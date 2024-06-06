(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.
----------
FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS
----------
Finance.tech is up 7.2 percent after gaining 8.2 percent in the last month and 15 percent in the last six.
----------
Emma Villas rises 7.1% after picking up 17% in the last month and 2.9% in the last six.
----------
FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS
----------
SosTravel.com gives up 5.2% after gaining 7.6% in the last month, 23% in the last six and 16% in the last twelve.
----------
Lemon Systems is down 4.7% after gaining 34% in the last month.
----------
By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter
