net recoveries were $394 thousand in the quarter as compared to net charge-offs of $887 thousand in the first quarter of 2021 and $786 thousand in the second quarter of 2020. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans was (0.04)% in the current quarter, 0.10% in the first quarter of 2021 and 0.09% in the second quarter of 2020.
Foreclosed assets at June 30, 2021, were $646 thousand, a decrease of $2.3 million from March 31, 2021, and a decrease of $33 thousand from June 30, 2020. The decrease during the quarter was the result of the sale of an asset on which foreclosure occurred in the third quarter of 2020.
At June 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio was 1.28% compared to 1.36% at March 31, 2021, and 1.33% at June 30, 2020. PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration. Excluding PPP loans, the June 30, 2021, allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans ratio(1) was 1.34%, a decrease of thirteen basis points from 1.47% at March 31, 2021 and a decrease of ten basis points from 1.44% at June 30, 2020.
Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans was a $3.9 million benefit in the quarter compared to a benefit of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a provision of $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Changes in the allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision (benefit) for credit losses, were a $764 thousand decrease in the second quarter of 2021 and a $276 thousand decrease in the first quarter of 2021, compared to an increase of $5 thousand in the second quarter of 2020.
Provision throughout 2020 was driven by the adoption of the current expected credit loss standard ('CECL') and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economic environment. The designated loss driver for the Company's CECL model is the national unemployment forecast, which spiked in early 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, resulting in a first quarter 2020 provision of $13.9 million and a second quarter provision of $3.7 million. Provision was a benefit in the first and second quarters of 2021 due to continued improvement in the national unemployment forecast and positive trends in qualitative factors, resulting in a release of credit loss reserves.
The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what we believe are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The total non-performing loans to total loans ratio was 0.18% at June 30, 2021, 0.27% at March 31, 2021, and 0.38% at June 30, 2020. The ratio of allowance for credit losses - loans to non-performing loans was 699% at June 30, 2021, compared to 514% at March 31, 2021, and 351% at June 30, 2020.
Subsequent Events
The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2021, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.
Conference Call
The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on July 30, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company's website at www.fiiwarsaw.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-888-346-9290 and requesting the Financial Institutions, Inc. call. The webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days.
About Financial Institutions, Inc.
Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 45 offices throughout Western and Central New York State. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ approximately 600 individuals. The Company's stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.
The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'seek,' 'see,' 'will,' 'would,' 'estimate,' 'forecast,' 'target,' 'preliminary,' or 'range.' Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's customers, business, and results of operations as well as the economy in Western New York and the United States, the Company's ability to implement its strategic plan, whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected, whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems, the attitudes and preferences of the Company's customers, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and profitably operate Landmark Group and other acquisitions, the competitive environment, fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio, changes in the regulatory environment and the Company's compliance with regulatory requirements, changes in interest rates, and general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports onForm 10-Qand other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.
(1) See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
206,387
$
344,790
$
93,878
$
282,070
$
119,610
Investment securities:
Available for sale
902,845
753,489
628,059
515,971
469,413
Held-to-maturity, net
218,858
256,127
271,966
290,946
309,872
Total investment securities
1,121,703
1,009,616
900,025
806,917
779,285
Loans held for sale
3,929
5,685
4,305
7,076
6,654
Loans:
Commercial business
731,208
816,936
794,148
818,135
818,691
Commercial mortgage
1,315,404
1,276,841
1,253,901
1,202,046
1,140,326
Residential real estate loans
590,303
601,609
599,800
596,902
585,035
Residential real estate lines
80,781
85,362
89,805
94,017
97,427
Consumer indirect
899,018
857,804
840,421
840,579
828,105
Other consumer
15,454
15,834
17,063
16,860
16,237
Total loans
3,632,168
3,654,386
3,595,138
3,568,539
3,485,821
Allowance for credit losses - loans
46,365
49,828
52,420
49,395
46,316
Total loans, net
3,585,803
3,604,558
3,542,718
3,519,144
3,439,505
Total interest-earning assets
4,906,087
4,963,264
4,520,416
4,577,057
4,314,490
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
74,262
74,528
73,789
74,062
74,342
Total assets
5,295,102
5,329,056
4,912,306
4,959,201
4,680,930
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
1,121,827
1,099,608
1,018,549
1,013,176
1,008,958
Interest-bearing demand
799,299
873,390
731,885
786,059
727,676
Savings and money market
1,796,813
1,826,621
1,642,340
1,724,463
1,368,805
Time deposits
941,282
916,395
885,593
841,230
888,569
Total deposits
4,659,221
4,716,014
4,278,367
4,364,928
3,994,008
Short-term borrowings
-
-
5,300
5,300
105,300
Long-term borrowings, net
73,756
73,679
73,623
39,258
39,308
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,611,150
3,690,085
3,338,741
3,396,310
3,129,658
Shareholders' equity
487,126
466,284
468,363
456,361
448,045
Common shareholders' equity
469,834
448,962
451,035
439,033
430,717
Tangible common equity (1)
395,572
374,434
377,246
364,971
356,375
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
$
(5,934
)
$
(10,572
)
$
2,128
$
(209
)
$
(496
)
Common shares outstanding
15,842
15,829
16,042
16,038
16,038
Treasury shares
258
271
58
62
62
CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Leverage ratio
8.16
%
8.35
%
8.25
%
8.42
%
8.49
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
10.38
%
10.22
%
10.14
%
10.15
%
10.23
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
10.81
%
10.66
%
10.59
%
10.61
%
10.71
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.54
%
13.53
%
13.56
%
12.68
%
12.78
%
Common equity to assets
8.87
%
8.42
%
9.18
%
8.85
%
9.20
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
7.58
%
7.13
%
7.80
%
7.47
%
7.74
%
Common book value per share
$
29.66
$
28.36
$
28.12
$
27.38
$
26.86
Tangible common book value per share (1)
$
24.97
$
23.66
$
23.52
$
22.76
$
22.22
(1) See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
June 30,
Second
First
Fourth
Third
Second
2021
2020
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT
DATA:
Interest income
$
82,225
$
81,412
$
40,952
$
41,273
$
40,168
$
39,719
$
39,759
Interest expense
6,636
14,107
3,220
3,416
3,987
4,220
5,578
Net interest income
75,589
67,305
37,732
37,857
36,181
35,499
34,181
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
(6,603
)
17,661
(4,622
)
(1,981
)
5,495
4,028
3,746
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses
82,192
49,644
42,354
39,838
30,686
31,471
30,435
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposits
2,579
2,067
1,287
1,292
1,489
1,254
480
Insurance income
2,543
2,168
1,147
1,396
878
1,357
819
Card interchange income
4,152
