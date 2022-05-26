Log in
    FISI   US3175854047

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

(FISI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
27.26 USD   +0.44%
05/26/2022
PU
05/25Financial Institutions Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.29 a Share, Payable July 5 to Shareholders as of June 17
MT
05/25FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Financial Institutions : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

05/26/2022 | 12:18am EDT
Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

WARSAW, NY - May 25, 2022 - Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) (the "Company"), parent company of Five Star Bank, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC ("SDN"), Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital") and HNP Capital, LLC ("HNP Capital"), announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per outstanding common share.

The Company also announced dividends of $0.75 per share on its Series A 3% preferred stock and $2.12 per share on its Series B-1 8.48% preferred stock. All dividends are payable July 5, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 17, 2022.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. provides diversified financial services through its subsidiaries Five Star Bank, SDN, Courier Capital and HNP Capital. Five Star Bank provides a wide range of consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through a network of more than 45 offices throughout Western and Central New York State and a commercial loan production office in Ellicott City (Baltimore), Maryland. SDN provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients. Courier Capital and HNP Capital provide customized investment management, investment consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Financial Institutions, Inc. and its subsidiaries employ more than 600 individuals. The Company's stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FISI. Additional information is available at www.fiiwarsaw.com.

For additional information contact:

Shelly J. Doran

(585) 627-1362

sjdoran@five-starbank.com

Disclaimer

Financial Institutions Inc. published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 04:15:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
