Finbond : Dealings in securities by a director

Finbond Group Limited
(Registration number: 2001/015761/06)
Share code: FGL ISIN: ZAE000138095 ("Finbond" or "the Company" or "FGL")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR
In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 (both inclusive) of the JSE Listings Requirements, the information relating to dealing in Finbond shares by a director of the Company is disclosed as follows:
|
Name of company:
|
Finbond Group Limited
|
|
Name of director:
|
Mr. Sean Riskowitz (Non-Executive
|
|
Director)
|
|
|
|
Associate of director:
|
Protea Asset Management LLC
|
|
Date of transaction:
|
24 February 2022
|
|
|
Number of securities:
|
13,948,677
|
|
|
|
Price:
|
99 cents per share
|
|
|
Total Transaction Value:
|
R13,809,190.20
|
|
|
Class of securities:
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
|
Nature of the transaction:
|
Off Market disposal by Protea Asset
|
|
Management LLC, by way of the
|
|
unbundling
|
to
|
underlying
|
fund
|
|
investors announced on SENS on 3
|
|
March 2022.
|
|
|
|
Nature of interest:
|
Indirect beneficial (through Protea)
|
Clearance obtained:
|
Yes
|
|
|
7 July 2022
Pretoria
Sponsor
Grindrod Bank Limited
Disclaimer
Finbond Group Limited published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 15:33:01 UTC.