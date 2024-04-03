(Alliance News) - Finanza.tech Spa announced Wednesday that the board has appointed Raffaele D'Arienzo as the company's CEO.

The board also decided on the compensation for directors and defined quantitative and qualitative criteria for assessing the significance of relationships potentially relevant to the evaluation of board members' fulfillment of independence requirements.

Finanza.tech's stock closed Wednesday up 2.1 percent at EUR0.86 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

