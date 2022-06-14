FINCANTIERI: LAUNCH OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM SERVING THE

"PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN 2019-2021"

Trieste, June 14, 2022 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ("Fincantieri" or the "Company") announces that, implementing the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 16, 2022, it will launch a share buyback program ("the Program"), on June 15, 2022. The Program serves the Company's "Performance Share Plan 2019-2021", and it will be implemented using the safe harbour pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) n. 596/2014 (the "MAR").

Here below we outline the details of the Program, in compliance with Article 144-bis, paragraph 3, of the Consob Regulation n. 11971/1999 (the "Issuers Regulation") and Article 2, paragraph 1, of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "MAR Delegated Regulation").

Purpose of the Program

The Program is carried out exclusively to serve the Company's management "Performance Share Plan 2019-2021" approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 11, 2018.

Maximum number of shares and maximum outflow

The Program will have a maximum number of share of 2,000,000, equivalent to approximately 0.12% of the Company's share capital.

The purchases will be made for a total estimated disbursement of Euro 1,027,000, taking into consideration the closing price of Euro 0.5135, registered by Fincantieri shares in the trading session of Euronext Milan, organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., as of June 14, 2022.

Duration

Purchases will run from June 15, 2022 to June 24, 2022.

Minimum and maximum purchase price and number of purchased shares

Purchases will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of Article 3, paragraph 2 of the MAR Delegated Regulation. In particular, the purchase price of the shares shall not exceed the higher between the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the Euronext Milan, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

In any case, the purchase price shall not diverge by more than 10% lower or higher than the reference price of Fincantieri's shares on the Euronext Milan in the trading day preceding each individual transaction.

