Financial Products : Notice of Organizational Change

|
|
June 14, 2022
|
Company:
|
Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.
|
Representative:
|
Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO & Founder
|
(Code 7148 on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
|
Inquiries:
|
Hiroshi Sakurai, Executive Officer and General
|
|
Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.
|
|
(TEL. +81-3-5288-5691)
Notice of Organizational Change
Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. (FPG) hereby announces the following organizational change effective from July 1, 2022.
1. Purpose of the Organizational Change
In the Real Estate Fund Business, the scale of the business is rapidly expanding, with the cumulative amount of arrangement in this business surpassing JPY100 billion in March of this year.
In order to further expand this business, FPG has decided to reorganize the operating structure of its Real Estate Division. This reorganization will strengthen operations in the western Japan region and, together with the International Real Estate Dept. created as of June 1, 2022, will accelerate the nationwide expansion of the real estate-related business and further growth of the Company.
2. Details of Organizational Change
-
In order to consolidate arrangement and operational management functions, the "Real Estate Origi- nation Dept." and the "Real Estate Administrative Dept." will be merged into the "Domestic Real Estate Dept.".
-
Towards further expansion of business in the western Japan region, a Western Japan team will be established as part of the "Domestic Real Estate Dept." and "Real Estate Sales Promotion Dept." and will be based in the Osaka Branch.
Disclaimer
Financial Products Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:12:04 UTC.