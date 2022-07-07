Finbond : Dealings in securities by a director

Finbond Group Limited

(Registration number: 2001/015761/06)

Share code: FGL ISIN: ZAE000138095 ("Finbond" or "the Company" or "FGL")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 (both inclusive) of the JSE Listings Requirements, the information relating to dealing in Finbond shares by a director of the Company is disclosed as follows:

Name of company: Finbond Group Limited Name of director: Mr. Sean Riskowitz (Non-Executive Director) Associate of director: Protea Asset Management LLC Date of transaction: 24 February 2022 Number of securities: 13,948,677 Price: 99 cents per share Total Transaction Value: R13,809,190.20 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of the transaction: Off Market disposal by Protea Asset Management LLC, by way of the unbundling to underlying fund investors announced on SENS on 3 March 2022. Nature of interest: Indirect beneficial (through Protea) Clearance obtained: Yes

7 July 2022

Pretoria

Sponsor

Grindrod Bank Limited