3,378
2,194
1,958
1,960
1,943
1,776
Investment advisory
5,658
4,497
2,886
2,772
2,595
2,443
2,251
Company owned life insurance
1,350
927
693
657
505
470
462
Investments in limited partnerships
1,093
(31
)
238
855
240
(105
)
(244
)
Loan servicing
188
57
91
97
143
49
50
Income (loss) from derivative
instruments, net
1,283
2,686
(592
)
1,875
904
1,931
1,940
Net gain on sale of loans held for sale
1,868
864
790
1,078
1,597
1,397
612
Net gain (loss) on investment securities
71
895
(3
)
74
150
554
674
Net gain (loss) on other assets
148
63
153
(5
)
(69
)
(55
)
(1
)
Net gain (loss) on tax credit investments
191
(80
)
276
(85
)
(155
)
(40
)
(40
)
Other
2,025
2,132
1,030
995
1,099
1,019
934
Total noninterest income
23,149
19,623
10,190
12,959
11,336
12,217
9,713
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
28,984
30,088
14,519
14,465
14,163
15,085
15,074
Occupancy and equipment
6,668
7,144
3,286
3,382
3,248
3,263
3,388
Professional services
3,498
3,732
1,603
1,895
1,352
1,242
1,580
Computer and data processing
6,581
5,372
3,460
3,121
3,023
3,250
2,699
Supplies and postage
914
1,070
430
484
442
463
517
FDIC assessments
1,245
911
480
765
737
594
539
Advertising and promotions
760
1,100
436
324
554
955
545
Amortization of intangibles
537
581
266
271
273
280
287
Restructuring charges
-
-
-
-
130
1,362
-
Other
4,497
4,247
2,464
2,033
2,612
1,981
1,946
Total noninterest expense
53,684
54,245
26,944
26,740
26,534
28,475
26,575
Income before income taxes
51,657
15,022
25,600
26,057
15,488
15,213
13,573
Income tax expense
10,747
2,763
5,400
5,347
1,688
2,940
2,441
Net income
40,910
12,259
20,200
20,710
13,800
12,273
11,132
Preferred stock dividends
731
731
366
365
365
365
366
Net income available to common
shareholders
$
40,179
$
11,528
$
19,834
$
20,345
$
13,435
$
11,908
$
10,766
FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.53
$
0.72
$
1.25
$
1.28
$
0.84
$
0.74
$
0.67
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.52
$
0.72
$
1.25
$
1.27
$
0.84
$
0.74
$
0.67
Cash dividends declared on common stock
$
0.54
$
0.52
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.26
$
0.26
$
0.26
Common dividend payout ratio
21.34
%
72.22
%
21.60
%
21.09
%
30.95
%
35.14
%
38.81
%
Dividend yield (annualized)
3.63
%
5.62
%
3.61
%
3.62
%
4.60
%
6.72
%
5.60
%
Return on average assets
1.59
%
0.55
%
1.52
%
1.66
%
1.10
%
1.02
%
0.97
%
Return on average equity
17.46
%
5.56
%
17.01
%
17.92
%
11.86
%
10.72
%
10.05
%
Return on average common equity
17.80
%
5.44
%
17.34
%
18.28
%
12.00
%
10.82
%
10.11
%
Return on average tangible common
equity (1)
21.28
%
6.60
%
20.69
%
21.88
%
14.38
%
13.02
%
12.25
%
Efficiency ratio (2)
54.22
%
62.70
%
56.02
%
52.51
%
55.79
%
60.12
%
61.16
%
Effective tax rate
20.8
%
18.4
%
21.1
%
20.5
%
10.9
%
19.3
%
18.0
%
(1)
See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
(2)
The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
June 30,
Second
First
Fourth
Third
Second
2021
2020
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:
Federal funds sold and interest-
earning deposits
$
186,526
$
75,761
$
249,312
$
123,042
$
176,950
$
121,929
$
92,214
Investment securities (1)
986,126
773,265
1,056,898
914,569
862,956
769,673
766,636
Loans:
Commercial business
795,119
664,237
791,412
798,866
803,536
808,582
757,588
Commercial mortgage
1,293,262
1,117,247
1,302,136
1,284,290
1,243,035
1,180,747
1,133,832
Residential real estate loans
599,376
580,029
595,925
602,866
599,773
590,483
581,651
Residential real estate lines
85,290
101,111
82,926
87,681
91,856
95,288
99,543
Consumer indirect
860,978
836,915
878,884
842,873
840,210
830,647
827,030
Other consumer
15,760
15,310
15,356
16,167
16,948
16,445
15,155
Total loans
3,649,785
3,314,849
3,666,639
3,632,743
3,595,358
3,522,192
3,414,799
Total interest-earning assets
4,822,437
4,163,875
4,972,849
4,670,354
4,635,264
4,413,794
4,273,649
Goodwill and other intangible
assets, net
74,313
74,651
74,412
74,214
73,942
74,220
74,504
Total assets
5,193,779
4,500,243
5,340,745
5,045,180
4,992,886
4,775,333
4,624,360
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand
