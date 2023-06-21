Financials Acquisition Corp SPAC seeks extra time to pursue deal

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which was floated in April 2022, said it has identified a potential target company which could involve the company raising additional capital and becoming a listed operating company deploying funds into the Lloyds of London insurance market for reinsurance purposes.

The company said it will be seeking shareholder approval next month to extend the deadline for completing a deal until the end of December.

