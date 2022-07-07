Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Finbond Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGL   ZAE000138095

FINBOND GROUP LIMITED

(FGL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-05
0.4200 ZAR   -4.55%
Finbond : Dealings in securities by a director

07/07/2022 | 11:34am EDT
Finbond Group Limited

(Registration number: 2001/015761/06)

Share code: FGL ISIN: ZAE000138095 ("Finbond" or "the Company" or "FGL")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 (both inclusive) of the JSE Listings Requirements, the information relating to dealing in Finbond shares by a director of the Company is disclosed as follows:

Name of company:

Finbond Group Limited

Name of director:

Mr. Sean Riskowitz (Non-Executive

Director)

Associate of director:

Protea Asset Management LLC

Date of transaction:

24 February 2022

Number of securities:

13,948,677

Price:

99 cents per share

Total Transaction Value:

R13,809,190.20

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Nature of the transaction:

Off Market disposal by Protea Asset

Management LLC, by way of the

unbundling

to

underlying

fund

investors announced on SENS on 3

March 2022.

Nature of interest:

Indirect beneficial (through Protea)

Clearance obtained:

Yes

7 July 2022

Pretoria

Sponsor

Grindrod Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Finbond Group Limited published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 15:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
