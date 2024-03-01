(Alliance News) - The Mib on Friday moved bullishly attempting a permanent hook of the 32,900-point mark, in line with other European exchanges thanks to data showing a reduction in inflationary pressures in Europe and the US, the latter data released yesterday afternoon.

Eurozone inflation slowed in February, according to preliminary Eurostat estimates released Friday. Eurozone consumer prices rose 2.6 percent in February after rising 2.8 percent in January.

The FTSE Mib, therefore, advanced 0.8 percent to 32,852.98 after rising to 32,938.73, the highest since 2008.

Paris' CAC 40 -- the only bearish one -- gives up 0.3 percent, while Frankfurt's DAX 40 is advancing with 0.3 percent and London's FTSE 100 is advancing 0.5 percent.

Among the smaller listings, the Mid-Cap is advancing 0.2 percent to 45,653.86, the Small-Cap is in the red 0.2 percent to 27,910.99, and Italy Growth is marking a red 0.4 percent to 8,185.99.

On the Mib, Saipem continues well on the heels of good accounts that saw a return to profit, putting it up 2.9% to EUR1.72 per share.

Banca Monte dei Paschi also advances well, posting a plus 3.7 percent at EUR3.92 per share and updating its 52-week high at EUR3.94 during the session.

Boost also on Leonardo, which moves ahead 3.7 percent, pointing to its third consecutive bullish candle. On Thursday it reported preliminary results that it ended 2023 with revenues of EUR15.30 billion, up 3.9% from EUR14.71 billion as of December 31, 2022, and in line with guidance. The company explained that revenues reflect growth in all divisions.

DiaSorin, on the other hand, is giving up 2.6 percent to EUR90.98 per share, in position for the third bearish daily candle.

Also below is Recordati, which trades minus 0.9 percent and is priced at EUR51.30.

On the cadet segment, Webuild confirms the good form seen since the bell rang by advancing 2.1 percent. On the stock it is mentioned that the major shareholders - Salini Spa and CDP Equity Spa, a subsidiary and subject to the direction and coordination of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Spa - have renewed in advance the existing shareholders' agreement between them, replacing it with a new agreement, with a duration until February 28, 2027, which contains mutual commitments regarding governance and stability of the company's shareholding structure.

Boost also on Lottomatica, bullish by 2.5 percent after eve's 3.5 percent decline. The company on Thursday reviewed its draft consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023, which closed with an adjusted net profit of EUR215.9 million, up 29 percent from the 2022 pro forma. In contrast, the reported figure was EUR68 million from EUR72 million in 2022.

The board resolved to propose to the shareholders' meeting the payment of a dividend of EUR0.26 per ordinary share. Taking into account the shares issued as of the current date, this is equivalent to a distribution of EUR65.4 million, representing a 30 percent pay-out of adjusted net income.

illimity, on the other hand, rises 1.4 percent to EUR4.66 per share, after two sessions closed among the bearish.

Pharmanutra, on the other hand, gives up 1.0% to EUR59.00, heading for its fourth session with a bearish candle.

The tail of the list, however, is for Seco , which gives up 3.2% in a position to ring in its third session with a bearish trend.

On the Smallcap, purchases on Bialetti, which is picking up 3.4 percent after the previous session's 1.7 percent green.

On the other hand, I Grandi Viaggi advances 2.3 percent to EUR0.8140 after the previous session's 2.7 percent red.

Boost also on Il Sole 24 Ore, which appreciates 1.8% bringing the price to EUR0.66.

The tail of the list is for Trevi Finanziaria Industriale, which is stepping back 7.5 percent after the green tipedo of the eve closed with a plus 0.1 percent.

Somec, on the other hand, gives up 3.6 percent, after eve's 5.0 percent that broke a mini-trend of three positive sessions.

Among SMEs, eVISO marks a plus 2.4 percent with price at EUR3.51, after having adjusted the 52-week high to EUR3.52.

Finanza.tech -- in the money with 3.4 percent -- on Thursday reported that the board approved the draft and consolidated financial statements as of Dec. 31, which closed with a net profit attributable to shareholders of EUR620,000 compared to EUR100,000 in the previous year.

In the rear, Gambero Rosso is stepping back 4.1 percent with new price at EUR0.4680 after two bullish sessions.

In New York last night, the Dow Jones closed down 0.1 percent, the S&P in the green by 0.5 percent, and the Nasdaq picked up 0.9 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0816 against USD1.0808 recorded at Thursday's European stock close, while the pound was worth USD1.2634 from USD1.2635 last night.

Brent crude is worth USD83.00 per barrel versus USD83.73 per barrel at Thursday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,055.60 an ounce from USD2,045.87 an ounce Thursday evening.

Thursday's calendar includes the US manufacturing PMI in the afternoon at 1545 CET followed by the ISM index at 1600 CET.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.