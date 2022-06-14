Financial Products : Notice of Organizational Change

June 14, 2022 Company: Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. Representative: Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO & Founder (Code 7148 on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiries: Hiroshi Sakurai, Executive Officer and General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. (TEL. +81-3-5288-5691)

Notice of Organizational Change

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. (FPG) hereby announces the following organizational change effective from July 1, 2022.

1. Purpose of the Organizational Change

In the Real Estate Fund Business, the scale of the business is rapidly expanding, with the cumulative amount of arrangement in this business surpassing JPY100 billion in March of this year.

In order to further expand this business, FPG has decided to reorganize the operating structure of its Real Estate Division. This reorganization will strengthen operations in the western Japan region and, together with the International Real Estate Dept. created as of June 1, 2022, will accelerate the nationwide expansion of the real estate-related business and further growth of the Company.

2. Details of Organizational Change