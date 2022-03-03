Finbond : Dealings in Securities by Associates of a Director

Finbond Group Limited

(Registration number: 2001/015761/06)

Share code: FGL ISIN: ZAE000138095 ("Finbond" or "the Company" or "the Group")

Dealings in Securities by Associates of a Director

Shareholders are advised that Protea Asset Management LLC ("Protea"), representing accounts under their control, have disposed of a beneficial interest in ordinary shares of the Company.

The disposal of shares forms part of a distribution to underlying investors in Protea funds, so that instead of owning these shares indirectly through the funds, the underlying investors will now own the shares directly, by way of a distribution in kind of the shares.

Protea explained their rationale for the distribution as follows:

"The distribution will improve Finbond's public shareholder spread and the liquidity and tradability of Finbond's shares on the JSE."

Protea is an associate of Mr. Sean Riskowitz, a non-executive director of Finbond. In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 (both inclusive) of the JSE Listings Requirements, the information relating to dealing in Finbond shares by a director of the Company is disclosed as follows: