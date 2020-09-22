Financial Street Property : 2020 Interim Report

30 Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
32 Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
1
Corporate Information
EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Mr. Sun Jie (Chairman)
Ms. Xue Rui
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Mr. Shen Mingsong
Mr. Zhou Peng
Mr. Liang Jianping
Mr. Jiang Rui
INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
Mr. Song Baocheng
Ms. Tong Yan
Ms. Lu Qing
SUPERVISORS
Mr. Liu Anpeng (Chairman)
Mr. Liu Hongwu
Ms. Lyu Min
JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES
Mr. Chen Xi
Ms. Tong Suet Fong (ACIS ACS)
(resigned on 13 August 2020)
Ms. Ho Wing Nga (FCIS FCS)
(appointed on 13 August 2020)
AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES
Mr. Sun Jie
Ms. Tong Suet Fong (ACIS ACS)
(resigned on 13 August 2020)
Ms. Ho Wing Nga (FCIS FCS)
(appointed on 13 August 2020)
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Ms. Tong Yan (Chairman)
Mr. Jiang Rui
Mr. Song Baocheng
NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Mr. Sun Jie (Chairman)
Mr. Song Baocheng
Ms. Tong Yan
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Ms. Lu Qing (Chairman)
Mr. Shen Mingsong
Mr. Song Baocheng
REGISTERED OFFICE
Tongtai Building
33 Financial Street
Xicheng District
Beijing
PRC
HEADQUARTERS AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN THE PRC
24/F, Xihuan Plaza Tower 2
1 Xizhimenwai Avenue
Xicheng District
Beijing
PRC
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG UNDER PART 16 OF THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE
46/F, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Corporate Information
H SHARE REGISTRAR
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
Shops 1712-16, 17/F
Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Wan Chai
Hong Kong
PRINCIPAL BANKS
China Minsheng Bank Beijing Financial Street Sub-branch
China Merchants Bank Financial Street Sub-branch
AUDITOR
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Certified Public Accountants
Registered Public Interest Entity Auditor
LEGAL ADVISERS
as to Hong Kong law:
Guantao & Chow Solicitors and Notaries
COMPLIANCE ADVISER
Guotai Junan Capital Limited
STOCK CODE
1502
COMPANY WEBSITE ADDRESS
www.jrjlife.com
Honours and Milestones of the Company
1 In the first half of 2020, the Group steadily improved its comprehensive strength. It has obvious advantages in commercial property services and office buildings management, with remarkable results. The Group was awarded by the China Index Academy as "2020 Top 100 Property Management Companies of China" (Ranked 16th), "2020 China Office Property Management Exceptional Companies", "2020 China Leading Property Management Companies in terms of Characteristic Service -- Commercial Properties Management Services", "2020 Top 100 Property Management Companies in China" and other honours.
Honours and Milestones of the Company
2
In the first half of 2020, the Group built a high-standard and professional service standard system, with
its industry-leading commercial property operation capacity and management capabilities and under the
philosophy of providing considerate services diligently. The "Jinjia Building" and the "China Reinsurance
Center" under management of the Group were awarded as the China Property Management Industry
Demonstration Site by China Index Academy.
3
In the first half of 2020, "Tongtai Building", "Fukai Building", "Yuetan Financial Centre" and other projects
under management of the Group were awarded as "Second Class of Safety Production Standardisation
for Beijing Property Management Comprehensive Buildings". On this basis, we continued to attach great
importance to the property safety, data and information security and personal safety of its customers and
owners, and implemented the philosophy of safety management in the whole process of property services,
and established a professional and comprehensive safety management and control system.
Honours and Milestones of the Company
4 H shares issued by the Company were listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 6 July 2020, which is a milestone in the history of our development as well as a new starting point for making another splendid achievement in the future.
Honours and Milestones of the Company
5 In the first half of 2020, in the face of the outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia, the Group always performed the social responsibility of a state-owned enterprise and comprehensively took various measures, so as to effectively protect the safety of its customers and owners. Through epidemic prevention and control measures that are scientific, orderly and considerate, the Group shows remarkable advantages in operation management and resource integration capabilities, and achieves the organic combination of scientific and effective epidemic prevention and orderly resumption of work and production. With its considerate services in epidemic prevention, the Group wins praise from customers and further enhances the customer stickiness, thus further showing its brand advantage.
The Company produces the Anti-epidemic Protection
Handbook for its customers, which is promoted to customers
through WeChat and posters, in the form of pictures and
texts. While reminding customers to properly carry out
self-protection, the Company shows the Financial Street
Property's sense of responsibility during the outbreak, as
Strengthen the disinfection and
well as its concern for the people, which provides strong
confidence for winning the fight against COVID-19.
sterilization work in public areas of projects
Honours and Milestones of the Company
6 In the first half of 2020, the Group continuously developed information-based and intelligent integrated property management services to provide customers with intelligent, professional and high-quality property services. In the fight against the outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia, the Group gave full play to the role of artificial intelligence, giving priority to the application of intelligent robots to support the epidemic prevention work for properties under management. With advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, the Group continuously meets the needs of customers for diversity, convenience, timeliness and comfort, thus providing intelligent and convenient work and life experience for customers.
In the first half of 2020, the Company completed the installation and
commissioning of intelligent robots in projects in Beijing, and put them into operation, and used the robots to disseminate information on habitualized epidemic prevention and control, and relevant laws and regulations.
Chairman's Statement
Dear Shareholders,
On behalf of Financial Street Property Co., Limited ("Financial Street Property" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group" or "we"), I am pleased to present the unaudited consolidated results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
In the first half of 2020, although China's property management industry was affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, it has regained a stable development and maintained a steady upward trend due to preferential supporting policies by the Chinese government and the gradual control of the COVID-19 pandemic in China. H shares issued by the Company were successfully listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") on 6 July 2020, which is a milestone for the Group on its journey toward accessing global capital markets. The results of the Group in the first half of 2020 is a solid foundation for the Group to continue to make great progress after accessing the capital markets. During the interim period, the
Group has achieved remarkable results in the prevention and control of the COVID-19 outbreak, and also has taken active measures to ensure scale, stable growth and expansion of management coverage, thus leading to steady growth in our operating revenue, net profit, number of projects and gross floor area ("GFA") under management.
BRAND VALUE CONTINUED TO GROW, AND REACHED HIGHEST EVER INDUSTRY RANKING
In the first half of 2020, the comprehensive strength of the Group has been steadily enhanced, with its advantages in the field of commercial property services and office property management highlighted and outstanding performance. On 13 May 2020, China Index Academy hosted the "Press Conference on Research Results of 2020 Top 100 Property Management Companies in China and the Thirteenth Summit for Top 100 Property Management Entrepreneurs". At the Summit, the Group has been awarded various honours for its outstanding brand including the 2020 Top 100 Property Management Companies of China, the 2020 China Office Buildings Management Leading Companies, the 2020 Top 100 Leading Property Management Companies in Service Quality in China, and the 2020 China Leading Property Management Companies in terms of Commercial Properties Management Services. The Group continued to achieve remarkable results and ranked 16th in the 2020 Top 100 Property Management Companies of China issued by China Index Academy, one place higher than in 2019 and continued to maintain a steady upward trend.
Under the mission of "Serving the elite with benefits to all" (服務精英 福澤大眾), the Group benefits from its experience and core strengths in high-end commercial property management. In order to "provide quality property management and pursue excellence alongside property owners", we bring benefits, convenience, comfort and tranquility to developers, property owners, and customers through our professional management and services. We are committed to providing active and value-added property management services, thus achieving harmonious development of social, environmental and economic benefits. There is a rapid increase in our brand awareness and industry influence, with continuous improvement in our service philosophy, continuous optimization of service quality, continuous iteration of service products and a higher industry ranking.
Chairman's Statement
WE ACHIEVED STRONG GROWTH IN OPERATING RESULTS AND EMBARKED ON A NEW PATH UPON LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the revenue of the Group was approximately RMB508.78 million, representing an increase of approximately 18.74% compared with the corresponding period in 2019. Profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was approximately RMB58.19 million, representing an increase of approximately 27.38% compared with the corresponding period in 2019. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's total GFA under management was approximately 21.6 million sq.m., representing an increase of approximately 16.76% compared with the corresponding period in 2019; it had a total of 158 projects under management, covering 10 provinces and municipalities across six regions, namely North China, Southwest China, East China, South China, Northeast China and Central China.
