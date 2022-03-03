Log in
Finbond : Dealings in Securities by Associates of a Director

03/03/2022 | 11:01am EST
Finbond Group Limited

(Registration number: 2001/015761/06)

Share code: FGL ISIN: ZAE000138095 ("Finbond" or "the Company" or "the Group")

Dealings in Securities by Associates of a Director

Shareholders are advised that Protea Asset Management LLC ("Protea"), representing accounts under their control, have disposed of a beneficial interest in ordinary shares of the Company.

The disposal of shares forms part of a distribution to underlying investors in Protea funds, so that instead of owning these shares indirectly through the funds, the underlying investors will now own the shares directly, by way of a distribution in kind of the shares.

Protea explained their rationale for the distribution as follows:

"The distribution will improve Finbond's public shareholder spread and the liquidity and tradability of Finbond's shares on the JSE."

Protea is an associate of Mr. Sean Riskowitz, a non-executive director of Finbond. In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 (both inclusive) of the JSE Listings Requirements, the information relating to dealing in Finbond shares by a director of the Company is disclosed as follows:

Name of company:

Finbond Group Limited

Name of director:

Mr. Sean Riskowitz (Non-Executive

Director)

Name of associate:

Protea Asset Management LLC

Date of transaction:

24 February 2022

Number of securities:

148,630,374

Price:

99 cents per share

Total Transaction Value:

R147,144,070.26

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Nature of the transaction:

Off-market disposal by Protea, by way

of unbundling to underlying fund

investors

Nature of interest:

Clearance obtained:

Name of company:

Name of director:

Name of associate: Date of transaction: Number of securities: Price:

Total Transaction Value: Class of securities: Nature of the transaction:

Nature of interest:

Clearance obtained:

3 March 2022

Sponsor:

Grindrod Bank Limited

Indirect Beneficial (through Protea)

Yes

Finbond Group Limited

Mr. Sean Riskowitz (Non-Executive Director)

Protea Asset Management LLC

24 February 2022

14,517,625

99 cents per share

R14,372,448.75

Ordinary shares

Off Market disposal, by Protea, by way of Unbundling to underlying fund investors

Indirect Beneficial (through Riskowitz Capital Management LLC ("RCM")). The shares were transferred from Protea to RCM, also an associate of Mr. Sean Riskowitz.

Yes

Disclaimer

Finbond Group Limited published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 16:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
