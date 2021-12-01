FINCANTIERI: MOST SOUGHT-AFTER COMPANY BY STUDENTS AND YOUNG PROFESSIONALS IN THE SECTOR

FINCANTIERI: MOST SOUGHT-AFTER COMPANY BY STUDENTS AND YOUNG

Trieste, December 1, 2021 - Fincantieri continues to rank first as Italy's Most Attractive Employer in the Manufacturing, Mechanical and Industrial Engineering sector according to the Universum ranking, the Swedish company that certifies the most attractive companies for young professionals, i.e., with seniority up to 5 years, based on the results of a detailed questionnaire.

Fincantieri topped its specific reference list for the third year in a row, thus reinforcing its leading position ahead of many industrial companies. The Group also confirmed its 11th position in the STEM (Scientific, Technology, Engineering & Maths), students' general ranking list, as in 2020.

Fincantieri once more ranked first in the Manufacturing, Mechanical and Industrial Engineering sector in both Universum surveys, the one dedicated to students, whose award was given in recent months, and the one addressed to young professionals.

These results reward the constant attention that Fincantieri directs toward students and the ability to provide young talents with opportunities by involving them in new challenges and in an increasingly international framework.

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 20,000 employees.

