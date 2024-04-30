Financière Moncey is a holding company. At the end of 2022, the portfolio amounted, in book value, to EUR 928.6 million broken down by type of shares as follows: - unlisted securities (51.4%): Omnium Bolloré (owned at 17.10%), Financière V (12.18%), etc.; - listed securities (48.6%): Compagnie de l'Odet (owned at 4.93%). Financière Moncey also owns 48.15% of Compagnie des Tramways de Rouen.