H shares of the Company were successfully listed on the Stock Exchange on 6 July 2020. The listing on the Stock Exchange is of great and profound significance to the Group. The listing will significantly improve the Group's image and brand recognition amongst the public, customers, government and the media, and strengthen our outstanding and leading position in the commercial property management industry, thus further enhancing our competitiveness in the market.
WE WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND OUR PRESENCE RELYING ON ADVANTAGES OF THE GROUP
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's projects under management were mainly developed by Beijing Financial Street Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. (北京金融街投資(集團)有限公司) ("Financial Street Group"), the controlling shareholder of the Company, and its subsidiaries (excluding the Group, collectively referred to as "Financial Street Affiliates Group"). Meantime, the Group recorded steady growth in GFA under management and number of projects from independent third parties. As at 30 June 2020, the Group has managed properties developed by Financial Street Affiliates Group encompassing an approximate GFA of 14.41 million sq.m., with the number of projects amounting to 108, representing a steady period-on- period increase. Meanwhile, as at 30 June 2020, the Group has managed the properties developed by independent third- party property developers encompassing an approximate GFA of 7.22 million sq.m., with the number of projects also further increasing to 50. Benefiting from the rapid expansion of Financial Street Affiliates Group's business and the Group's active extension in projects from independent third-parties, our property management services and related services (including rental services) generated revenue of approximately RMB501.61 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, representing an increase of approximately 19.03% as compared to approximately RMB421.42 million for the corresponding period in 2019.
In addition to the continuous and stable supply of GFA under management by Financial Street Affiliates Group, the Group has also actively increased its expansion efforts. Leveraging its quality commercial and business property management services, the Group is committed to further expanding its market share in the commercial and business property management industry, particularly in financial management centres in various major regional cities. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, based on the operation region reform of our operation mechanism, through deepening and implementing incentives for market expansion, we aim to constantly promote the overall management capabilities and operating performance of each region and the Company and ensure the sustainable and rapid development of the Company.
Chairman's Statement
With in-depth penetration into the high-end commercial property management market in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, the Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Yangtze River Delta Region, the Group have made positive progress in market-based expansion of projects. We have in the East China region reached strategic cooperation with a development company of a reputable institution in finance, entailing comprehensive cooperation in the areas of pre-project consultancy, project planning, property management, asset management, commercial operations, equipment and facilities management and other areas. We have successfully entered into a contract for the commercial project of "THE SPRINGS (尚浦領世) F1D", a landmark building in Shanghai. With a total GFA of Phase I reaching about 136,000 sq.m., said project is mainly for office and commercial purpose. With the execution of the contract for this project, the Group has further expanded our business scale in East China and enhanced our recognition as a high-end commercial property service brand.
WE CONTINUED TO UPGRADE VALUE-ADDED SERVICES AND PROMOTE DIVERSIFIED AND INTELLIGENT INTEGRATION
We believe that diversified value-added services as well as property management services with high brand value are the cornerstone of our success. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, leveraging on our existing services portfolio, we continued to explore new value-added services and products under our brand series to enhance our brand value. At the same time, the Group continued to promote our "IZEE" Brand Series services, and expand the business scale of "IZEE" Catering Series and "IZEE" Service Series to better serve our customers in the properties we manage.
In order to improve our service quality and support our business growth, we increased our investment in research and development regarding the property management services to smart properties and technology-driven properties. We stepped up to integrate our services into our online platform (our WeChat official account) and offline platforms (our "IZEE" Brand Series) to facilitate effective interactions with owners, tenants and users. In addition, we continued to upgrade our technological system, formulate standardised workflow plan, adopt an automatic management system and upgrade our digitalised equipment, which effectively promoted the rapid development in our diversified and intelligent property management and community value-added services.
WE TOOK THE LEAD IN THE JOINT FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 THROUGH PROVIDING PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SERVICES
In early 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak has challenged the service capabilities and operation levels of property management companies. The Group attaches great importance to the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak and actively fulfills its social responsibilities as a state-owned enterprise. In line with the principle of "when a command is issued during the outbreak, it is our responsibility to prevent and control it", we have taken prompt actions to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, and our projects under management have achieved remarkable results in the fight against the outbreak. Since March 2020, with the significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in China and the gradual recovery of economic activities, the Group has made efforts to implement the guidance requirements of Chinese government authorities on epidemic prevention and resumption of work and production, organically combined epidemic prevention and control with the resumption of work and production, and successfully ensured the smooth production and operation activities for projects under management, with meticulous and comprehensive work.
With the high sense of social responsibility of a property management company, the Group continuously implemented various epidemic prevention measures and made remarkable achievements. Government agencies and leaders at all levels fully recognized and praised the epidemic prevention and control work of the Group. The full trust and recognition of the government, industry and customers are the solid support for the Group. In the stage of normalized epidemic prevention and control, the Group will always persist in promoting epidemic prevention and control, and resumption of work and production in a planned manner, in accordance with laws and the instructions of governments at all levels, and make careful and practical efforts for epidemic prevention and control, so as to continuously ensure the health and property safety of the owners.
Chairman's Statement
FUTURE PROSPECTS
In terms of business development, in the second half of 2020, the Group will continue to provide its customers with a wide range of diversified property management services and value-added services, relying on the vast property service market in China. Meanwhile, with our strong brand awareness, rich industry experience and professional management expertise, we will further expand areas covered by our businesses and the scale of our businesses.
In terms of society and environment, in the second half of 2020, the Group will continue to carry forward the public spirit of a state-owned enterprise, its social responsibilities as a state-owned enterprise, and make continuous contributions especially in the protracted fight against the novel coronavirus pneumonia. Meanwhile, the Group will implement normalized epidemic prevention and control to be organically integrated with resumption of work and production. It will promote service quality improvement with a multi-pronged/multi-angled approach. It will continuously advance its data-driven deployment. It will spare no effort to protect the health and safety of customers, with careful and comprehensive prevention and control measures.
In terms of corporate governance, in the second half of 2020, the Group will in accordance with the requirements of laws, regulations and regulatory standards of Mainland China and Hong Kong, strengthen the scientific management system of the Company, and promote standardized corporate governance, vigilantly implement risk control and compliance, so as to ensure compliant operations.
The successful listing of the H shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange is not only a milestone in the history of our development but also a new starting point for further superb achievements in the future. In the second half of 2020, the Group will harness the power conferred upon by capital, properly maintain market value and use the Net Proceeds (as defined below), and exploit technology-endowed capabilities and conceptually innovative core elements of modern property management and operation, and continuously improve our own capabilities. As a superb, customer-acclaimed listed company with standardized operations and on a continuous path of steady growth and progress, we will satisfy investors with exceptional performance.
CONCLUSION
2020 is a year of challenges and opportunities, as well as a year for the Group to make achievement again, capitalizing on the capital markets. We face challenges and seize opportunities. We remain true to our original aspiration and forge ahead. We will continue to strive to provide customers with pleasant living and working spaces, develop high-quality, diversified and value-added services, and reward investors with outstanding results, for their trust and support.
Sun Jie
Chairman and general manager
Beijing, the PRC, 27 August 2020
Management Discussion and Analysis
BUSINESS REVIEW
Overview
As one of the leading comprehensive property management service providers for commercial and business properties (especially office buildings) in China, the Group focuses on mid- to high-end properties. The Group has been providing property management services for over 26 years since 1994, and since then has expanded the property management business across six regions (namely North China, Southwest China, East China, South China, Northeast China and Central China), covering a wide range of properties and providing property owners and residents with tailored quality services through a one-stop service platform to enhance their quality of life and satisfaction.
The Group mainly provides (A) property management and related services, mainly including (i) customer services, (ii) security services, (iii) cleaning and gardening services, (iv) engineering, repair and maintenance services, (v) carpark management services, and (vi) other related services; and (B) catering services.
In the first half of 2020, the whole service industry was confronted with challenges in the face of the sudden COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, but the property management industry has experienced rigid demand for its services in this captive market. Based on the strategic positioning of "capital, assets, funds and resources" and by adhering to diversified innovation and focusing on the needs of developing our main business, the Group has faced its challenges, continued to optimize management and control and enhance overall market strength, improved our all-round operational capabilities and strengthened our core competitiveness.
