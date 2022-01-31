Financial Products : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022 (Japanese GAAP) (Summary)

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022

(Japanese GAAP) (Summary)

January 31, 2022

Listed Company Name: Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. URL https://www.fpg.jp/en/ Listed Stock Exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section Code Number: 7148 Representative: Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO and Founder

Contact: Hiroshi Sakurai, Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. Phone: +81-3-5288-5691

Expected date of quarterly report submission: February 10, 2022

Expected date of dividend payment: －

Supporting material for quarterly results: Yes

The briefing session of quarterly results: No

(Figures less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 － December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (% figures show year-on-year change.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % December 31, 2021 － 245.9 823.7 15,673 3,405 3,557 412.5 2,519 December 31, 2020 3.4 (34.3) (74.4) 3,824 984 694 (56.1) 272 (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended December 31,2021: 2,553 million yen; [822.3%] Three months ended December 31,2020: 276 million yen; [(75.7%)] Net income per share Diluted net income per share Three months ended Yen Yen December 31, 2021 29.50 － December 31, 2020 3.20 －

(Note) 1. Diluted net income per share is not stated because there are no potential shares.

(Note) 2. The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Accordingly, the figures for the first quarter of the term ending September 30, 2022, reflect the new accounting standard, etc. By the application of this accounting standard, the accounting method used for sales of real estate fractional ownership investment products in the Real Estate Fund Business has changed from recording relevant company profit (service fees) as net sales to recording relevant sales volume as net sales.

As a result of this matter, net sales increased significantly compared to the same quarter of the previous year, increase/decrease rate from the same period is not indicated. This change in the method of recording net sales has no impact on profits. The net sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, are from before the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition. If the same method were used for sales in the Real Estate Fund Business, net sales (consolidated) would be 10,643 million yen.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % December 31, 2021 86,671 30,356 34.8 As of September 30, 2021 91,899 29,391 31.8 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: December 31, 2021: 30,190 million yen As of September 30, 2021: 29,243 million yen

(Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Accordingly, the figures for the first quarter of the term ending September 30, 2022, reflect the new accounting standard, etc.