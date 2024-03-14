Financial Institutions : Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Date - Form 8-K
March 14, 2024 at 04:15 pm EDT
Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces
2024 Annual Meeting Date
WARSAW, N.Y. - March 14, 2024 - Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the "Company"), the parent company of Five Star Bank (the "Bank"), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC and Courier Capital, LLC, today announced that Wednesday, June 5, has been established as the date of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The meeting will be held in a virtual format only, via live webcast, beginning at 10:00 am Eastern Time.
The record date for voting at the Annual Meeting will be April 10, 2024. Further details regarding the Annual Meeting, including how to participate, will be included in the Financial Institutions, Inc. Proxy Statement and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is expected to be made available to shareholders and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about April 12, 2024.
About Financial Institutions, Inc.
Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is an innovative financial holding company with approximately $6.2 billion in assets offering banking, insurance and wealth management products and services through a network of subsidiaries. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through its Western and Central New York branch network and its Mid-Atlantic commercial loan production office serving the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. region. SDN Insurance Agency, LLC provides a broad range of insurance services to personal and business clients, while Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Learn more at five-starbank.com and FISI-investors.com.
For additional information contact:
Kate Croft
Director of Investor and External Relations
(716) 817-5159
klcroft@five-starbank.com
Financial Institutions, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company provides a full range of banking and related financial services to consumer, commercial and municipal customers through its bank and nonbank subsidiaries. It offers a range of deposit, lending and other financial services to individuals, municipalities and businesses in Western and Central New York through its banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Its indirect lending network includes relationships with franchised automobile dealers in Western and Central New York, the Capital District of New York, and Northern and Central Pennsylvania. It offers insurance services through its subsidiary, SDN Insurance Agency, LLC. It offers customized investment advice, wealth management, investment consulting and retirement plan services through its subsidiaries Courier Capital, LLC and HNP Capital, LLC. It also offers banking as a service and financial technology solutions through its subsidiary Corn Hill Innovation Labs, LLC.