In the first half of 2020, in terms of management effectiveness, the Group has, based on the fact that our multiple projects under management in Beijing obtained the qualification of "Class II safety production standardisation for property management of integrated buildings", strengthened safety management and control, and after drawing on our experience in execution, initiated multi-dimensional advisory services and interactive assessments in business architecture and safety control, and thus won the recognition of several business headquarters customers. The Group has implemented the project of the category "two-wheel drive" to promote the establishment of "centralised data control platform" and "customer service platform" through a "one-stop, intelligent and flat" rapid service response management process, thereby achieving dual improvement of owner experience along with management efficiency and effectiveness.
In the first half of 2020, in terms of business expansion, the Group has made every effort to strengthen the expansion of market-orientedthird-party projects aside from the long-term, steady and staunch support offered by the parent company group, i.e. Financial Street Affiliates Group. We have in the East China region reached strategic cooperation with a development company of a reputable institution in finance, entailing comprehensive cooperation in the areas of pre-project consultancy, project planning, property management, asset management, commercial operations, equipment and facilities management and other areas. We have successfully entered into a contract for the commercial project of "THE SPRINGS (尚浦領世) F1D", a landmark building in Shanghai. With a total GFA of Phase I reaching about 136,000 sq.m., said project is mainly for office and commercial purpose. With the execution of the contract for this project, the Group has further expanded our business scale in East China and enhanced our recognition as a high-end commercial property service brand.
Management Discussion and Analysis
In addition, in the first half of 2020, the Group also expanded its market-oriented projects including but not limited to the following:
after being engaged for property management of the headquarters building of the Guiyang Branch of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., the Group further deepened its cooperation with China Minsheng Bank, additionally providing services for its 9 sub-branches and 24 small and micro business sub-branches;
in terms of public properties and educational properties in non-commercial properties, it provided property services for an elite international 12-year school in Shaoxing, Zhejiang;
leveraging upon its state-owned enterprise background, the Group initiated business development cooperation with State Grid and other state-owned enterprises in "water, power and heat supply, and property management" Note services; and
with rich experience in serving financial enterprises, the Group initiated business development cooperation with the headquarters of a large state-owned bank and the headquarters of a state-owned financial enterprise with regard to the provision of consulting services for office buildings, thus expanding the scope of business services of the Group in several respects.
Note The separation and transfer of "water, power and heat supply, and property management" means the highly policy-oriented and professional, sweeping and complex management operation in which the supply of water, power and heat and property management functions of state-owned enterprises (including enterprises and scientific research institutions) in their respective territories designated as family residential areas are separated and placed under the management of professional enterprises or public institutions.
Property Management and Related Services
As at 30 June 2020, the Group's property management and related services covered 10 provinces and municipalities across six regions in China (including North China, Southwest China, East China, South China, Northeast China and Central China), with a total GFA under management of approximately 21.6 million sq.m. and a total of 158 properties under management.
The table below sets forth (i) the contracted GFA; (ii) the GFA under management; and (iii) the number of properties under management, as at the dates indicated:
As at
As at
30 June 2020
30 June 2019
Contracted GFA ('000 sq.m.)
23,945
20,262
GFA under management ('000 sq.m.)
21,628
18,546
Number of properties under management
158
134
Management Discussion and Analysis
Geographic Coverage
The following map shows the geographic coverage of the properties under management of the Group as at 30 June 2020:
Heilongjiang
Province
Beijing
Tianjin
Jiangsu Province
Sichuan Province
Shanghai
Hubei Province
Chongqing
Guizhou Province
Guangdong Province
Islands of South China Sea 1:32000000
The table below sets forth the breakdowns of (i) the GFA under management; and (ii) the number of properties under management by regions as at the dates indicated:
As at 30 June 2020
As at 30 June 2019
Number of
Number of
GFA
properties
GFA
properties
under
under
under
under
management
management
management
management
('000 sq.m.)
('000 sq.m.)
North China
9,884
80
9,552
77
Southwest China
4,258
26
3,157
20
East China
3,691
21
2,952
14
South China
3,510
27
2,667
19
Northeast China
281
3
216
3
Central China
4
1
2
1
Total
21,628
158
18,546
134
Management Discussion and Analysis
Types of Properties Under Management
The Group managed a diversified portfolio of properties covering commercial and business properties, including office buildings, complexes, retail buildings and hotel; and non-commercial properties, including residential properties, public properties, hospitals, educational properties and others. Regarding the property management services, the Group employs the lump-sum basis and commission basis as the two revenue models under which property management fees are charged. On a lump-sum basis, the Group records all the fees as revenue and all the expenses incurred in connection with providing the property management services as cost of services. On a commission basis, the Group essentially acts as the agent of the property owners and therefore records only a pre-determined percentage of the property management fees or cost of services as set out in the property management service contracts as revenue. By adopting these two revenue models, the Group is able to cover the expenses incurred in connection with providing property management services.
The table below sets forth the breakdowns of (i) the GFA under management; and (ii) the number of properties under management by type of properties as at the dates indicated:
As at 30 June 2020
As at 30 June 2019
Number of
Number of
properties
properties
GFA under
under
GFA under
under
management
Percentage
management
management
Percentage
management
('000 sq.m.)
%
('000 sq.m.)
%
Retail buildings and hotel
625
2.9
3
625
3.4
3
Office building
6,376
29.5
49
6,162
33.2
46
Complexes
1,011
4.7
4
1,011
5.5
4
Residential properties
9,917
45.8
53
7,704
41.5
44
Public properties, hospitals,
educational properties and others
3,699
17.1
49
3,044
16.4
37
Total
21,628
100
158
18,546
100
134
Management Discussion and Analysis
The table below sets forth the breakdowns of (i) the GFA under management; and (ii) the number of properties under management by revenue models as at the dates indicated:
As at 30 June 2020
As at 30 June 2019
Number of
Number of
properties
properties
GFA under
under
GFA under
under
management
Percentage
management
management
Percentage
management
('000 sq.m.)
%
('000 sq.m.)
%
Property management services (lump-sum basis)
18,232
84.3
138
15,217
82.0
112
Property management services (commission basis)
3,396
15.7
20
3,329
18.0
22
Total
21,628
100
158
18,546
100
134
It is important to note that on a commission basis, the Group recorded only a pre-determined percentage of the property management fees, which generally ranged from 5.0% to 8.0%, as set out in the property management service contracts as revenue, while all the property management fees are recorded as revenue on a lump-sum basis.
Nature of the Property Developers Served
The properties under the Group's management were mainly developed by Financial Street Affiliates Group, while the rest were developed by independent third-party property developers. As at 30 June 2020, the Group has managed the properties developed by Financial Street Affiliates Group encompassing an approximate GFA of 14.41 million sq.m., with the number of projects amounting to 108, representing a steady period-on-period increase. Meanwhile, as at 30 June 2020, the Group has managed the properties developed by independent third-party property developers encompassing an approximate GFA of 7.22 million sq.m., with the number of projects also further increasing to 50.
Management Discussion and Analysis
The table below sets forth the breakdowns of (i) the GFA under management; and (ii) the number of properties under management of the Group by property developers as at the dates indicated:
As at 30 June 2020
As at 30 June 2019
Number of
Number of
properties
properties
GFA under
under
GFA under
under
management
Percentage
management
management
Percentage
management
('000 sq.m.)
%
('000 sq.m.)
%
Properties developed by Financial Street
Affiliates Group
14,411
66.6
108
11,877
64.0
88
Properties developed by independent third-party
property developers
7,217
33.4
50
6,669
36.0
46
Total
21,628
100
158
18,546
100
134
Catering Services
Seven IZEECUP cafés, two IZEE-Mitsuyado restaurants, one IZEECHEF restaurant and one IZEEBAKE bakery were under the Group's operation as at 30 June 2020. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, our revenue from catering services amounted to approximately RMB7.17 million, accounting for approximately 1.41% of revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2020, representing an increase of approximately 1.19% as compared with approximately RMB7.09 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
Building a strong defense against the outbreak and showing the brand advantage
The spread of novel coronavirus pneumonia worldwide posed new challenges to all trades and industries at the beginning of 2020. However, benefiting from stable GFA under management and predictable future delivered area, the property management industry still maintains steady and rapid growth. In the fight against the outbreak, all corners of society including the government, owners and customers more deeply realize the value of property management enterprises. In the face of the outbreak, the Group has always upheld its social responsibility as a state-owned enterprise, and "stayed true to its original vision and kept its mission firmly in mind". In coordinating its employees, customers, enterprises, society and other elements, it has formulated the "123" epidemic prevention and control mechanism, namely, one uniform system of management and control, two aspects of prevention, and implementation of three groups of plans. With respect to actual prevention and control, we comprehensively take various measures to effectively assure the safety of customers and owners, including but not limited to the use of advanced technologies including contactless body-temperature reader doorways, thermal imaging temperature measurement, mobile applications and other advanced technologies, for tracking epidemic information, continuous frequent disinfection, and enhanced personnel management and control. Through epidemic prevention measures that are scientific, orderly, precise, appropriate, intelligent and data-driven, the Group shows remarkable advantages in operation management and resource allocation capabilities, which effectively facilitates work and production resumption. Through delivering fitting and proper services in the process of epidemic prevention, the Group has won plaudits from customers, thereby further enhancing customer retention and its brand superiority.
