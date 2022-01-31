Log in
    7148   JP3166990006

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP CO., LTD.

(7148)
Financial Products : FPG Consolidated Financial Results First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022

01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
FPG Consolidated Financial Results

First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022

(October 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.

First Section of TSE, Code: 7148

Highlights

Result for

The 1st Quarter

Outlook

Significant year-on-year increase in sales and profit.

  • In the Leasing Fund Business, sales and profit significantly increased due to enhanced profitability.
  • In the Real Estate Fund Business, sales and profit significantly increased due to continued strong sales.

Upward revision to the earnings forecast and dividend forecast.

  • The forecast for the 1st half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022, has been revised upward due to the remarkable recovery from the effects of COVID-19 in the Leasing Fund Business and the continued expansion of the Real Estate Fund Business. The full year forecast has also been revised upward.
  • Upward revision to dividend forecast for FY2022, from 22.0 yen per share to 32.0 yen per share

Received a mandate for the largest project ever related "Transition Finance"

Topics

  • We have received the mandate for a large-scale project (18 container ships) with a total value of approximately JPY 250 billion, which is the most significant mandate we have ever received. This project is part of our "Transition Finance" program, which aids the transition to a decarbonized society in the Leasing
    Fund Business. We are planning arrangement and sale sequentially from summer 2022.

Decided the affiliation of the new market segment

  • As of April 4, 2022, FPG will belong to the "Prime Market," which is a new market segment.

© 2022 Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.

1

Highlight of 1st quarter of FY2022

Net sales

1.5x

The Leasing Fund Business

and the Real Estate Fund

Business were driving the

growth.

Due to the application of the

"Accounting Standard for Revenue

Recognition," the Real Estate Fund

10.64

JPY billion

15.67

Operating income

3.5x

  • Significant increase due to higher sales and improved gross profit margin

JPY billion

3.40

0.98

Business sales have been

reclassified using the gross amount

method for comparison purposes.

Ordinary income

5.1x

FY2021FY2022

JPY billion Profit

9.2x

FY2021FY2022

JPY billion

Substantial increase due to

3.55

Substantial increase due

increase in operating income

to increase in ordinary

and absence of temporary

income and absence of

factors (net cost of JPY 0.5

temporary factors (JPY

billion due to bankruptcy of

0.24 billion recorded as

Air Mauritius recorded in

0.69

an extraordinary loss) in

non-operating income and

the previous fiscal year.

expenses) in the previous

fiscal year.

FY2021

FY2022

Profit attributable to

© 2022 Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.

owners of parent

2.51

0.27

FY2021FY2022

2

1Q financial results and 1H/full-year forecasts for FY2022

  • Revised the 1H forecast upward due to the remarkable recovery from the effects of COVID-19 in the Leasing Fund Business and the continued expansion of the Real Estate Fund Business. The full year forecast has also been revised upward.
  • Revised the dividend forecast for FY2022 upward from 22.0 yen per share to 32.0 yen per share.

JPY billion

Net sales Leasing Fund Businesss Real Estate Fund Business Other Business Operating income Ordinary income

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Operating income margin on sales Profit margin on sales*

Dividend per share (yen)

FY2022 1Q

Previous Year Results

  1. 15.67
  1. 4.00

7.48

11.37

0.24 0.29

0.98 3.40

0.69 3.55

0.27 2.51

9.2%

21.7%

2.6%

16.1%

-

-

FY2022 1st Half

FY2022 Full year

Change

Initial

Revised

Change

Initial

Revised

Change

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

+47.3%

24.22

27.00

+11.5%

41.00

44.00

+7.3%

+37.4%

3.60

5.50

+52.8%

9.41

11.35

+20.6%

+52.1%

19.98

20.85

+4.4%

30.30

31.35

+3.5%

+17.0%

0.64

0.65

+0.8%

1.29

1.30

+0.8%

+245.9%

2.07

4.40

+112.6%

5.40

7.80

+44.4%

+412.5%

2.12

4.50

+112.3%

5.60

8.00

+42.9%

+823.7%

1.40

3.10

+121.4%

3.70

5.40

+45.9%

+12.5%

8.5%

16.3%

+7.8%

13.2%

17.7%

+4.6%

+13.5%

5.8%

11.5%

+5.7%

9.0%

12.3%

+3.2%

-

-

22.0

32.0

+10.0yen

  • For the purpose of comparison with the current fiscal year, net sales of the Real Estate Fund Business have been reclassified using the gross amount method.

© 2022 Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.

3

Leasing Fund Business (1) Sales

  • Reached JPY 17.0 billion in equity placements sales and progressing as expected with adequate inventory.

Trends in sales amount

4Q

JPY billion

3Q

156.7

2Q

1Q

143.6

31.7

47.1

94.8

94.5

Full year

35.7

38.5

9.1

forecast

80.0

26.6

11.5

30.4

45.8

49.8

32.9

27.9

30.2

21.1

23.7

26.9

17.0

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

© 2022 Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Financial Products Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
