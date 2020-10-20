Financiere de l'Odet : Financial information for the third quarter 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Financial information for the third quarter 2020 20 October 2020

Group activities show strong resilience in third quarter 2020

despite 3% decline in revenue

Revenue in the third quarter 2020: €5,915 million

-3% at constant scope and exchange rates -4% as reported

Revenue at the end of September 2020: €17,527 million

-4% at constant scope and exchange rates -2% as reported



Revenue for the third quarter 2020

At constant scope and exchange rates, the Group's revenue for the third quarter 2020 was down 3% to €5,915 million. This change mainly includes:

a 2% increase in the transportation and logistics business driven by freight forwarding, mainly due to exceptional air freight operations, despite the contraction in logistics activities in Africa and the impact of the end of the Douala terminal (DIT) concession in Cameroon;

the decline in oil logistics (-38%) primarily attributable to the fall in oil product prices and volumes;

(-38%) primarily attributable to the fall in oil product prices and volumes; the growth in the communications business (+1%), attributable to Vivendi which benefited from growth at UMG (+6%), the Canal+ group (+1%) and Editis (+10%);

Revenue as reported was down 4% compared to the third quarter of 2019, due to a €132 million negative foreign exchange impact related to the strengthening of the euro (particularly versus the US dollar in the third quarter), which absorbed the positive changes in scope related primarily to the consolidation of M7 at the Canal+ group.