Management Discussion and Analysis
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Revenue
The Group derived revenue mainly from: (i) property management and related services; and (ii) catering services. Revenue increased by approximately 18.74% from approximately RMB428.50 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to approximately RMB508.78 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
The following table sets forth the breakdown of revenue by our services provided for the periods indicated:
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
Changes
Rate of
RMB'000
Proportion
RMB'000
Proportion
RMB'000
change
Property management and related services:
Property management services
388,999
76.46%
340,657
79.50%
48,342
14.19%
Value-added services
109,182
21.46%
77,920
18.19%
31,262
40.12%
Rental services
3,432
0.67%
2,839
0.66%
593
20.89%
Catering services
7,170
1.41%
7,086
1.65%
84
1.19%
Total
508,783
100%
428,502
100%
80,281
18.74%
Revenue generated from our property management and related services mainly includes (i) customer services, (ii) security services, (iii) cleaning and gardening services, (iv) engineering, repair and maintenance services, (v) carpark management services, and (vi) other related services, which increased from approximately RMB421.42 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to approximately RMB501.61 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, representing an increase of approximately 19.03%. The increase in property management income was mainly attributable to the increase in the GFA under management arising from the rapid increase in the projects undertaken by the Group. The increase in the revenue from value-added services was mainly due to greater customer retention and the steady improvement of various operating businesses.
Revenue generated from our catering services: our revenue from catering services increased from approximately RMB7.09 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to approximately RMB7.17 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
Management Discussion and Analysis
Cost of Sales and Services
The Group's cost of sales and services mainly consists of (i) subcontracting costs; (ii) employee benefit expenses; (iii) utilities;
raw material and components used in property management and related services; (v) cost of raw material and consumables for catering services; and (vi) other expenses. The Group's cost of sales and services increased by 17.61% from RMB343.21 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB403.63 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The growth rate of the cost of sales was lower than the growth rate of revenue, primarily due to the decline in costs as a result of continuous and effective cost management and control.
Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin
The overall gross profit of the Group increased by approximately 23.28% from approximately RMB85.29 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to approximately RMB105.15 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. The overall gross profit margin of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was approximately 20.67%, representing a steady increase as compared to the overall gross profit margin of 19.90% for the six months ended 30 June 2019, mainly due to the increase in the scale of property management services and the optimisation of internal processes, which stimulated overall growth in gross profit margin. The table below sets forth the Group's gross profit and gross profit margin by type of service for the periods indicated:
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
Changes
Gross
Gross
Gross
Profit
Gross
Profit
Profit
Margin
Profit
Margin
Amount
RMB'000
%
RMB'000
%
RMB'000
%
Property management and related services:
Commercial and business properties
83,836
25.93
78,506
26.85
5,330
(0.92)
Non-commercial properties
23,130
12.99
9,476
7.34
13,654
5.65
Catering services
(1,814)
(24.62)
(2,689)
(37.93)
875
13.31
Total
105,152
20.67
85,293
19.90
19,859
0.77
Administrative Expenses
Administrative expenses of the Group increased by approximately 20.72% from approximately RMB23.05 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to approximately RMB27.82 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to the increase in listing expenses.
Management Discussion and Analysis
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense of the Group increased by approximately 24.31% from approximately RMB17.77 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to approximately RMB22.09 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to an increase in profit before income tax from approximately RMB68.55 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to approximately RMB84.48 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
Profit for the Period
Profit of the Group increased by approximately 22.86% from approximately RMB50.78 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to approximately RMB62.39 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to an increase in profit caused by business expansion during the six months ended 30 June 2020.
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
Total comprehensive income of the Group increased from approximately RMB50.78 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to approximately RMB62.05 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, representing an increase of approximately 22.20%, which was mainly due to the expansion of the business scale and effective cost control measures.
Liquidity, Capital Structure and Financial Resources
As at 30 June 2020, the Group's cash and bank balances were approximately RMB671.79 million, representing a decrease of approximately RMB41.25 million from approximately RMB713.04 million as at 31 December 2019.
The Group's financial situation remained stable. The balance of net current assets of the Group remained at a stable level of approximately RMB315.35 million as at 30 June 2020, as compared to approximately RMB336.17 million as at 31 December 2019. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's current ratio (current assets/current liabilities) was approximately 1.56 (31 December 2019: approximately 1.63).
As at 30 June 2020, the Group did not have any borrowings (31 December 2019: nil).
Trade and Other Receivables
Trade receivables mainly arise from property management and related services. Trade receivables of the Group increased by 37.99% from approximately RMB116.03 million as at 31 December 2019 to approximately RMB160.11 million as at 30 June 2020, primarily due to (i) the increase in trade receivables from property management services as a result of the increase in the total GFA under management; and (ii) trade receivables being within the credit period.
Other receivables mainly include payments and deposits paid on behalf of owners, tenants and property developers. Total other receivables of the Group decreased by approximately RMB4.26 million from approximately RMB32.57 million as at 31 December 2019 to approximately RMB28.31 million as at 30 June 2020, primarily due to the settlement of certain non-trade payments.
Management Discussion and Analysis
Trade and Other Payables
Trade payables mainly represent amount payable to suppliers and subcontractors, including for purchase of materials. As at 30 June 2020, our balance of trade payables amounted to approximately RMB129.65 million, representing an increase as compared with approximately RMB80.82 million as at 31 December 2019, which was mainly due to the increase of the cost in security guards, cleaning, engineering and materials supply caused by the expansion of the Company's business scale, for which payments had not become due, thereby resulting in corresponding increase in its balance.
Payroll and welfare payables mainly refer to salary and insurance. As at 30 June 2020, the payroll and welfare payables of the Group were approximately RMB40.73 million, representing a decrease of 19.93% compared with approximately RMB50.86 million as at 31 December 2019, mainly due to monthly provision for bonuses and payment of bonuses in the following year.
Other payables mainly include payments and deposits collected on behalf of owners, tenants and property developers. Other payables decreased by approximately 2.72% from approximately RMB293.57 million as at 31 December 2019 to approximately RMB285.58 million as at 30 June 2020, primarily due to payments on behalf of property owners, tenants and property developers for settling utility bills and the return of deposits.
Use of Proceeds from the Listing
The Company was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange on 6 July 2020 (the "Listing Date") and issued 90,000,000 H shares, and subsequently issued 13,500,000 H shares on 29 July 2020 as a result of the full exercise of the over-allotment option. After deducting the underwriting fees and relevant expenses, net proceeds from the listing (the "Net Proceeds") amounted to approximately HK$707.91 million (equivalent to approximately RMB646.02 million). The Group will utilize the Net Proceeds in accordance with the purposes set out in the section headed "Future Plans and Use of Proceeds" in the prospectus dated 19 June 2020 (the "Prospectus"). Since the Listing Date and up to the date of this interim report, the Net Proceeds have not been deployed for any use.
Pledge of Assets
As at 30 June 2020, none of the assets of the Group were pledged (31 December 2019: nil).
Material Acquisitions and Disposals of Assets
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group did not have any material acquisitions or disposals of assets (For the six months ended 30 June 2019: nil).
Significant Investment Held, Disposals and Future Plans for Material Investment and Capital Assets
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group did not have any significant investment, and save as disclosed in the Prospectus, there was no plan for any material investment, disposals or addition of capital assets as at the date of this interim report.
Management Discussion and Analysis
Liabilities to Assets Ratio
Liabilities to assets ratio is calculated based on our total liabilities as at the end of the relevant period divided by our total assets as at the end of such period. As at 30 June 2020, our liabilities to assets ratio was 0.62. As at 31 December 2019, our liabilities to assets ratio was 0.59.
