Financiera Efectiva SA (Efectiva) is a Peru-based company active in the consumer lending industry. The Company provides commercial loans to its clients after fulfilling a series of requirements. Efectiva's products are Mortgage loans MiVivienda, Motorcycle loans, Home Appliances loans, Commercial loans, Self-construction credit and Fixed or Variable Rate Deposits. The Company provides as well credits insurance. The Company offers its services in the network stores of EFE and La Curacao, both operating as home appliances retailer; and Motocorp Peru, a motorcycle retailer, all of them within Peruvian territory.

Sector Consumer Lending