Financial Products : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022 (Japanese GAAP) (Summary)

Listed Stock Exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section
Code Number: 7148
Representative: Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO and Founder
Contact: Hiroshi Sakurai, Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. Phone: +81-3-5288-5691
Expected date of quarterly report submission: February 10, 2022
Expected date of dividend payment: －
Supporting material for quarterly results: Yes
The briefing session of quarterly results: No
(Figures less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 － December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(% figures show year-on-year change.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to owners
of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
December 31, 2021
－
245.9
823.7
15,673
3,405
3,557
412.5
2,519
December 31, 2020
3.4
(34.3)
(74.4)
3,824
984
694
(56.1)
272
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended December 31,2021: 2,553 million yen; [822.3%]
Three months ended December 31,2020: 276 million yen; [(75.7%)]
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
December 31, 2021
29.50
－
December 31, 2020
3.20
－
(Note) 1. Diluted net income per share is not stated because there are no potential shares.
(Note) 2. The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Accordingly, the figures for the first quarter of the term ending September 30, 2022, reflect the new accounting standard, etc. By the application of this accounting standard, the accounting method used for sales of real estate fractional ownership investment products in the Real Estate Fund Business has changed from recording relevant company profit (service fees) as net sales to recording relevant sales volume as net sales.
As a result of this matter, net sales increased significantly compared to the same quarter of the previous year, increase/decrease rate from the same period is not indicated. This change in the method of recording net sales has no impact on profits. The net sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, are from before the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition. If the same method were used for sales in the Real Estate Fund Business, net sales (consolidated) would be 10,643 million yen.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
December 31, 2021
86,671
30,356
34.8
As of September 30, 2021
91,899
29,391
31.8
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
December 31, 2021: 30,190 million yen
As of September 30, 2021: 29,243 million yen
(Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Accordingly, the figures for the first quarter of the term ending September 30, 2022, reflect the new accounting standard, etc.
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
End of 1st Quarter
End of 2nd Quarter
End of 3rd Quarter
End of fiscal year
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended September 30,
－
0.00
－
18.50
18.50
2021
Fiscal year ending September 30,
－
2022
Fiscal year ending September 30,
0.00
－
32.00
32.00
2022 (Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the latest dividend forecast: Yes
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022
(October 1, 2021
－ September 30, 2022)
(% figures show year-on-year change.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
First half
27,000
－
4,400
21.7
4,500
39.5
3,100
43.0
36.30
Annual
44,000
－
7,800
49.0
8,000
55.4
5,400
83.2
63.23
(Note) 1. Revision to the latest consolidated financial results forecast: Yes
(Note) 2. The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Accordingly, the accounting method used for sales of real estate fractional ownership investment products in the Real Estate Fund Business has changed. As a result of this matter, net sales increased significantly compared to the same quarter of the previous year and the previous year, increase/decrease rate from the same period is not indicated. If the same method were used for sales in the Real Estate Fund Business, net sales (consolidated) for the first half of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, would be 18,569 million yen, and the net sales (consolidated) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, would be 33,584 million yen.
* Notes
(1)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period
(Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries)
: No
(2) Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements
: No
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
a) Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard
: Yes
b) Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard
: No
c) Changes in accounting estimates
: No
d) Retrospective restatement
: No
(4)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (ordinary shares)
Number of issued and
outstanding shares
at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
Average number of shares during the period
As of December 31, 2021
89,073,600
As of September 30, 2021
89,073,600
As of December 31, 2021
3,664,831
As of September 30, 2021
3,664,831
Three months ended
85,408,769
Three months ended
85,352,730
December 31, 2021
December 31,2020
(Thousands of yen)
As of September 30, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
20,814,054
18,326,349
Accounts receivable - trade
994,012
328,355
Operational investment securities
472,033
476,734
Supplies
17,579
18,283
Equity underwritten
20,866,895
29,466,895
Money held in trust(Aircraft for
18,535,667
18,319,341
arrangement)
Real estate for arrangement
19,227,283
9,419,935
Other
4,854,781
4,396,804
Total current assets
85,782,307
80,752,700
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
416,918
412,229
Intangible assets
Goodwill
908,106
868,015
Other
50,459
58,177
Total intangible assets
958,566
926,192
Investments and other assets
Deferred tax assets
2,566,811
2,281,280
Other
2,174,801
2,299,441
Total investments and other assets
4,741,612
4,580,722
Total non-current assets
6,117,098
5,919,144
Total assets
91,899,405
86,671,844
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
260,962
540,458
Short-term borrowings
28,998,957
23,939,280
Commercial papers
4,500,000
4,500,000
Current portion of long-term borrowings
5,270,868
6,617,538
Income taxes payable
1,025,253
875,232
Advances received
4,723,106
－
Contract liabilities
－
4,637,514
Provision for bonuses
452,222
418,077
Other
2,048,494
2,031,661
Total current liabilities
47,279,865
43,559,762
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
1,000,000
1,000,000
Long-term borrowings
13,734,165
11,263,748
Asset retirement obligations
118,887
119,017
Retirement benefit liability
30,416
25,682
Other
345,033
347,196
Total non-current liabilities
15,228,503
12,755,645
Total liabilities
62,508,368
56,315,408
(Thousands of yen)
As of September 30, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
3,095,874
3,095,874
Capital surplus
2,999,433
2,999,433
Retained earnings
25,638,905
26,570,544
Treasury shares
△2,457,126
△2,457,126
Total shareholders' equity Accumulated other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment Valuation difference on available-for- sale securities
29,277,08630,208,725
△32,781△18,601
△974
－
Total accumulated other comprehensive
△33,755
△18,601
income
Non-controlling interests
147,706
166,312
Total net assets
29,391,037
30,356,436
Total liabilities and net assets
91,899,405
86,671,844
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
Net sales
3,824,698
15,673,219
Cost of sales
1,152,665
10,595,829
Gross profit
2,672,032
5,077,390
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,687,636
1,672,060
Operating profit
984,396
3,405,330
Non-operating income
Interest income
183,649
50,387
Gain on investments in money held in trust
324,106
185,884
Rental income from real estate
36,472
125,435
Share of profit of entities accounted for
71,407
27,446
using equity method
Foreign exchange gains
－
26,596
Other
45,258
2,130
Total non-operating income
660,894
417,880
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
215,028
96,839
Commission expenses
186,282
146,694
Foreign exchange losses
348,618
－
Rental expenses on real estate
2,675
20,698
Depreciation
192,122
－
Other
6,307
1,067
Total non-operating expenses
951,035
265,300
Ordinary profit
694,255
3,557,910
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
－
2,355
Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries
5,797
4,508
and associates
Provision for loss on transfer of business
242,700
－
Total extraordinary losses
248,497
6,863
Profit before income taxes
445,757
3,551,047
Income taxes - current
437,468
724,776
Income taxes - deferred
△240,066
288,890
Total income taxes
197,402
1,013,667
Profit
248,355
2,537,380
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling
△24,396
17,850
interests
Profit attributable to owners of parent
272,751
2,519,530