Note 1: Gearing ratio is calculated by dividing the total amount of loan as at the corresponding date by the total amount of equity as at the same date. As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group had no interest-bearing loan, therefore the gearing ratio does not apply.
Note 2: The H shares issued by the Company were listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange on 6 July 2020, so as at 30 June 2020, the consolidated financial statements of the Group did not record the Net Proceeds.
Contingent Liabilities
As at 30 June 2020, the Group did not have any contingent liabilities (31 December 2019: nil).
Foreign Exchange Risk
The Group's businesses are principally conducted in RMB. The Group did not have any significant foreign currency exposure.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group did not enter into any forward contract to hedge its exposure to foreign exchange risk, and will continue to monitor foreign exchange risk. The management will consider hedging foreign exchange risk when the Group is substantially exposed.
Employees and Benefits Policies
As at 30 June 2020, the Group had 4,037 employees (31 December 2019: 4,048 employees). Employee remuneration is determined based on employee performance, skills, knowledge, experience and market trends. The Group regularly reviews compensation policies and programs, and will make necessary adjustments in order to be in line with remuneration levels within industry norms. In addition to basic salaries, employees may be granted discretionary bonus based on individual performance. The Group offers training to its employees so as to enable them to acquire basic skills to perform their duties and to upgrade or improve their productivity.
Management Discussion and Analysis
OTHER INFORMATION
Events after the Reporting Period
On 6 July 2020, the Company issued 90,000,000 H shares at an offer price of HK$7.36 per H share in a global offering and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.
On 24 July 2020, the sole global coordinator (for itself and on behalf of the international underwriters) fully exercised the over-allotment option described in the Prospectus in respect of 13,500,000 H shares, representing 15% of total number of the offer shares initially available under the global offering. The over-allotment shares were issued and allotted by the Company at HK$7.36 per H share (exclusive of brokerage, SFC transaction levy and Stock Exchange trading fee), being the offer price per H share under the global offering. Listing of and dealings in such over-allotment shares commenced on the Stock Exchange at 9:00 a.m. on 29 July 2020.
Ms. Tong Suet Fong has resigned effective from 13 August 2020 from her position as a joint company secretary of the Company and Ms. Ho Wing Nga has been appointed as a joint company secretary of the Company effective from 13 August 2020.
Save as disclosed above, no other significant events of the Group occurred after the reporting period.
Purchase, Sale or Redemption of Listed Securities or Redeemable Securities of the Company
Neither the Company nor its subsidiary purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities at any time during the six months ended 30 June 2020.
Management Discussion and Analysis
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE
Since the Listing Date and up to the date of this interim report, the Company has complied with the code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code (the "CG Code") set out in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), except for code provision A.2.1 described below.
Under code provision A.2.1 of the CG Code, the roles of chairman of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and the general manager should not be performed by the same individual. During the period from the Listing Date and up to the date of this interim report, the roles of chairman of the Board ("Chairman") and general manager of the Company are performed by Mr. Sun Jie. Taking into account Mr. Sun Jie's strong expertise and insight into the property management industry, the Board considered that the roles of Chairman and general manager being performed by Mr. Sun Jie enables more effective and efficient overall business planning, decision making and implementation thereof by the Group. In order to maintain good corporate governance and fully comply with the code provisions of the CG Code, the Board will regularly review the need to appoint different individuals to perform the roles of Chairman and general manager separately.
MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS
As the shares of the Company were not listed on the Stock Exchange as at 30 June 2020, the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules was not applicable before 30 June 2020.
The Company has adopted the Model Code as the code of conduct and rules governing dealings by all the Directors (the "Directors") and supervisors (the "Supervisors") of the Company in the securities of the Company. All the Directors and Supervisors will strictly comply with the required standards set out in the Model Code.
Corporate Governance and Other Information
INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF THE DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE IN THE SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY
As issued shares of the Company had not been listed on the Stock Exchange on 30 June 2020, Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region) ("SFO") and section 352 of the SFO are not applicable to the Directors, Supervisors and chief executive of the Company.
As at the date of this interim report, being 27 August 2020, none of the Directors, Supervisors and chief executive of the Company has any interests or short positions in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company and its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) which will be required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests or short positions which they were taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO) or which will be required, under section 352 of the SFO, to be entered in the register referred to in that section, or which will be required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code.
INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS AND OTHER PERSONS IN THE SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY
As issued shares of the Company had not been listed on the Stock Exchange on 30 June 2020, Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO and section 336 of the SFO are not applicable to the Company.
As at the date of this interim report, being 27 August 2020, so far as is known to the Directors, the following persons have an interest and/or short position in the shares (the "Shares") of the Company or underlying Shares which will be required to be disclosed to the Company pursuant to the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO, and as recorded in the register required to be kept pursuant to section 336 of the SFO:
Corporate Governance and Other Information
Number of
Percentage of
Shares/
Relevant
Underlying
Class of
Percentage of
Shares Held
Shares
Total Shares
Name of Shareholders
Class of Shares
Capacity
(share) (note 1)
(%) (note 10)
(%) (note 11)
Beijing Huarong Zonghe Investment
Domestic Shares
Beneficial owner
128,299,270
(L)
47.52
34.35
Co., Ltd. (北京華融綜合投資有限公司)
Beijing Financial Street Investment (Group)
Domestic Shares
Interest in a controlled
128,299,270
(L)
47.52
34.35
Co., Ltd. (北京金融街投資（集團）
corporation
有限公司)(note 2)
Beijing Financial Street Capital Operation
Domestic Shares
Interest in a controlled
128,299,270
(L)
47.52
34.35
Centre (北京金融街資本運營中心)(note 2)
corporation
Beijing Tiantai Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Domestic Shares
Beneficial owner
79,620,438
(L)
29.49
21.32
(北京天泰置業有限公司)
China Life Real Estate Investment
Domestic Shares
Interest in a controlled
79,620,438
(L)
29.49
21.32
Management Company Limited
corporation
(國壽不動產投資管理有限公司)(note 3)
China Life Investment Holding Company
Domestic Shares
Interest in a controlled
79,620,438
(L)
29.49
21.32
Limited (國壽投資控股有限公司)(note 3)
corporation
China Life Insurance (Group) Company
Domestic Shares
Interest in a controlled
79,620,438
(L)
29.49
21.32
(中國人壽保險（集團）公司)(note 3)
corporation
Beijing Rongxin Hetai Enterprise
Domestic Shares
Beneficial owner
62,080,292
(L)
22.99
16.62
Management Co., Ltd. (北京融信合泰
企業管理股份有限公司),
J-Stone Multi Strategies Master Fund
H Shares
Beneficial owner
5,243,000
(L)
5.07
1.40
J-Stone Capital Limited
H Shares
Investment manager
5,243,000
(L)
5.07
1.40
Atlantis Capital Group Holdings
H Shares
Interest in a controlled
5,243,000
(L)
5.07
1.40
Limited (note 4)
corporation
Liu Yang (note 5)
H Shares
Interest in a controlled
5,243,000
(L)
5.07
1.40
corporation
Find Jade Limited
H Shares
Beneficial owner
5,243,000
(L)
5.07
1.40
Kowloon Development Company
H Shares
Interest in a controlled
5,243,000
(L)
5.07
1.40
Limited (note 6)
corporation
Intellinsight Holdings Limited (note 6)
H Shares
Interest in a controlled
5,243,000
(L)
5.07
1.40
corporation
New Explorer Developments Limited (note 6)
H Shares
Interest in a controlled
5,243,000
(L)
5.07
1.40
corporation
Mr. Or Wai Sheun (note 6)
H Shares
Interest in a controlled
5,243,000
(L)
5.07
1.40
corporation
UBS Asset Management
H Shares
Investment manager
6,292,000
(L)
6.08
1.68
(Hong Kong) Ltd(note 7)
UBS AG
H Shares
Person having a security
6,542,000
(L)
6.32
1.75
interest in shares
UBS Group AG (note 8)
H Shares
Interest in a controlled
11,812,000
(L)
11.41
3.16
corporation
Barings LLC
H Shares
Investment manager
10,231,000
(L)
9.89
2.74
Northern Trust Fiduciary Services (Ireland)
H Shares
Trustee
6,705,000
(L)
6.48
1.80
Limited (note 9)
27
Corporate Governance and Other Information
Notes:
The letter "L" denotes the person's long position in the Shares.
