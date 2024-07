Financiera Credinka SA, formerly Financiera Nueva Vision SA, is a Peru-based company principally engaged in the financial sector. The Company’s main object is to provide financing to individuals and corporations to develop activities of small and micro-enterprises. The Company uses their own capital, as well as credit lines from financial institutions and from other sources. The Company's product portfolio includes credits for medium, small and micro-enterprises, non-revolving credits and mortgage loans for housing. The Company operates in such cities as Lima, Cusco, Apumirac, Arequipa, Puno, Moquegua and Tacna, among others. On April 15, 2014, Diviso Grupo Financiero SA acquired 42.26% of Financiera Nueva Vision; as a result of the transaction Diviso Grupo Financiero owns 66.96% of the Company.

Sector Corporate Financial Services