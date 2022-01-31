Financial Products : FPG Consolidated Financial Results First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022
01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
FPG Consolidated Financial Results
First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022
(October 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)
Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.
（First Section of TSE, Code: 7148）
Highlights
Result for
The 1st Quarter
Outlook
Significant year-on-year increase in sales and profit.
In the Leasing Fund Business, sales and profit significantly increased due to enhanced profitability.
In the Real Estate Fund Business, sales and profit significantly increased due to continued strong sales.
Upward revision to the earnings forecast and dividend forecast.
The forecast for the 1st half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022, has been revised upward due to the remarkable recovery from the effects of COVID-19 in the Leasing Fund Business and the continued expansion of the Real Estate Fund Business. The full year forecast has also been revised upward.
Upward revision to dividend forecast for FY2022, from 22.0 yen per share to 32.0 yen per share
Received a mandate for the largest project ever related "Transition Finance"
Topics
We have received the mandate for a large-scale project (18 container ships) with a total value of approximately JPY 250 billion, which is the most significant mandate we have ever received. This project is part of our "Transition Finance" program, which aids the transition to a decarbonized society in the Leasing
Fund Business. We are planning arrangement and sale sequentially from summer 2022.
Decided the affiliation of the new market segment
As of April 4, 2022, FPG will belong to the "Prime Market," which is a new market segment.
1Q financial results and 1H/full-year forecasts for FY2022
Revised the 1H forecast upward due to the remarkable recovery from the effects of COVID-19 in the Leasing Fund Business and the continued expansion of the Real Estate Fund Business. The full year forecast has also been revised upward.
Revised the dividend forecast for FY2022 upward from 22.0 yen per share to 32.0 yen per share.
JPY billion
Net sales Leasing Fund Businesss Real Estate Fund Business Other Business Operating income Ordinary income
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Operating income margin on sales Profit margin on sales*
Dividend per share (yen)
FY2022 1Q
Previous Year Results
15.67
4.00
7.48
※
11.37
0.24 0.29
0.98 3.40
0.69 3.55
0.27 2.51
9.2%
21.7%
2.6%
16.1%
-
-
FY2022 1st Half
FY2022 Full year
Change
Initial
Revised
Change
Initial
Revised
Change
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
Forecast
+47.3%
24.22
27.00
+11.5%
41.00
44.00
+7.3%
+37.4%
3.60
5.50
+52.8%
9.41
11.35
+20.6%
+52.1%
19.98
20.85
+4.4%
30.30
31.35
+3.5%
+17.0%
0.64
0.65
+0.8%
1.29
1.30
+0.8%
+245.9%
2.07
4.40
+112.6%
5.40
7.80
+44.4%
+412.5%
2.12
4.50
+112.3%
5.60
8.00
+42.9%
+823.7%
1.40
3.10
+121.4%
3.70
5.40
+45.9%
+12.5%
8.5%
16.3%
+7.8%
13.2%
17.7%
+4.6%
+13.5%
5.8%
11.5%
+5.7%
9.0%
12.3%
+3.2%
‐
-
-
‐
22.0
32.0
+10.0yen
For the purpose of comparison with the current fiscal year, net sales of the Real Estate Fund Business have been reclassified using the gross amount method.
Financial Products Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:06 UTC.