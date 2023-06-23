(Alliance News) - The shareholders' meeting of Finanza.tech Spa announced on Friday that it has resolved on the consensual early termination of the auditor engagement originally awarded to RSM Società di Revisione e Organizzazione Contabile Spa for the three-year period 2021-2023, also following analysis of the special opinion prepared by the Board of Statutory Auditors, giving the board of directors all broader powers necessary to sign the early consensual termination agreement with RSM Società di Revisione e Organizzazione Contabile and to carry out all formalities related to the formalization, implementation and execution of the resolution.

In addition, the company decided on the appointment of Audirevi Spa as statutory auditor for the three-year period 2023-2025, following analysis of the reasoned proposal prepared by the Board of Statutory Auditors.

Finally, the company resolved to authorize the purchase and disposal of its own shares.

Finanza.tech on Friday closed 4.2 percent in the red at EUR0.69 per share.

