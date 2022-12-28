Listings mixed; low trading volumes

(Alliance News) - Stock exchanges contrasted on Wednesday on the European continent, according to pre-opening trades, in a market characterized these days by low volumes coinciding with public holidays.

The United States is considering entry restrictions--caused once again by Covid--for travelers from China, U.S. officials said Tuesday, after Beijing significantly eased containment measures.

Infections have increased across China, with the "pillars" of its containment policy being dismantled, prompting U.S. officials to express concern about the potential for new variants.

Thus, the FTSE Mib fell 5.00 points, closing down 0.1 percent at 23,855.86.

London's FTSE 100 is advancing 30.00 points, Paris' CAC 40 is giving up 5.30 points, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is advancing 4.00 points.

Among the smaller lists--on Tuesday's close--the Mid-Cap gained 0.3 percent to 39,437.39, the Small-Cap gave up 0.1 percent to 27,709.32, and Italy Growth finished positive 0.2 percent to 9,208.21.

On the main list of Piazza Affari last night, Moncler towered above all, posting a plus 3.0% and taking the top spot after two sessions closed among the bearish.

Also doing well was Saipem, which posted a plus 2.4%.

In the Agnelli galaxy, CNH Industrial rose 1.5 percent. Ferrari closed in the green by 0.2, Stellantis in the red by 0.2 percent, while Iveco gave up 0.4 percent. On the Mid, Juventus rose 2.0% after its majority shareholder, Exor NV, submitted a slate for the renewal of the soccer club's board of directors, following the resignation of the entire board last month.

As disclosed by Juventus, Maurizio Sanavino, Gianluca Ferrero, Diego Pistone and independents Fioranna Vittoria Negri and Laura Cappiello are the names chosen by Agnelli-Elkann for the new board, which will be appointed on Jan. 18.

Among the bearish, majority of the list, Erg contracted 2.2 percent, following a 0.4 percent gain in the previous session.

On the cadet segment, GVS advanced 11 percent, after the previous session's gain.

Good purchases were also made on Intercos, which moved up 3.4 percent.

Anima Holding took over EUR1 million of its own shares and rose 1.3 percent.

MutuiOnline Group--up 1.9 percent--reported Tuesday that Alma Ventures, a partner holding more than 10 percent of the company's capital, bought 6,772 ordinary shares in MutuiOnline. The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR24.90 per share, for a total value of about EUR170,000.

Among the few bearish on the list, Cembre is back 1.0 percent after a 1.3 percent green in the previous session.

Fincantieri, on the other hand, gives up 1.5 percent, veering lower after three sessions closed in the positive.

On the Small-Cap, good buying on Mondo TV, which moves ahead 0.8%. The company announced that it has issued two bonds from the first tranche of the convertible bond underwritten by Atla Capital Markets.

The first tranche covers 28 bonds, with a total countervalue of EUR7.0 million. Atlas made use of the option to split the payment and, therefore, 2 bonds with a total countervalue of EUR500,000 were issued in addition to the 21 previously issued bonds.

At the back of the pack-among the many liabilities-Conafi, on the other hand, gave up 0.9 percent, while SIT stepped back 1.0 percent.

Among SMEs, TrenDevice - unchanged at EUR0.40 per share - reported Friday that, following the closing of the 854,000 unopted offer on the stock exchange between Wednesday and Thursday, the capital increase was 61 percent subscribed. In fact, a total of 3.0 million new shares in the company have been subscribed, with a total value of EUR1.2 million. The board of directors will decide to whom to offer 1.9 million new unsubscribed shares by March 31, 2023.

Culti Milan rose 1.6 percent, bringing weekly assets to 21 percent.

Among the many bearers, Finanza.tech, down 0.8 percent, and 4AIM Sicaf, which retreated 4.5 percent with price at EUR252.00, gave ground.

In New York, the Dow closed up 0.1 percent, the Nasdaq gave up 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent.

Among Asian exchanges, the Nikkei closed down 0.4 percent, the Hang Seng is rising 1.4 percent, and the Shanghai Composite closed in the red 0.3 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0646 against USD1.0651 at Tuesday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2032 from USD1.2022 on Tuesday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD83.75 per barrel from USD85.84 per barrel Tuesday evening. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,807.75 an ounce from USD1,827.65 an ounce Tuesday night.

On Wednesday's economic calendar, overseas, at 1300 CET, it's time for data on U.S. 30-year mortgages, mortgage applications and the mortgage refinance index. Also in the United States, at 1600 CET, the pending home sales index and pending home sales contracts will be released.

Among companies listed in the United States, no particular announcements are expected.

