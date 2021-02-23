Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  FinCanna Capital Corp.    CALI   CA31773B1058

FINCANNA CAPITAL CORP.

(CALI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FinCanna Capital : Increases Private Placement to $2 Million

02/23/2021 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia, February 23, 2021 - FinCanna Capital Corp. ('FinCanna' or the 'Company') (CSE: CALI) is pleased to announce that following higher than anticipated demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing from $1.5 million to $2 million. FinCanna will now issue up to 16,000,000 Units (the 'Units') at a purchase price of C$0.125 per Unit (the 'Private Placement'). Each Unit will consist of one common share of FinCanna and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of FinCanna at an exercise price of C$0.18 for 24 months from the date of the closing of the Private Placement.

The company may pay finders' fees on a portion of the offering, subject to compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is no material fact or material change regarding FinCanna that has not been generally disclosed.

FinCanna intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to fund additional royalty investment opportunities and the Company's ongoing working capital and general corporate purposes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the '1933 Act') or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About FinCanna Capital Corp.

FinCanna is a royalty company that provides growth capital to rapidly emerging private companies operating in the licensed U.S cannabis industry. The company earns its revenue from royalties paid by its investee companies that are calculated based on a percentage their total revenues.

FinCanna's scalable royalty model provides an attractive alternative or complement to debt or equity financing for its investee companies. FinCanna is focused on delivering high impact returns to its shareholders by way of a strategically diversified investment portfolio.

For additional information visit www.fincannacapital.com and FinCanna's profile at www.sedar.com

FinCanna Capital Corp.
Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

Investor Relations:

Kin Communications
1-866-684-6730
CALI@kincommunications.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about, among other things, the closing of the Private Placement, expected terms and conditions of the Private Placement, the completion, terms and size of the Private Placement and the use of proceeds of the Private Placement are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ability to find suitable subscribers for the Private Placement. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the Private Placement will occur or that, if the Private Placement does occur, it will be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. FinCanna assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Fincanna Capital Corp. published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 13:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FINCANNA CAPITAL CORP.
08:08aFINCANNA CAPITAL : Increases Private Placement to $2 Million
PU
02/22FINCANNA CAPITAL : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $1.5 Millio..
AQ
02/19FINCANNA CAPITAL : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Raise $1.5 Millio..
PU
02/17FINCANNA CAPITAL : Announces Wholly Owned Green Compliance Inc., Delivers HIPAA ..
PU
02/10FINCANNA CAPITAL : Reports Strong Customer Demand for Portfolio Company QVI Inc...
PU
02/04FINCANNA CAPITAL : Sells Cannabis Extraction Equipment to Investee Company, CTI,..
PU
2020FINCANNA CAPITAL : A Royalty Company for the Licensed U.S Cannabis Industry Prov..
PU
2020FINCANNA CAPITAL : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 3r..
PU
2020Innovation Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand View..
AQ
2020Cannabis Industry Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,86 M 0,68 M 0,68 M
Net income 2021 -2,30 M -1,82 M -1,82 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,6 M 10,0 M 10,00 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart FINCANNA CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
FinCanna Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,20 CAD
Last Close Price 0,13 CAD
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andriyko Taras Herchak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Morris L. Reid Chairman
Holger Heims Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINCANNA CAPITAL CORP.66.67%10
BLACKROCK, INC.-1.58%107 252
UBS GROUP AG12.99%55 849
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.7.27%46 147
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-0.28%38 778
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.7.52%36 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