Red Bluff, Bricktown look to sell Oklahoma oil and gas assets - source

March 16 (Reuters) - Privately held Red Bluff Resources LLC
and its partner Bricktown Energy are working with an investment
bank to find buyers for their Anadarko basin assets that could
fetch more than $500 million in total, a source familiar with
the matter said.
The companies together hold around 80,000 net acres of land
in the Anadarko basin of Oklahoma and have forecast a total 2022
production of around 17,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
, according to a marketing document seen by Reuters.
The source requested anonymity as the sale discussions were
confidential. Red Bluff and Bricktown did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
A supply crunch has driven oil prices in recent months to
levels not seen since the financial crisis of 2008, accelerating
dealmaking in the industry. That has given private teams a rare
window to exit investments profitably, with prices of global
benchmark Brent crude trading around $100 a barrel on Wednesday.
Those elevated levels have prompted a call for U.S. shale
producers to boost production, bringing back to prominence
higher-cost basins like the SCOOP and STACK of Oklahoma, where
Red Bluff and Bricktown operate.
Red Bluff estimates its 2022 production will average 13,000
boepd, while Bricktown expects 4,000 boepd of output for the
year, according to the marketing document.
The two Oklahoma City-based producers together have
interests in around 1,031 producing wells, the document shows.
The owners of the two companies are open to selling them
together or separately, according to the document.
