Financial Products : Notification of Revisions to the Financial Results Forecast and Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022
01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
January 31, 2022
Company:
Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO & Founder
(Code 7148 on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Inquiries:
Hiroshi Sakurai, Executive Officer and General
Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.
(TEL. +81-3-5288-5691)
Notification of Revisions to the Financial Results Forecast and Dividend Forecast
for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022
Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. (FPG) has revised its financial results and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022, previously announced on October 29, 2021, based on the latest business performance trends.
1. Revision to the financial results forecast
Revision to the consolidated financial results forecast for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (From October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Millions of yen)
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
Profit attributable to
Net income
income
income
owners of parent
per share
Previous forecast (A)
24,225
2,070
2,120
1,400
16.39
yen
Revised forecast (B)
27,000
4,400
4,500
3,100
36.30
yen
Change (B − A)
2,775
2,330
2,380
1,700
Rate of change (%)
11.5
112.6
112.3
121.4
(Reference) Results for
8,657
3,614
3,226
2,168
25.40
yen
the first half of FY2021
Note: Effective from the beginning of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022, FPG has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29). As a result, the accounting method used for sales of real estate fractional ownership investment products in the Real Estate Fund Business has changed from recording relevant company profit (service fees) as net sales to recording relevant sales volume as net sales. This change in the method of recording net sales has no impact on profits. The net sales above for the first half of FY2021 are from before the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition. If the same method were used for sales in the Real Estate Fund Business, net sales (consolidated) would be 18,569 million yen.
1
Revision to the consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (From October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022)
(Millions of yen)
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
Profit attributable to
Net income
income
income
owners of parent
per share
Previous forecast
41,000
5,400
5,600
3,700
43.32
yen
(A)
Revised forecast (B)
44,000
7,800
8,000
5,400
63.23
yen
Change (B − A)
3,000
2,400
2,400
1,700
Rate of change (%)
7.3
44.4
42.9
45.9
(Reference)
14,924
5,233
5,148
2,946
34.51
yen
Results for the FY2021
Note: As with the first half results, the above sales figures for FY2021 are from before the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition. If the same method were used for sales in the Real Estate Fund Business, net sales (consolidated) would be 33,584 million yen.
Reason for revision
First half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022, and the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022
Thanks to the remarkable recovery from the impact of COVID-19 in the Leasing Fund Business, FPG expects to achieve a significant increase in net sales and profits compared to the initial first half forecast. Meanwhile, business continues to grow in the Real Estate Fund Business due to expanding sales channels and increased product recognition.
In light of the above, FPG has decided to revise the forecast upward for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022, as well as the full year forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022.
2. Revision to the dividend forecast
Annual dividend per share
Payout ratio
End of second
End of fiscal year
Total
(consolidated)
quarter
Previous forecast
0.00 yen
22.00
yen
22.00
yen
50.8 %
(Announced on Oct. 29, 2021)
Revised forecast
0.00 yen
32.00
yen
32.00
yen
50.6 %
Results for the fiscal year
ending September 30, 2022
Results for the fiscal year
0.00 yen
18.50
yen
18.50
yen
53.6 %
ended September 30, 2021
Reason for revision
With our basic policy concerning shareholder returns being to provide continuous and stable dividends to shareholders while securing the internal reserves necessary for sustainable growth and increased corporate value, we have set a dividend payout ratio of 50% for the full year as our target. Based on this policy, FPG has decided to revise the dividend forecast to 32.0 yen per share in accordance with the upward revision to the financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022.
Note: The above forecasts are based on judgments made in accordance with currently available information at the time of the announcement. Actual results and dividend may vary depending on various factors.
