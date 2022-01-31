Log in
Financial Products : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022 (Japanese GAAP) (Summary)

01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022

(Japanese GAAP) (Summary)

January 31, 2022

Listed Company Name: Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.

URL https://www.fpg.jp/en/

Listed Stock Exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section

Code Number: 7148

Representative: Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO and Founder

Contact: Hiroshi Sakurai, Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. Phone: +81-3-5288-5691

Expected date of quarterly report submission: February 10, 2022

Expected date of dividend payment:

Supporting material for quarterly results: Yes

The briefing session of quarterly results: No

(Figures less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022 (October 1, 2021 December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(% figures show year-on-year change.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to owners

of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

December 31, 2021

245.9

823.7

15,673

3,405

3,557

412.5

2,519

December 31, 2020

3.4

(34.3)

(74.4)

3,824

984

694

(56.1)

272

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended December 31,2021: 2,553 million yen; [822.3%]

Three months ended December 31,2020: 276 million yen; [(75.7%)]

Net income per share

Diluted net income

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2021

29.50

December 31, 2020

3.20

(Note) 1. Diluted net income per share is not stated because there are no potential shares.

(Note) 2. The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Accordingly, the figures for the first quarter of the term ending September 30, 2022, reflect the new accounting standard, etc. By the application of this accounting standard, the accounting method used for sales of real estate fractional ownership investment products in the Real Estate Fund Business has changed from recording relevant company profit (service fees) as net sales to recording relevant sales volume as net sales.

As a result of this matter, net sales increased significantly compared to the same quarter of the previous year, increase/decrease rate from the same period is not indicated. This change in the method of recording net sales has no impact on profits. The net sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, are from before the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition. If the same method were used for sales in the Real Estate Fund Business, net sales (consolidated) would be 10,643 million yen.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

December 31, 2021

86,671

30,356

34.8

As of September 30, 2021

91,899

29,391

31.8

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

December 31, 2021: 30,190 million yen

As of September 30, 2021: 29,243 million yen

(Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Accordingly, the figures for the first quarter of the term ending September 30, 2022, reflect the new accounting standard, etc.

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

End of 1st Quarter

End of 2nd Quarter

End of 3rd Quarter

End of fiscal year

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended September 30,

0.00

18.50

18.50

2021

Fiscal year ending September 30,

2022

Fiscal year ending September 30,

0.00

32.00

32.00

2022 (Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the latest dividend forecast: Yes

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022

(October 1, 2021

September 30, 2022)

(% figures show year-on-year change.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

First half

27,000

4,400

21.7

4,500

39.5

3,100

43.0

36.30

Annual

44,000

7,800

49.0

8,000

55.4

5,400

83.2

63.23

(Note) 1. Revision to the latest consolidated financial results forecast: Yes

(Note) 2. The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. has been applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Accordingly, the accounting method used for sales of real estate fractional ownership investment products in the Real Estate Fund Business has changed. As a result of this matter, net sales increased significantly compared to the same quarter of the previous year and the previous year, increase/decrease rate from the same period is not indicated. If the same method were used for sales in the Real Estate Fund Business, net sales (consolidated) for the first half of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, would be 18,569 million yen, and the net sales (consolidated) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, would be 33,584 million yen.

* Notes

(1)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period

(Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries)

: No

(2) Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

: No

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

a) Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

: Yes

b) Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

: No

c) Changes in accounting estimates

: No

d) Retrospective restatement

: No

(4)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (ordinary shares)

Number of issued and

  1. outstanding shares
    at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
  2. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares during the period

As of December 31, 2021

89,073,600

As of September 30, 2021

89,073,600

As of December 31, 2021

3,664,831

As of September 30, 2021

3,664,831

Three months ended

85,408,769

Three months ended

85,352,730

December 31, 2021

December 31,2020

(Thousands of yen)

As of September 30, 2021

As of December 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

20,814,054

18,326,349

Accounts receivable - trade

994,012

328,355

Operational investment securities

472,033

476,734

Supplies

17,579

18,283

Equity underwritten

20,866,895

29,466,895

Money held in trust(Aircraft for

18,535,667

18,319,341

arrangement)

Real estate for arrangement

19,227,283

9,419,935

Other

4,854,781

4,396,804

Total current assets

85,782,307

80,752,700

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

416,918

412,229

Intangible assets

Goodwill

908,106

868,015

Other

50,459

58,177

Total intangible assets

958,566

926,192

Investments and other assets

Deferred tax assets

2,566,811

2,281,280

Other

2,174,801

2,299,441

Total investments and other assets

4,741,612

4,580,722

Total non-current assets

6,117,098

5,919,144

Total assets

91,899,405

86,671,844

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

260,962

540,458

Short-term borrowings

28,998,957

23,939,280

Commercial papers

4,500,000

4,500,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

5,270,868

6,617,538

Income taxes payable

1,025,253

875,232

Advances received

4,723,106

Contract liabilities

4,637,514

Provision for bonuses

452,222

418,077

Other

2,048,494

2,031,661

Total current liabilities

47,279,865

43,559,762

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

1,000,000

1,000,000

Long-term borrowings

13,734,165

11,263,748

Asset retirement obligations

118,887

119,017

Retirement benefit liability

30,416

25,682

Other

345,033

347,196

Total non-current liabilities

15,228,503

12,755,645

Total liabilities

62,508,368

56,315,408

(Thousands of yen)

As of September 30, 2021

As of December 31, 2021

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

3,095,874

3,095,874

Capital surplus

2,999,433

2,999,433

Retained earnings

25,638,905

26,570,544

Treasury shares

2,457,126

2,457,126

Total shareholders' equity Accumulated other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment Valuation difference on available-for- sale securities

29,277,08630,208,725

32,78118,601

974

Total accumulated other comprehensive

33,755

18,601

income

Non-controlling interests

147,706

166,312

Total net assets

29,391,037

30,356,436

Total liabilities and net assets

91,899,405

86,671,844

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Net sales

3,824,698

15,673,219

Cost of sales

1,152,665

10,595,829

Gross profit

2,672,032

5,077,390

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,687,636

1,672,060

Operating profit

984,396

3,405,330

Non-operating income

Interest income

183,649

50,387

Gain on investments in money held in trust

324,106

185,884

Rental income from real estate

36,472

125,435

Share of profit of entities accounted for

71,407

27,446

using equity method

Foreign exchange gains

26,596

Other

45,258

2,130

Total non-operating income

660,894

417,880

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

215,028

96,839

Commission expenses

186,282

146,694

Foreign exchange losses

348,618

Rental expenses on real estate

2,675

20,698

Depreciation

192,122

Other

6,307

1,067

Total non-operating expenses

951,035

265,300

Ordinary profit

694,255

3,557,910

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

2,355

Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries

5,797

4,508

and associates

Provision for loss on transfer of business

242,700

Total extraordinary losses

248,497

6,863

Profit before income taxes

445,757

3,551,047

Income taxes - current

437,468

724,776

Income taxes - deferred

240,066

288,890

Total income taxes

197,402

1,013,667

Profit

248,355

2,537,380

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling

24,396

17,850

interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

272,751

2,519,530

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Financial Products Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
