Financial Institutions, Inc. announced changes to its executive leadership team and an associated realignment to strengthen its ability to execute on its long-term strategy and risk functions. Reid A. Whiting, who formerly served as Senior Vice President, Director of Indirect and Fintech Lending Solutions, was named Chief Banking Officer. This newly created position leverages Mr. Whitings proven track record of executing on operational efficiency and process improvement during his tenures at both Five Star and Morgan Stanley, where he had global responsibility for a range of large-scale efficiency and regulatory change initiatives.

As Chief Banking Officer, he will oversee all consumer banking channels, including digital banking, the retail branch network and call center, along with consumer lending, residential mortgage and the Companys growing Banking-as-a-Service, or BaaS, line of business. Mr. Whiting will also join the executive leadership team as a direct report of President and CEO Martin K. Birmingham. Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Blake G. Jones, a 20-year marketing and communications veteran, was also appointed to the executive leadership team, reporting directly into Mr. Birmingham and her span of control has been expanded to include enterprise sales.

Her elevation to the Companys executive ranks ensures that marketing, brand strategy and enterprise sales are aligned more closely with the Companys long-term strategy and better positioned to support the success of Five Star and its affiliates. Additionally, several executives will assume expanded leadership responsibilities, ensuring the Company is better situated to serve its internal and external stakeholders. The Companys operations, product, and technology areas will move under Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II, leveraging Mr. Plants financial services and operational expertise.

Chief Risk Officer Gary A. Pacos, who has more than 30 years of risk management experience, assumes executive oversight of all credit administration, while Chief Human Resources Officer Laurie R. Collins will now take on ownership of enterprise-wide training and incentive planning, supporting the Companys disciplined and consistent focus on the development of talent. The Company also announced that Chief Administrative Officer Sean M. Willett is pursuing a new opportunity as CEO of an out-of-market bank and will remain with the Company through year-end to support a smooth transition of the functions he previously oversaw. In addition, Chief Community Banking Officer Justin K. Bigham has resigned.

Mr. Whiting joined the Company in September 2022 from Morgan Stanley, where he gained broad experience in treasury liquidity planning, regulatory affairs and compliance, most recently serving as Treasurer for Morgan Stanleys US institutional broker dealer and global head of the recovery and resolution planning program. He earned his B.A. in Economics and Public Relations from Syracuse Universitys Maxwell School of Citizenship &Public Affairs and S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, respectively, and M.B.A. from New York Universitys Leonard N. Stern School of Business. He is a member of the Consumer Bankers Association Automobile Finance Committee.

Ms. Jones joined the Company in July 2023, bringing 20 years of marketing and communications experience to the growing community bank and its affiliates. Prior to joining Five Star, she served as Senior Vice President, Marketing Director for Arrow Financial Corp. Earlier in her career, Ms. Jones was a journalist and editor with publications in New York, Hawaii and California.

She earned her B.A. in Mass Communications from Washington and Lee University.