  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7148   JP3166990006

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GROUP CO., LTD.

(7148)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-14 am EDT
935.00 JPY   +1.41%
03:13aFINANCIAL PRODUCTS : Notice of Organizational Change
PU
06/02Japan Index Trades Below Flatline Tracking Weak Global Cues; Panasonic to Raise EV Battery Production by Four Times
MT
06/01Financial Products to Set Up International Real Estate Department
MT
Financial Products : Notice of Organizational Change

06/14/2022 | 03:13am EDT
June 14, 2022

Company:

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO & Founder

(Code 7148 on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Sakurai, Executive Officer and General

Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.

(TEL. +81-3-5288-5691)

Notice of Organizational Change

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. (FPG) hereby announces the following organizational change effective from July 1, 2022.

1. Purpose of the Organizational Change

In the Real Estate Fund Business, the scale of the business is rapidly expanding, with the cumulative amount of arrangement in this business surpassing JPY100 billion in March of this year.

In order to further expand this business, FPG has decided to reorganize the operating structure of its Real Estate Division. This reorganization will strengthen operations in the western Japan region and, together with the International Real Estate Dept. created as of June 1, 2022, will accelerate the nationwide expansion of the real estate-related business and further growth of the Company.

2. Details of Organizational Change

  1. In order to consolidate arrangement and operational management functions, the "Real Estate Origi- nation Dept." and the "Real Estate Administrative Dept." will be merged into the "Domestic Real Estate Dept.".
  2. Towards further expansion of business in the western Japan region, a Western Japan team will be established as part of the "Domestic Real Estate Dept." and "Real Estate Sales Promotion Dept." and will be based in the Osaka Branch.

Disclaimer

Financial Products Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
