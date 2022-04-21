Financial Products : Notice Regarding Completion of Acquisition of Real Estate in Osaka for the Real Estate Fractional Ownership Investment Product "Premium Asset Series"

April 21, 2022

Notice Regarding Completion of Acquisition of Real Estate in Osaka for the Real Estate Fractional Ownership Investment Product "Premium Asset Series"

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. (FPG) announces that we have acquired the commercial real estate in Nishi­shinsaibashi, Chuo­ku, Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture, as of today, in order to arrange the "Premium Asset Series", a real estate fractional ownership investment product utilizing trust functions. The Premium Asset Series utilizes the trust beneficiary right of FPG Trust Co., Ltd., a wholly­owned subsidiary of FPG, and is designed for our customers aiming for asset management and succession of assets as a product that enables small­lot investments of as low as 10 million yen in a prime real estate in the heart of Tokyo and other major cities in Japan.

The property we have just acquired is a commercial real estate located within a 5­minute walk from the Exit 7 of Shinsaibashi Station on the Osaka Metro Midosuji Line, Yotsubashi Line and Nagahori Tsurumi­ryokuchi Line.

The Nishishinsaibashi area of Chuo­ku, Osaka City, where the real estate is located, is commonly known as America­mura (American Village) and is highly popular as a leading district for youth culture in the Kansai region.

The name America­mura originated in the 1970s, when stores in converted warehouses began selling jeans, used clothing, used records and miscellaneous goods imported from the U.S. West Coast. Since then, the area is recognized as a birthplace of fashion and culture with unique apparel stores, variety stores and live music venues. In addition, a landmark of America­mura, Mitsu Park commonly known as Sankaku Koen (Triangle Park), has become famous for street performances by young comedians, and as such, America­mura has long attracted young people and is full of vitality and charm.

The property is conveniently located across the street from Mitsu Park and features a stylish exterior with black sashes and full glass walls, and was built in October 2019. The property is currently occupied by a second­hand clothing retailer and an apparel store. Both tenants are in harmony with the atmosphere created by America­mura, and each are operated by a subsidiary of companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, respectively.

FPG will continue to aggressively acquire attractive real estate in a prime location in the city centers and provide new real estate investment opportunities to our customers nationwide, and strive to develop new products by leveraging the synergies of our group.

Summary of the property

Property Name: FPG links Nishi SHINSAIBASHI (*1)

Location: 2­18­7 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo­ku, Osaka City, Osaka

Access: 5­minute walk from the Exit 7 of Shinsaibashi Station on the Osaka Metro Midosuji Line, Yotsubashi Line, and Nagahori Tsurumi­ryokuchi Line

Land Area: 198.80 sqm (Registered record area)

Total Floor Area:641.56 sqm (Registered record area)

Structure: Steel­framed flat roof 4 stories above ground Use: Stores

Year of completion: October 2019

*1.The property name will be changed to " FPG links Nishi SHINSAIBASHI " from the current name " Shinsaibashi America­mura building."