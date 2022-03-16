Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Finansa Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNS   TH0686010Z06

FINANSA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(FNS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Red Bluff, Bricktown look to sell Oklahoma oil and gas assets - source

03/16/2022 | 09:31am EDT
March 16 (Reuters) - Privately held Red Bluff Resources LLC and its partner Bricktown Energy are working with an investment bank to find buyers for their Anadarko basin assets that could fetch more than $500 million in total, a source familiar with the matter said.

The companies together hold around 80,000 net acres of land in the Anadarko basin of Oklahoma and have forecast a total 2022 production of around 17,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day , according to a marketing document seen by Reuters.

The source requested anonymity as the sale discussions were confidential. Red Bluff and Bricktown did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A supply crunch has driven oil prices in recent months to levels not seen since the financial crisis of 2008, accelerating dealmaking in the industry. That has given private teams a rare window to exit investments profitably, with prices of global benchmark Brent crude trading around $100 a barrel on Wednesday.

Those elevated levels have prompted a call for U.S. shale producers to boost production, bringing back to prominence higher-cost basins like the SCOOP and STACK of Oklahoma, where Red Bluff and Bricktown operate.

Red Bluff estimates its 2022 production will average 13,000 boepd, while Bricktown expects 4,000 boepd of output for the year, according to the marketing document.

The two Oklahoma City-based producers together have interests in around 1,031 producing wells, the document shows. The owners of the two companies are open to selling them together or separately, according to the document. (Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FINANSA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 0.45% 4.5 End-of-day quote.12.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.89% 100.88 Delayed Quote.26.70%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.50% 841.5329 Delayed Quote.32.94%
WTI 2.49% 97.86 Delayed Quote.34.45%
Financials
Sales 2021 207 M 6,18 M 6,18 M
Net income 2021 -42,2 M -1,26 M -1,26 M
Net Debt 2021 755 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -32,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 591 M 47,4 M 47,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,35x
EV / Sales 2021 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 470
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart FINANSA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Finansa Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vorasit Pokachaiyapat Managing Director & Director
Virabongsa Ramangkura Chairman
James Marshall Head-Research & Business Development
Chakhrit Suphepre Group Head-Information Technology & SVP
Wipa Nilsophon Assistant Managing Director-Compliance Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINANSA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED12.50%46
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-1.11%157 517
MORGAN STANLEY-12.05%153 952
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.96%106 220
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-25.75%50 963
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-20.75%24 986