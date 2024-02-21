(Alliance News) - Finanza.tech Spa Benefit Company on Wednesday announced that CEO Nicola Occhinegro has taken over 0.5 percent of the shares of the parent company Sursum Corda Srl, which now owns 75 percent of the company's shares.

A 9.02 percent stake is held by Marilena Bianco, while a 2.25 percent stake is held by Giovanni Genua, another 2.25 percent stake is held by Valentina Genua, and a remaining 2.0 percent stake is held by Osvaldo Maria Baione.

As a result of the transaction, the Occhinegro family's stake - Nicola Occhinegro and Marilena Bianco - in the parent company Sursum Corda is shown to be 93.50 percent.

Financa.tech on Wednesday closed 1.6 percent in the red at EUR0.84 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