817,058
689,917
842,832
790,996
774,688
704,550
712,300
Savings and money market
1,790,983
1,236,630
1,856,659
1,724,577
1,722,938
1,574,068
1,329,632
Time deposits
900,103
1,050,784
935,885
863,924
871,103
867,479
984,832
Short-term borrowings
585
140,049
-
1,178
9,188
57,856
110,272
Long-term borrowings, net
73,673
39,288
73,709
73,636
71,481
39,314
39,297
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,582,402
3,156,668
3,709,085
3,454,311
3,449,398
3,243,267
3,176,333
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,068,240
817,106
1,091,490
1,044,733
997,607
987,908
912,238
Total deposits
4,576,384
3,794,437
4,726,866
4,424,230
4,366,336
4,134,005
3,939,002
Total liabilities
4,721,347
4,056,915
4,864,559
4,576,545
4,530,043
4,320,057
4,178,921
Shareholders' equity
472,432
443,328
476,186
468,635
462,843
455,276
445,439
Common equity
455,111
426,000
458,868
451,311
445,515
437,948
428,111
Tangible common equity (2)
$
380,798
$
351,349
$
384,456
$
377,097
$
371,573
$
363,728
$
353,607
Common shares outstanding:
Basic
15,857
16,012
15,825
15,889
16,032
16,031
16,018
Diluted
15,943
16,058
15,913
15,972
16,078
16,058
16,047
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:
(Tax equivalent basis)
Investment securities
1.83
%
2.48
%
1.77
%
1.91
%
2.06
%
2.23
%
2.49
%
Loans
4.05
%
4.37
%
3.98
%
4.13
%
3.97
%
4.02
%
4.14
%
Total interest-earning assets
3.45
%
3.95
%
3.31
%
3.59
%
3.46
%
3.60
%
3.76
%
Interest-bearing demand
0.14
%
0.17
%
0.14
%
0.13
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.14
%
Savings and money market
0.20
%
0.43
%
0.19
%
0.21
%
0.25
%
0.28
%
0.31
%
Time deposits
0.47
%
1.62
%
0.43
%
0.51
%
0.66
%
0.92
%
1.39
%
Short-term borrowings
41.07
%
1.69
%
0.00
%
41.07
%
8.49
%
1.60
%
1.03
%
Long-term borrowings, net
5.75
%
6.29
%
5.73
%
5.77
%
5.76
%
6.31
%
6.29
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.37
%
0.90
%
0.35
%
0.40
%
0.46
%
0.52
%
0.71
%
Net interest rate spread
3.08
%
3.05
%
2.96
%
3.19
%
3.00
%
3.08
%
3.05
%
Net interest margin
3.17
%
3.27
%
3.06
%
3.29
%
3.13
%
3.22
%
3.23
%
(1)
Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.
(2)
See Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this Non-GAAP measure.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
June 30,
Second
First
Fourth
Third
Second
2021
2020
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
ASSET QUALITY DATA:
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans
Beginning balance, prior to
adoption of CECL
$
52,420
$
30,482
$
49,828
$
52,420
$
49,395
$
46,316
$
43,356
Impact of adopting CECL
-
9,594
-
-
-
-
-
Beginning balance, after
adoption of CECL
52,420
40,076
49,828
52,420
49,395
46,316
43,356
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):
Commercial business
(439
)
6,725
(287
)
(152
)
747
(88
)
(1,458
)
Commercial mortgage
196
1,072
(7
)
203
80
603
1,072
Residential real estate loans
3
82
(3
)
6
(3
)
(7
)
(6
)
Residential real estate lines
70
(3
)
-
70
-
-
-
Consumer indirect
317
2,931
(426
)
743
1,462
(115
)
1,175
Other consumer
346
122
329
17
112
95
3
Total net charge-offs
(recoveries)
493
10,929
(394
)
887
2,398
488
786
Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans
(5,562
)
17,169
(3,857
)
(1,705
)
5,423
3,567
3,746
Ending balance
$
46,365
$
46,316
$
46,365
$
49,828
$
52,420
$
49,395
$
46,316
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
to average loans (annualized):
Commercial business
-0.11
%
2.04
%
-0.15
%
-0.08
%
0.37
%
-0.04
%
-0.77
%
Commercial mortgage
0.03
%
0.19
%
0.00
%
0.06
%
0.03
%
0.20
%
0.38
%
Residential real estate loans
0.00
%
0.03
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Residential real estate lines
0.17
%
-0.01
%
0.00
%
0.32
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Consumer indirect
0.07
%
0.70
%
-0.19
%
0.36
%
0.69
%
-0.05
%
0.57
%
Other consumer
4.43
%
1.60
%
8.58
%
0.44
%
2.64
%
2.31
%
0.08
%
Total loans
0.03
%
0.66
%
-0.04
%
0.10
%
0.27
%
0.06
%
0.09
%
Supplemental information (1)
Non-performing loans:
Commercial business
$
1,555
$
4,918
$
1,555
$
1,742
