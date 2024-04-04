April 04, 2024 at 05:20 am EDT

(Previous article reported an error in the name of the group's CEO)

(Alliance News) - Finanza.tech Spa reported Wednesday that the board has appointed Nicola Occhinegro as the company's CEO.

The board also decided on the compensation for directors and defined quantitative and qualitative criteria for assessing the significance of relationships potentially relevant to the evaluation of board members' fulfillment of independence requirements.

Finanza.tech's stock is flat at EUR0.86 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

