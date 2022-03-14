Log in
    FGL   ZAE000138095

FINBOND GROUP LIMITED

(FGL)
Finbond : Notification in terms of Section 122(3) of the Companies Act and Section 3.83(B) of the JSE Listings Requirements

03/14/2022 | 11:24am EDT
Finbond Group Limited

(Registration number: 2001/015761/06)

Share code: FGL ISIN: ZAE000138095 ("Finbond" or "the Company" or "FGL")

NOTIFICATION IN TERMS OF SECTION 122(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT AND SECTION 3.83(B) OF THE JSE LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 ("the Act"), and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, holders of ordinary shares in the Company are advised that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ("MIT") has acquired a beneficial interest in ordinary shares of the Company ("the securities"), such that their shareholding in the securities of the Company amounts to 17.4% of the total number of shares in issue.

Finbond hereby confirms that it has received the required notice from MIT in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Act, and that it has filed the required notices with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

14 March 2022

Pretoria

Sponsor

Grindrod Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Finbond Group Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 15:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