$
1,975
$
2,628
$
4,918
Commercial mortgage
885
4,140
885
3,402
2,906
3,372
4,140
Residential real estate loans
2,615
2,992
2,615
2,519
2,587
3,305
2,992
Residential real estate lines
280
177
280
256
323
207
177
Consumer indirect
1,250
868
1,250
1,482
1,495
1,244
868
Other consumer
50
87
50
287
231
147
87
Total non-performing loans
6,635
13,182
6,635
9,688
9,517
10,903
13,182
Foreclosed assets
646
679
646
2,966
2,966
2,999
679
Total non-performing assets
$
7,281
$
13,861
$
7,281
$
12,654
$
12,483
$
13,902
$
13,861
Total non-performing loans
to total loans
0.18
%
0.38
%
0.18
%
0.27
%
0.26
%
0.31
%
0.38
%
Total non-performing assets
to total assets
0.14
%
0.30
%
0.14
%
0.24
%
0.25
%
0.28
%
0.30
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans
to total loans
1.28
%
1.33
%
1.28
%
1.36
%
1.46
%
1.38
%
1.33
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans
to non-performing loans
699
%
351
%
699
%
514
%
551
%
453
%
351
%
(1)
At period end.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Appendix A - Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
June 30,
Second
First
Fourth
Third
Second
2021
2020
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Ending tangible assets:
Total assets
$
5,295,102
$
5,329,056
$
4,912,306
$
4,959,201
$
4,680,930
Less: Goodwill and other intangible
assets, net
74,262
74,528
73,789
74,062
74,342
Tangible assets
$
5,220,840
$
5,254,528
$
4,838,517
$
4,885,139
$
4,606,588
Ending tangible common equity:
Common shareholders' equity
$
469,834
$
448,962
$
451,035
$
439,033
$
430,717
Less: Goodwill and other intangible
assets, net
74,262
74,528
73,789
74,062
74,342
Tangible common equity
$
395,572
$
374,434
$
377,246
$
364,971
$
356,375
Tangible common equity to tangible
assets (1)
7.58
%
7.13
%
7.80
%
7.47
%
7.74
%
Common shares outstanding
15,842
15,829
16,042
16,038
16,038
Tangible common book value per
share (2)
$
24.97
$
23.66
$
23.52
$
22.76
$
22.22
Average tangible assets:
Average assets
$
5,193,779
$
4,500,243
$
5,340,745
$
5,045,180
$
4,992,886
$
4,775,333
$
4,624,360
Less: Average goodwill and other
intangible assets, net
74,313
74,651
74,412
74,214
73,942
74,220
74,504
Average tangible assets
$
5,119,466
$
4,425,592
$
5,266,333
$
4,970,966
$
4,918,944
$
4,701,113
$
4,549,856
Average tangible common equity:
Average common equity
$
455,111
$
426,000
$
458,868
$
451,311
$
445,515
$
437,948
$
428,111
Less: Average goodwill and other
intangible assets, net
74,313
74,651
74,412
74,214
73,942
74,220
74,504
Average tangible common equity
$
380,798
$
351,349
$
384,456
$
377,097
$
371,573
$
363,728
$
353,607
Net income available to
common shareholders
$
40,179
$
11,528
$
19,834
$
20,345
$
13,435
$
11,908
$
10,766
Return on average tangible common
equity (3)
21.28
%
6.60
%
20.69
%
21.88
%
14.38
%
13.02
%
12.25
%
Pre-tax pre-provision income:
Net income
$
40,910
$
12,259
$
20,200
$
20,710
$
13,800
$
12,273
$
11,132
Add: Income tax expense
10,747
2,763
5,400
5,347
1,688
2,940
2,441
Add: Provision (benefit) for credit losses
(6,603
)
17,661
(4,622
)
(1,981
)
5,495
4,028
3,746
Pre-tax pre-provision income
$
45,054
$
32,683
$
20,978
$
24,076
$
20,983
$
19,241
$
17,319
Total loans excluding PPP loans:
Total loans
$
3,632,168
$
3,485,821
$
3,632,168
$
3,654,386
$
3,595,138
$
3,568,539
$
3,485,821
Less: Total PPP loans
171,942
261,468
171,942
255,595
247,951
264,138
261,468
Total loans excluding PPP loans
$
3,460,226
$
3,224,352
$
3,460,226
$
3,398,791
$
3,347,187
$
3,304,401
$
3,224,352
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$
46,365
$
46,316
$
46,365
$
49,828
$
52,420
$
49,395
$
46,316
Allowance for credit losses - loans to
total loans excluding PPP loans (4)
1.34
%
1.44
%
1.34
%
1.47
%
1.57
%
1.49
%
1.44
%
(1)
Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(2)
Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
(3)
Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.
(4)
Allowance for credit losses - loans divided by total loans excluding PPP loans.
Financial Institutions Inc. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 21:55:25 UTC.