Financial Products : Notification of Revisions to the Financial Results Forecast and Dividend Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022

01/31/2022 | 02:49am EST
January 31, 2022

Company:

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO & Founder

(Code 7148 on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Sakurai, Executive Officer and General

Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.

(TEL. +81-3-5288-5691)

Notification of Revisions to the Financial Results Forecast and Dividend Forecast

for the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2022

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. (FPG) has revised its financial results and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022, previously announced on October 29, 2021, based on the latest business performance trends.

1. Revision to the financial results forecast

Revision to the consolidated financial results forecast for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (From October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Millions of yen)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

Net income

income

income

owners of parent

per share

Previous forecast (A)

24,225

2,070

2,120

1,400

16.39

yen

Revised forecast (B)

27,000

4,400

4,500

3,100

36.30

yen

Change (B − A)

2,775

2,330

2,380

1,700

Rate of change (%)

11.5

112.6

112.3

121.4

(Reference) Results for

8,657

3,614

3,226

2,168

25.40

yen

the first half of FY2021

Note: Effective from the beginning of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022, FPG has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29). As a result, the accounting method used for sales of real estate fractional ownership investment products in the Real Estate Fund Business has changed from recording relevant company profit (service fees) as net sales to recording relevant sales volume as net sales. This change in the method of recording net sales has no impact on profits. The net sales above for the first half of FY2021 are from before the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition. If the same method were used for sales in the Real Estate Fund Business, net sales (consolidated) would be 18,569 million yen.

1

Revision to the consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022 (From October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022)

(Millions of yen)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

Net income

income

income

owners of parent

per share

Previous forecast

41,000

5,400

5,600

3,700

43.32

yen

(A)

Revised forecast (B)

44,000

7,800

8,000

5,400

63.23

yen

Change (B − A)

3,000

2,400

2,400

1,700

Rate of change (%)

7.3

44.4

42.9

45.9

(Reference)

14,924

5,233

5,148

2,946

34.51

yen

Results for the FY2021

Note: As with the first half results, the above sales figures for FY2021 are from before the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition. If the same method were used for sales in the Real Estate Fund Business, net sales (consolidated) would be 33,584 million yen.

Reason for revision

First half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022, and the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022

Thanks to the remarkable recovery from the impact of COVID-19 in the Leasing Fund Business, FPG expects to achieve a significant increase in net sales and profits compared to the initial first half forecast. Meanwhile, business continues to grow in the Real Estate Fund Business due to expanding sales channels and increased product recognition.

In light of the above, FPG has decided to revise the forecast upward for the first half of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022, as well as the full year forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022.

2. Revision to the dividend forecast

Annual dividend per share

Payout ratio

End of second

End of fiscal year

Total

(consolidated)

quarter

Previous forecast

0.00 yen

22.00

yen

22.00

yen

50.8 %

(Announced on Oct. 29, 2021)

Revised forecast

0.00 yen

32.00

yen

32.00

yen

50.6 %

Results for the fiscal year

ending September 30, 2022

Results for the fiscal year

0.00 yen

18.50

yen

18.50

yen

53.6 %

ended September 30, 2021

Reason for revision

With our basic policy concerning shareholder returns being to provide continuous and stable dividends to shareholders while securing the internal reserves necessary for sustainable growth and increased corporate value, we have set a dividend payout ratio of 50% for the full year as our target. Based on this policy, FPG has decided to revise the dividend forecast to 32.0 yen per share in accordance with the upward revision to the financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022.

Note: The above forecasts are based on judgments made in accordance with currently available information at the time of the announcement. Actual results and dividend may vary depending on various factors.

2

Disclaimer

Financial Products Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 07:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
