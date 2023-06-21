Advanced search
    FINS   KYG3439B1032

FINANCIALS ACQUISITION CORP

(FINS)
Financials Acquisition Corp SPAC seeks extra time to pursue deal

06/21/2023 | 02:33am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Financials Acquisition Corporation said on Wednesday it would seek shareholder permission next month for more time to pursue an acquisition target in the insurance sector.

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which was floated in April 2022, said it has identified a potential target company which could involve the company raising additional capital and becoming a listed operating company deploying funds into the Lloyds of London insurance market for reinsurance purposes.

The company said it will be seeking shareholder approval next month to extend the deadline for completing a deal until the end of December.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Huw Jones)


© Reuters 2023
