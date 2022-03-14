Finbond : Notification in terms of Section 122(3) of the Companies Act and Section 3.83(B) of the JSE Listings Requirements

Finbond Group Limited

(Registration number: 2001/015761/06)

Share code: FGL ISIN: ZAE000138095 ("Finbond" or "the Company" or "FGL")

NOTIFICATION IN TERMS OF SECTION 122(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT AND SECTION 3.83(B) OF THE JSE LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 ("the Act"), and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, holders of ordinary shares in the Company are advised that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ("MIT") has acquired a beneficial interest in ordinary shares of the Company ("the securities"), such that their shareholding in the securities of the Company amounts to 17.4% of the total number of shares in issue.

Finbond hereby confirms that it has received the required notice from MIT in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Act, and that it has filed the required notices with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

14 March 2022

Pretoria

