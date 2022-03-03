Finbond : Dealings in Securities by Associates of a Director

Finbond Group Limited
(Registration number: 2001/015761/06)
Share code: FGL ISIN: ZAE000138095 ("Finbond" or "the Company" or "the Group")
Dealings in Securities by Associates of a Director
Shareholders are advised that Protea Asset Management LLC ("Protea"), representing accounts under their control, have disposed of a beneficial interest in ordinary shares of the Company.
The disposal of shares forms part of a distribution to underlying investors in Protea funds, so that instead of owning these shares indirectly through the funds, the underlying investors will now own the shares directly, by way of a distribution in kind of the shares.
Protea explained their rationale for the distribution as follows:
"The distribution will improve Finbond's public shareholder spread and the liquidity and tradability of Finbond's shares on the JSE."
Protea is an associate of Mr. Sean Riskowitz, a non-executive director of Finbond. In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 (both inclusive) of the JSE Listings Requirements, the information relating to dealing in Finbond shares by a director of the Company is disclosed as follows:
|
Name of company:
|
Finbond Group Limited
|
Name of director:
|
Mr. Sean Riskowitz (Non-Executive
|
|
Director)
|
Name of associate:
|
Protea Asset Management LLC
|
Date of transaction:
|
24 February 2022
|
Number of securities:
|
148,630,374
|
Price:
|
99 cents per share
|
Total Transaction Value:
|
R147,144,070.26
|
Class of securities:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Nature of the transaction:
|
Off-market disposal by Protea, by way
|
|
of unbundling to underlying fund
|
|
investors
Nature of interest:
Clearance obtained:
Name of company:
Name of director:
Name of associate: Date of transaction: Number of securities: Price:
Total Transaction Value: Class of securities: Nature of the transaction:
Nature of interest:
Clearance obtained:
3 March 2022
Sponsor:
Grindrod Bank Limited
Indirect Beneficial (through Protea)
Yes
Finbond Group Limited
Mr. Sean Riskowitz (Non-Executive Director)
Protea Asset Management LLC
24 February 2022
14,517,625
99 cents per share
R14,372,448.75
Ordinary shares
Off Market disposal, by Protea, by way of Unbundling to underlying fund investors
Indirect Beneficial (through Riskowitz Capital Management LLC ("RCM")). The shares were transferred from Protea to RCM, also an associate of Mr. Sean Riskowitz.
Yes