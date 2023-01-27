Advanced search
    FINDEP *   MX00FI050003

FINANCIERA INDEPENDENCIA S.A.B. DE C.V. SOFOM E.N.R.

(FINDEP *)
Financiera Independencia will hold its 4Q22 conference call at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th, 2023

01/27/2023 | 03:46am EST
Financiera Independencia | 4Q22 Conference Call Notice

In Mexico

Financiera Independencia

Ivan Barona Gonzalez

Chief Financial Officer

+52 55 5229-0200

ibarona@independencia.com.mx

Financiera Independencia will hold its 4Q22 conference call

at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th, 2023

Mexico City, January 26th, 2023.- Financiera Independencia, S.A.B. de C.V. SOFOM, E.N.R., (BMV: FINDEP; OTC: FNCRY), (FINDEP) a leading Mexican microfinance lender of personal loans, will hold its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter conference call on Friday, February 24th, 2022 at 11:00 AM US ET (10:00 AM Mexico City local time). The earnings release for the fourth quarter ending December 31st, 2022 will be issued on Thursday, February 23th, 2023 after the market close.

Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IducIlcbRiCN7t3NLJXrjQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing the details required to join the meeting.

A replay of this call will be available at findep.mxafter the conference.

About Financiera Independencia (FINDEP):

Financiera Independencia, S.A.B. de C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R. (FINDEP), the leader in bringing financial inclusion to underserved Hispanic communities in North America through responsible lending and insurance products. As of September 30th, 2022, FINDEP had a total outstanding loan balance of Ps. 8.64 billion, operated 345 offices in Mexico and the US and had a total labor force of 4,672 people. The Company listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange on November 1st, 2007, where it trades under the symbol "FINDEP". More information can be found at www.findep.mx

Some of the statements contained in this press release discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information. Those statements are subject to risks identified in this press release and in FINDEP's filings with the Mexican Stock Exchange. Actual developments could differ significantly from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and was derived using numerous assumptions. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required by applicable law, we do not have an obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise.

*******

