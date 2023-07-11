(Alliance News) Financials Acquisition Corp on Tuesday said shareholders backed its new business combination deadline at its general meeting on Monday.

The special purpose acquisition company focused on insurance technology said the deadline has now been extended to December 31 from July 13.

The said last month it was seeking an extension to allow "sufficient time" for the firm to pursue the transaction and complete the combination.

The business combination involves raising additional capital and becoming a listed operating company, as well as deploying funds into the Lloyds of London insurance market for reinvestment purposes.

Shares in Financials Acquisition were untraded in London on Tuesday afternoon, last quoted at 1,040.00 pence.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

