Financial Products : Notice Regarding the Trust Assets (Principal) exceeding 200 billion yen in FPG Trust Co., Ltd.

04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
April 8, 2022

Company: Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. Representative: Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO & Founder

(Code 7148 on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)Inquiries:

Hiroshi Sakurai, Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.

(TEL. +81-3-5288-5691)

Notice Regarding the Trust Assets (Principal) exceeding 200 billion yen in FPG Trust Co., Ltd.

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. (FPG) announces that the trust assets (principal) in FPG Trust Co., Ltd. (FPG Trust), a wholly owned subsidiary of FPG, exceeded 200 billion yen as of end of March 2022.

One of the core strengths of FPG is our ability to develop competitive products by taking full advantage of its group synergies. Since April 2016, we have been arranging and selling the products by utilizing the trust beneficiary rights of FPG Trust, such as the aircraft operating lease in the Leasing Fund Business and the real estate fractional ownership investment product called "Premium Asset Series" in the Real Estate Fund Business.

In particular, Premium Asset Series are highly appreciated by our customers who aim for asset succession and asset management, since such products enables small-lot investments of 10 million yen or more for real estate in a prime location in central Tokyo and other major cities in Japan.

As a result of our aggressive efforts to arranging Premium Asset Series to meet the needs of our customers, the cumulative total amount has reached 111.0 billion yen by march 2022, as announced in the"Notice Regarding theCumulative Amount of Arrangement in the Real Estate Fund Business Surpassed JPY 100 billion," released on March 18, 2022.

Due to a sharp increase in Premium Asset Series entrusted to FPG Trust, the trust assets (principal) entrusted to FPG Trust has surpassed 200 billion yen and reached 210.8 billion yen as of March 31, 2022.

We will continue to strive to enhance our corporate value by taking advantage of the group synergies for product development and provide greater value to our customers.

Trust Assets (Principal) in FPG Trust

Unit: Billion yen

210.8

161.9

146.8

132.7

84.1

38.3

2.6

March 31, 2016 March 31, 2017 March 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022

Disclaimer

Financial Products Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
