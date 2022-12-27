Mib green in 24,000 area; high volumes on Bastogi

(Alliance News) - European stock markets moved higher Tuesday, with the Milanese square seeing the blue chip index settle just below 24,000.

Trading rooms welcomed news that China will stop requiring inbound travelers to quarantine starting Jan. 8, ahead of the Chinese New Year vacation, marking another important step in efforts to reopen the country and boost market sentiment.

Investors are also hoping for a year-end rally after stocks were overwhelmed this month by aggressive signals from major central banks that fueled fears of a global recession next year.

On the Russian-Ukrainian conflict front, Ukraine aims to hold a peace summit with Russia by the end of February, preferably at the United Nations, with Secretary General Antonio Guterres as a possible mediator. The announcement was made by Kiev's Foreign Minister Kuleba and opens a chink in the drama of the war.

On the Italian bond, however, the spread moved in the 212 basis point area Tuesday morning. The 10-year BTP marks a yield of 4.60 percent, with the price fluctuating in a range of 83 to 84. Italy's 10-year bond-which carries a coupon rate of 2.5 percent in the December 2032 maturity-on an intraday basis marks a high of 4.60 percent, while the low touched is 4.52 percent.

The Mib thus marks a green of 0.4 percent at 23,974.65.

Among the smaller listings, the MidCap rises 0.5 percent to 39,647.69, the SmallCap rises 0.1 percent to 27,762.92, while Italy Growth advances 0.3 percent to 9,212.83.

Among other European exchanges, with London closed for holidays, the DAX rises 0.7%, while the CAC 40 advances 1.0%.

Among stocks, Moncler stands out on the main basket, posting a plus 2.2% after two sessions closed among the bearish.

Saipem also rises well, posting a plus 2.1 percent, as does parent company Eni, which stretches 1.1 percent.

Tenaris, on the other hand, rises 1.2%, with the stock marking an asset of more than 82% in 2022.

Among the list's bearish minority, Erg marks a 1.2% contraction, after a 0.4% gain last session.

On the cadet segment, GVS advances with 7.9 percent, after last session's 9.6 percent surplus.

Good buying also on Intercos, which moves up 4.1 percent.

Among the few bearish on the list, Cembre retreats the most with 1.9 percent after the previous session's 1.3 percent green.

Fincantieri, on the other hand, gives up 1.5 percent, veering downward after three sessions closed positive.

On the Small-Cap, Restart moves ahead 5.3%, rearing its head after three bearish sessions.

Bastogi, on the other hand, marks a plus 4.9%, with Italy's oldest listed company registering an unusually high trading volume of more than 15,000 pieces traded against a calculated three-month average of about 5,800.

Good buying also on Mondo TV, which moves ahead 1.5 percent.

At the back of the pack-among the many losing trades-Conafi, on the other hand, gives up 1.8 percent, while SIT steps back 2.3 percent.

Among SMEs, Intred advances 2.2%, placing it among the best performers.

Culti Milano, on the other hand, rises 4.2 percent, bringing its weekly assets to 21 percent.

Among the many bearers, Finanza.tech, 4AIM Sicaf, gives ground, retreating 4.5% with price at EUR252.00.

Among currencies, the euro changes hands at USD1.0662 versus USD1.0621 at Friday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2061 from USD1.2063 on Friday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD84.60 per barrel from USD84.28 per barrel Friday night. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,808.47 an ounce from USD1,810.60 an ounce Friday night.

On Tuesday's economic calendar, overseas in the afternoon, it is the turn of the U.S. goods trade balance and wholesalers' inventories.

Half an hour later, the housing price index will be released.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