Beijing Huarong Zonghe Investment Co., Ltd. ("Huarong Zonghe") is the direct shareholder.
100% of the equity interests in Huarong Zonghe is held by Beijing Financial Street Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Financial Street Group"), which is in turn owned as to 32.57% by Xicheng SASAC and 67.43% by Beijing Financial Street Capital Operation Centre ("Operation Centre"), which itself is wholly-owned by Xicheng SASAC.
By virtue of the SFO, Financial Street Group and Operation Centre are each deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Huarong Zonghe.
Beijing Tiantai Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Tiantai Real Estate") is the direct shareholder.
100% of the equity interests in Tiantai Real Estate is held by China Life Real Estate Investment Management Company Limited ("China Life Real Estate"), which is in turn wholly-owned by China Life Investment Holding Company Limited (國壽投資控股有限公司), which is wholly-owned by China Life Insurance (Group) Company (中國人壽保險（集團）公司), which is wholly-owned by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC.
By virtue of the SFO, China Life Real Estate, China Life Investment Holding Company Limited (國壽投資控股有限公司) and China Life Insurance (Group) Company (中國人壽保險（集團）公司) are each deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Tiantai Real Estate.
Atlantis Capital Group Holdings Limited wholly owns Atlantis Investment Management Limited, which acts in its capacity as investment manager or investment advisor of, and on behalf of Atlantis China Fund, Atlantis China Star Fund Limited, Atlantis China Healthcare Fund, OBOR Stable Growth Fund Limited, Atlantis Star Opportunities Fund SPC on behalf of itself and the Atlantis China Vision Fund SP.
According to the Disclosure of Interests Notice filed by Ms. Liu Yang, Atlantis Capital Group Holdings Limited is directly wholly-owned by Ms. Liu Yang. Therefore, Ms. Liu Yang is deemed to have an interest in the shares of the Company pursuant to the SFO.
Find Jade Limited is wholly-owned by Kowloon Development Company Limited; Intellinsight Holdings Limited holds 70.63% equity of Kowloon Development Company Limited; Intellinsight Holdings Limited is wholly-owned by New Explorer Developments Limited; and New Explorer Developments Limited is wholly-owned by Ke Weixiang. Therefore, each of Ke Weixiang, New Explorer Developments Limited, Intellinsight Holdings Limited and Kowloon Development Company Limited is deemed to have an interest in the Shares held by Find Jade Limited pursuant to the SFO.
in the capacity of investment adviser of Nineteen77 Global Multi-Strategy Alpha Master Limited and on behalf of Nineteen77 Global Multi-Strategy Alpha Master Limited.
UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd and UBS AG are wholly-owned by UBS Group AG, respectively. Therefore, UBS Group AG is deemed to have an interest in the Shares held by UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd and UBS AG.
Northern Trust Fiduciary Services (Ireland) Limited is the trustee of Barings Hong Kong China Fund's trust.
The calculation is based on 270,000,000 Domestic Shares or 103,500,000 H Shares issued by the Company as of 27 August 2020.
The calculation is based on the total number of 373,500,000 Shares issued by the Company as of 27 August 2020.
Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this interim report, the Company is not aware that any other person has any interests or short positions in the Shares and underlying Shares, which is required to be notified to the Company pursuant to Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO, or which is required to be entered in the register maintained by the Company under section 336 of the SFO.
Corporate Governance and Other Information
AUDIT COMMITTEE
The Company has established the audit committee ("Audit Committee") with written terms of reference in compliance with Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules and the CG Code. The Audit Committee consists of three members, namely Ms. Tong Yan, Mr. Song Baocheng and Mr. Jiang Rui. The chairman of the Audit Committee is Ms. Tong Yan. The Audit Committee has reviewed the unaudited interim results and interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2020. PricewaterhouseCoopers, the independent auditor of the Company, has reviewed the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2020 in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
INTERIM DIVIDEND
The Board has not recommended the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (For the six months ended 30 June 2019: nil).
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the six months ended 30 June
Note
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
5
508,783
428,502
Cost of sales and services
8
(403,631)
(343,209)
Gross profit
105,152
85,293
Administrative expenses
8
(27,823)
(23,048)
Reversal of impairment losses on financial assets
355
427
Other income
6
3,969
1,405
Other gains/(losses), net
7
50
(261)
Operating profit
81,703
63,816
Finance income
3,039
3,883
Finance costs
(1,262)
(696)
9
1,777
3,187
Share of profit from investment in associates
13
999
1,550
Profit before income tax
84,479
68,553
Income tax expense
10
(22,093)
(17,773)
Profit for the period
62,386
50,780
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
58,190
45,684
Non-controlling interests
4,196
5,096
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the six months ended 30 June
Note
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Remeasurements of retirement benefit obligations
(335)
(1)
Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax
(335)
(1)
Total comprehensive income for the period
62,051
50,779
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
57,855
45,683
Non-controlling interests
4,196
5,096
Earnings per share, basic and diluted (RMB)
11
0.216
0.170
The above condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
As at
As at
Note
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Non-current assets
Investment properties
12
12,107
13,736
Property, plant and equipment
12
19,435
18,608
Right-of-use assets
12
35,417
35,939
Intangible assets
2,140
1,417
Investments in associates
13
19,231
22,484
Deferred income tax assets
14,587
12,285
Prepayments
1,513
2,654
Total non-current assets
104,430
107,123
Current assets
Trade receivables
14
160,109
116,029
Prepayments
20,215
11,458
Other financial assets at amortised cost
15
28,306
32,566
Bank deposits with the maturity over three months
68,675
16,191
Restricted bank deposits
37,255
30,721
Cash and cash equivalents
565,864
666,123
Total current assets
880,424
873,088
Total assets
984,854
980,211
Equity and liabilities
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
16
270,000
270,000
Reserves
17
22,003
22,338
Retained earnings
75,513
100,303
367,516
392,641
Non-controlling interests
10,643
7,244
Total equity
378,159
399,885
Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
As at
As at
Note
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
33,844
36,208
Retirement benefit obligations
7,772
7,204
Total non-current liabilities
41,616
43,412
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
19
464,925
434,147
Contract liabilities
67,312
66,892
Current tax liabilities
18,526
23,594
Current portion of lease liabilities
13,964
11,946
Current portion of retirement benefit obligations
352
335
Total current liabilities
565,079
536,914
Total liabilities
606,695
580,326
Total equity and liabilities
984,854
980,211
The above condensed consolidated balance sheet should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Paid-in
Non-
capital/Share
Capital
Statutory
Other
Retained
controlling
Total
Note
capital
reserve
reserve
reserve
earnings
Total
interests
equity
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
For the six months ended 30
June 2020 (Unaudited)
Balance at 1 January 2020
270,000
11,915
10,879
(456)
100,303
392,641
7,244
399,885
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
58,190
58,190
4,196
62,386
Other comprehensive loss for
the period
-
-
-
(335)
-
(335)
-
(335)
Total comprehensive income
for the period
-
-
-
(335)
58,190
57,855
4,196
62,051
2019 Dividends
18
-
-
-
-
(82,980)
(82,980)
(797)
(83,777)
Balance at 30 June 2020
270,000
11,915
10,879
(791)
75,513
367,516
10,643
378,159
For the six months ended 30
June 2019 (Unaudited)
Balance at 1 January 2019
52,500
26,699
26,250
330
123,040
228,819
4,962
233,781
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
45,684
45,684
5,096
50,780
Other comprehensive loss for
the period
-
-
-
(1)
-
(1)
-
(1)
Total comprehensive income for
the period
-
-
-
(1)
45,684
45,683
5,096
50,779
Capital contribution from owners
16,000
160,093
-
-
-
176,093
-
176,093
2018 Dividends
18
-
-
-
-
(117,075)
(117,075)
-
(117,075)
Balance at 30 June 2019
68,500
186,792
26,250
329
51,649
333,520
10,058
343,578
The above condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the six months ended 30 June
Note
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from operations
76,672
41,711
Income tax paid
(29,353)
(18,721)
Net cash generated from operating activities
47,319
22,990
Cash flows from investing activities
Change in bank deposits with the maturity over three months
(52,484)
84,112
Investment in wealth management products
(11,310)
(14,480)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(2,731)
(2,996)
Purchase of intangible assets
(900)
(509)
Loans to an associate
(743)
(1,972)
Proceeds from redemption of wealth management products
11,388
10,992
Proceeds from repayment of non-trade receivables of
Parent Company
4,798
-
Dividends received
13
4,252
1,932
Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities
(47,730)
77,079
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid to the shareholders of the Company
18
(82,980)
(117,075)
Listing expenses paid
(10,236)
-
Principal elements and interest elements of lease payments
(5,835)
(2,188)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
18
(797)
-
Capital contribution from owners
-
176,093
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities
(99,848)
56,830
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(100,259)
156,899
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
666,123
393,744
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
565,864
550,643
The above condensed consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
35
Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
1 GENERAL INFORMATION
Financial Street Property Co., Limited (the "Company", formerly known as "Beijing Financial Street Property Management Co., Ltd.") was incorporated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") as a limited liability company on 20 May 1994. On 19 September 2019, the Company was converted into a joint stock company with limited liability under the Company Law of the PRC. The address of the Company's registered office is No. 33, Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC.
