  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Fincantieri S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FINCANTIERI: FOURTH CORVETTE FOR QATAR LAUNCHED

03/29/2022 | 11:21am EDT
FINCANTIERI: FOURTH CORVETTE FOR QATAR LAUNCHED

Trieste, March 29, 2022 - The launching of the corvette "Sumaysimah", the fourth of the Al Zubarah-class of four vessels ordered to Fincantieri by the Qatari Ministry of Defence within the national naval acquisition program, took place today at the Muggiano (La Spezia) shipyard.

The ceremony, held in a restricted format and in full compliance with anti-contagion requirements, was attended by H.E. Khalid bin Yousef Al-Sada, Ambassador of The State of Qatar to Italy, Brigadier Rashid Al Qashouti, Chief of Staff Representative of Qatar Armed Forces, Brigadier Ali Ameen, Chief of Qatar Navy Representative, Major General Staff Hilal Al Muhannadi, Defense Attaché of the State of Qatar in Rome, Rear Admiral Riccardo Marchiò, Italian Navy MCM Force Commander, and by Marco Acca, Deputy General Manager Naval Vessel Division of Fincantieri.

The Al Zubarah-class corvettes, designed consistent with the RINAMIL rules, will be highly flexible and capable of fulfilling different kinds of tasks, from surveillance with sea rescue capacities to being fighting vessels. They will be about 107 meters long, 14.70 meters wide, and equipped with a combined diesel and diesel plant (CODAD), with a maximum speed of 28 knots. The units will be able to accommodate 112 persons on board.

Furthermore, the corvettes will be capable of operating high-speed boats such as RHIB (Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat) through lateral cranes or a hauling ramp located at the far stern. The flight deck and hangar are sized for hosting one NH90 helicopter.

* * *

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 20,000 employees.

www.fincantieri.com

FINCANTIERI

Press Office

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 040 3192473 press.office@fincantieri.it

Tel. +39 040 3192111 investor.relations@fincantieri.it

1

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 15:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 747 M 7 405 M 7 405 M
Net income 2021 41,3 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
Net Debt 2021 997 M 1 094 M 1 094 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 1 070 M 1 174 M 1 174 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 20 774
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,63 €
Average target price 0,70 €
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Bono Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giampiero Massolo Chairman
Massimiliano Cesare Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Muratorio Secretary & Independent Director
Federica Seganti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.4.56%1 174
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-4.12%5 233
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.11.19%4 284
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.0.53%3 993
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.12.86%2 571
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD25.61%2 376