The Company's H shares were listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 6 July 2020.
The Company and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group") are primarily engaged in the provision of property management and related services in the PRC.
The Company's parent company is Beijing Huarong Zonghe Investment Co., Ltd. (the "Parent Company"), an investment company established in the PRC under the control of Beijing Financial Street Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. The ultimate parent company of the Company is Beijing Financial Street Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. ("Financial Street Group" or the "Ultimate Parent Company").
This condensed consolidated interim financial information is presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), unless otherwise stated. This condensed consolidated interim financial information was approved by the board of directors for issue on 27 August 2020.
This condensed consolidated interim financial information has not been audited.
Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
2 BASIS OF PREPARATION OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months reporting period ended 30 June 2020 has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
The interim information does not include all the notes of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, this report is to be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.
The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year except for the estimation of income tax (see Note 10) and the adoption of new standards and amendments to standards as set out below.
New standards and amendments to standards adopted by the Group
Amendments to HKFRS 3 - Regarding definition of a business Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 - Regarding definition of material Revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting
Amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 - Regarding interest rate benchmark reform
The above new standards or amendments to standards became applicable for the current reporting period. The Group did not have to change its accounting policies or make retrospective adjustments as adopting these standards.
New standards and amendments to standards not yet been adopted by the Group
New standards and amendments that have been issued but not yet effective on 1 January 2020 and not been early adopted by the Group are as follows:
Effective for annual
periods
beginning on or after
Amendments to HKFRS 16 - COVID-19-Related Rent Concessions
1 June 2020
Amendments to HKAS 37 - Onerous contracts - Cost of fulfilling a contract
1 January 2022
Annual Improvements - Annual Improvements to HKFRS standard 2018-2020
1 January 2022
Amendments to HKAS 16 - Property, plant and equipment-proceeds before intended use
1 January 2022
Amendments to HKFRS 3 - Reference to the Conceptual Framework
1 January 2022
HKFRS 17 - Insurance contract
1 January 2023
Amendments to HKAS 1 - Classification of liabilities as current or non-current
1 January 2023
Amendments to HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28 - Sale or contribution of assets between
an investor and its associate or joint venture
To be determined
The director of the Company are of the view that the above new standards and amendments to existing standards that have been issued are not expected to have any significant impact on the Group.
37
Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
3 ESTIMATES
The preparation of interim financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
In preparing this condensed consolidated interim financial information, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as that of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.
4 FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT
Financial risk factors
The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including foreign exchange risk and interest rate risk), credit risk and liquidity risk.
This condensed consolidated interim financial information does not include all financial risk management information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements as at 31 December 2019.
There have been no changes in the risk management policies since year end.
Liquidity risk
Compared to 31 December 2019, there was no material change in the contractual undiscounted cash out flows for financial liabilities.
Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
5 SEGMENT AND REVENUE INFORMATION
The board of directors of the Company is the Group's chief operating decision-maker ("CODM"). The board of directors has determined the operating segments for the purposes of allocating resources and assessing performance.
During the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, the Group is principally engaged in the provision of property management and related services in the PRC and resources are allocated based on what is beneficial to the Group in enhancing the value as a whole. The board of directors considers the performance assessment of the Group should be based on the results of the Group as a whole. Therefore, the board of directors considers there to be only one operating segment during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, respectively, under the requirement of HKFRS 8.
Revenues recognised during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, respectively, are as follows:
For the six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Property management and related services (including rental services)
- recognised on a lump sum basis from properties management and
related services
493,164
413,669
- recognised on a commission basis from properties management
services
5,017
4,908
- rental services
3,432
2,839
Catering services
7,170
7,086
508,783
428,502
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, Financial Street Group and its joint ventures and associates (the "Financial Street Affiliates Group") contributed 18% of the Group's revenue (For the six months ended 30 June 2019: 14%). Other than the Financial Street Affiliates Group, the Group has a large number of customers, none of whom contributed 10% or more of the Group's revenue during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, respectively.
39
Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
5 SEGMENT AND REVENUE INFORMATION (continued)
The Group derives revenue from the transfer of goods and services over time and at a point in time in the following major product lines:
For the six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Segment revenue
- recognised over time
498,181
418,577
- recognised at a point in time
7,170
7,086
Rental income
3,432
2,839
508,783
428,502
As the Group is domiciled in the PRC from where all of its revenues from external customers for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, respectively, are derived and in where all of its assets are located, no geographical segment information is shown.
6
OTHER INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Government grants
- Additional deduction of input VAT
2,891
1,002
- Other
1,078
403
3,969
1,405
40 Financial Street Property Co., Limited • 2020 Interim Report
7 OTHER GAINS/(LOSSES), NET
For the six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Fair value gains on investment in wealth management products
78
192
Net losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(18)
(52)
Other
(10)
(401)
50
(261)
8 EXPENSES BY NATURE
Expenses included in cost of cleaning, security and maintenance services, employee benefit expense, utilities and other costs are further analysed as follows:
For the six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Employee benefit expense
172,655
153,395
Cost of cleaning, security and maintenance services
166,585
133,493
Utilities
33,001
36,856
Raw material and components used in property management and
related services
16,180
16,281
Depreciation and amortisation
9,582
9,948
Anti-epidemic expenses
4,784
-
Cost of raw material and consumables for catering services
4,701
5,196
Professional service fee
4,608
1,327
Listing expenses
2,837
-
Taxes and surcharges
2,192
2,109
Other expenses
14,329
7,652
Total cost of sales and services and administrative expenses
431,454
366,257
Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
9
FINANCE INCOME/(COSTS)
For the six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Finance income
Interest income on bank deposits
2,973
3,883
Interest income on loans to an associate (Note 20(a))
66
-
3,039
3,883
Finance costs
Interest expenses for lease liabilities
(1,262)
(696)
1,777
3,187
10 INCOME TAX EXPENSE
Income tax expense is recognised based on management's estimate of the weighted average effective annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year.
For the six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Current income tax
24,285
18,625
Deferred income tax
(2,192)
(852)
22,093
17,773
42 Financial Street Property Co., Limited • 2020 Interim Report
10 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (continued)
Under the Law of the PRC on Corporate Income Tax (the "CIT Law") and implementation regulations of the CIT Law, the income tax rate of 25% is applicable to all of the Group's subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, respectively, except that:
Beijing Jinxi Lilin Health Management Co., Ltd., Beijing Financial Street Savills Jingnan Property Management Co., Ltd. (formerly named "Beijing Zhongzhao Financial Street Savills Property Management Co., Ltd.") and Beijing IZEE Mitsuyado Catering Management Co., Ltd. are qualified as small and micro businesses and enjoy a preferential income tax rate of 10% as approved by the local tax authority for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, respectively;
Beijing Jintongtai Catering Co., Ltd., Beijing Ronglutong Consulting Service Co., Ltd. and Beijing Financial Street Residential Property Management Co., Ltd. are qualified as small and micro businesses and enjoy a preferential income tax rate of 5% as approved by the local tax authority for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, respectively.
11 EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic earnings per share
Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing:
the profit attributable to owners of the Company, excluding any costs of servicing equity other than ordinary shares.
by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period, adjusted for bonus elements in ordinary shares issued during the period and excluding shares held for employee share scheme.
For the six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Profit attributable to owners of the Company (RMB'000)
58,190
45,684
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (note i)
270,000
269,303
Basic earnings per share (RMB)
0.216
0.170
In addition, the number of ordinary shares outstanding during the six months ended 30 June 2019 have also been adjusted retroactively for the proportional changes in the number of ordinary shares outstanding as a result of the conversions from reserves to share capital in the computation of both basic and diluted earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
EARNINGS PER SHARE(continued)
Diluted earnings per share
No diluted earnings per share is presented as the Group has no dilutive potential ordinary shares during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, respectively.
INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
Six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)
Investment
Property, plant
Right-of-use
properties
and equipment
assets
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Cost
At beginning of period
21,834
42,735
43,338
Additions
-
3,872
4,227
Disposals and other decreases
-
(298)
(61)
At end of period
21,834
46,309
47,504
Accumulated depreciation
At beginning of period
(8,098)
(24,127)
(7,399)
Depreciation charge for the period
(1,629)
(3,027)
(4,749)
Disposals and other decreases
-
280
61
At end of period
(9,727)
(26,874)
(12,087)
Net book amount
At end of period
12,107
19,435
35,417
12 INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS (continued)
Six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
Investment
Property, plant
Right-of-use
properties
and equipment
assets
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Cost
At beginning of period
19,171
33,169
33,789
Additions
-
2,952
11,797
Disposals and other decreases
-
(816)
(198)
At end of period
19,171
35,305
45,388
Accumulated depreciation
At beginning of period
(5,135)
(19,146)
(17,662)
Depreciation charge for the period
(1,334)
(2,132)
(6,360)
Disposals and other decreases
-
764
198
At end of period
(6,469)
(20,514)
(23,824)
Net book amount
At end of period
12,702
14,791
21,564
13 INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES
The movement in investment in associates in the balance sheet is as follows:
For the six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
At beginning of period
22,484
22,491
Share of profit from investment in associates
999
1,550
Dividend from associates
(4,252)
(1,932)
At end of period
19,231
22,109
Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
14 TRADE RECEIVABLES
As at
As at
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Trade receivables
- related parties
66,025
41,714
- third parties
102,159
82,734
168,184
124,448
Less: allowance for impairment of trade receivables
(8,075)
(8,419)
Trade receivables - net
160,109
116,029
Due to the short-term nature of trade receivables, their carrying amount is considered to approximate their fair value.
The credit terms given to trade customers are determined on an individual basis with normal credit period mainly within
180 days. The ageing analysis of the trade receivables based on invoice date is as follows:
As at
As at
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Within 1 year
163,222
120,097
1 - 2 years
2,847
2,920
Over 2 years
2,115
1,431
Total
168,184
124,448
46 Financial Street Property Co., Limited • 2020 Interim Report
14 TRADE RECEIVABLES (continued)
The movements on the provision for impairment of trade receivables are as follows:
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
At beginning of period
8,419
6,147
Reversal of impairment of trade receivables
(344)
(366)
Receivables written off during the period as uncollectible
-
(13)
At end of period
8,075
5,768
15 OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST
Other financial assets at amortised cost include the following:
As at
As at
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Other receivables
- related parties
7,931
11,428
- third parties
Payments on behalf of property owners, tenants and
property developers
16,604
16,532
Deposits
1,103
2,261
Other
2,882
2,570
28,520
32,791
Less: provision for impairment of other receivables
(214)
(225)
28,306
32,566
Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
15 OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS AT AMORTISED COST (continued)
The movements on the provision for impairment of other financial assets at amortised cost are as follows:
Six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
At beginning of period
225
216
Reversal of impairment of other receivables
(11)
(61)
At end of period
214
155
16 PAID-IN CAPITAL/SHARE CAPITAL
Number of
Paid-in capital/
shares
Share capital
RMB'000
For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited)
Balance as at 1 January 2020
270,000
270,000
Balance as at 30 June 2020
270,000
270,000
For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited)
Issued and fully paid
Balance as at 1 January 2019
-
52,500
Capital contribution from owners
-
16,000
Balance as at 30 June 2019
-
68,500
48 Financial Street Property Co., Limited • 2020 Interim Report
RESERVES
Capital reserve
The capital reserve of the Group includes the consideration in excess of the paid-in capital upon capital injection on and the difference between the consideration and net asset acquired by the Company for the further acquisition of non-controlling interests in subsidiaries.
Other reserve
The other reserve represents actuarial gains and losses after tax from experience adjustments and changes in actuarial assumptions for the defined benefit plan.
Statutory reserve
In accordance with the relevant laws and regulations of the PRC and the Articles of Association of the Company, when distributing the net profit of each year, the Company shall appropriate 10% of its profit after taxation (based on the Company's local statutory financial statements) for the statutory surplus reserve fund (except where the reserve balance has reached 50% of the Company's registered capital).
DIVIDENDS
For the six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Dividends declared and paid to owners of the Company
82,980
117,075
Dividends declared and paid to non-controlling interest
797
-
83,777
117,075
In the Board meeting of the Company on 22 April 2020, the Board proposed a dividend of RMB82,980,000 which represented the Company's accumulated distributable retained profits as at 31 December 2019. The proposed dividend was then approved in the shareholders' general meeting on 6 May 2020. The dividend has been paid in full.
In addition, Beijing Financial Street Savills Jingnan Property Management Co., Ltd., a non-wholly owned subsidiary, declared a dividend of RMB1,626,000 to its then shareholders in March 2020, among which RMB797,000 had been paid to its non-controlling shareholder.
The board of directors of the Company has resolved not to declare an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (For the six months ended 30 June 2019: nil).
Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
19 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES
As at
As at
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Trade payables
129,648
80,818
Other payables
285,575
293,567
- Deposits (note a)
133,949
138,714
- Receipts on behalf of property owners, tenants and
property developers
130,429
133,465
- Others
21,197
21,388
Payroll and welfare payables
40,726
50,862
Other tax payables
8,976
8,900
Total
464,925
434,147
The balances mainly represent the deposits paid by the property owners, tenants and property developers for property management and refurbishment.
The carrying amounts of trade and other payables are considered to approximate their fair values, due to their short-term nature.
The ageing analysis of trade payables based on invoice date is as follows:
As at
As at
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Within 1 year
124,475
77,615
1 - 2 years
4,687
2,584
Over 2 years
486
619
Total
129,648
80,818
20 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
(a) Transactions with related parties
For the six months ended 30 June
2020
2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Provision of property management and related services to
subsidiaries of the Ultimate Parent Company
88,379
60,564
Provision of property management and related services to
associates of the Ultimate Parent Company
4,488
1,193
Provision of property management and related services to associates
687
987
Provision of property management and related services to the
parent company of the Company's shareholder
325
-
Interest income from a subsidiary of the Ultimate Parent Company
1,331
2,388
Brand licensing from the Ultimate Parent Company
25
25
Purchase of services from an associate
1,635
1,635
Rental expenses to subsidiaries of the Ultimate Parent Company
4,522
290
Recognition of right-of-use assets on leased assets from
subsidiaries of the Ultimate Parent Company
3,902
6,125
Interest expenses for lease liabilities to subsidiaries of the
Ultimate Parent Company
848
599
Loans to an associate
743
1,972
Interest income from loans to an associate
66
-
Financial Street Property Co., Limited • 2020 Interim Report
20 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (continued)
(b) Balances with related parties
As at
As at
30 June 2020
31 December 2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Trade in nature
Trade receivables from subsidiaries of the Ultimate Parent Company
61,342
33,761
Trade receivables from an associate of the Ultimate Parent Company
4,449
7,917
Trade receivables from an associate
234
36
Other receivables from subsidiaries of the Ultimate Parent
Company - Rental deposit
2,210
1,718
Trade and other payables to subsidiaries of the
Ultimate Parent Company
25,521
22,985
Contract liabilities to subsidiaries of the Ultimate Parent Company
1,201
730
Lease liabilities to subsidiaries of the Ultimate Parent Company
37,336
30,430
Deposit placed with a subsidiary of the Ultimate Parent Company
237,329
290,171
Non-trade in nature
Other receivables from the Parent Company - non trade
-
4,798
Other receivables of loans to an associate and
related interests - non trade
5,721
4,912
(c) Key management personnel compensation
For the six months ended 30 June
20202019
RMB'000RMB'000
(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Salaries, bonuses and other benefits
3,513
3,557
21 SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
On 6 July 2020, the Company issued a total of 90,000,000 H shares at the offering price of HK$7.36 per share, which were listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The over-allotment option described in the prospectus was subsequently fully exercised in respect of an aggregate of 13,500,000 H shares. The over-allotment Shares have been issued and allotted by the Company at HK$7.36 per H share under the International Offering.
