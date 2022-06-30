Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Fincantieri S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35 2022-06-30 am EDT
0.5300 EUR   -2.75%
06/27VIKING MARKS FLOAT OUT OF NEWEST OCEAN SHIP; Set to Debut in Early 2023, the Viking Saturn Meets Water for First Time
AQ
06/23FINCANTIERI : Conclusion of the share buyback program
PU
06/23FINCANTIERI S P A : “VIKING SATURN” FLOATED OUT IN ANCONA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FINCANTIERI: MUTUAL RESOLUTION OF THE EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH FABIO GALLIA

06/30/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINCANTIERI: MUTUAL RESOLUTION OF THE EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH FABIO

GALLIA AND APPOINTMENT OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PIERROBERTO

FOLGIERO AS NEW GENERAL MANAGER

Rome, 30 June 2022 - The Board of Directors of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ("Fincantieri" or the "Company") met today under the chairmanship of Claudio Graziano and approved, with the favourable opinion of the Remuneration Committee, the mutual resolution of the employment relationship with its General Manager, Fabio Gallia, effective from today, due to new professional opportunities the Manager has decided to take. Fincantieri sincerely thanks Fabio Gallia for the contribution to the Company's growth that he gave with professionalism and passion.

The agreement provides a termination payment compliant with the Company's Policy on remuneration and fees paid, available on the Company's website, including (i) a settlement on the contractual amount provided for the resolution of the employment relationship and (ii) a fee for the waiver of all claims, rights related to his employment relationships and its resolutions, including rights related to fixed variable and/or incentive remuneration or for any other rights. The agreement also provides claw-back clauses in line with market best practice.

The Board of Directors has also decided to appoint Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer, as Company's General Manager.

In compliance with the provisions of Consob Regulation 17221/2010 on related-party transactions, the above mentioned decision - given the existence of the requirements set out in Article 13, paragraph 3, letter b of the Regulation - benefits from the exemption from the application of the procedural rules pursuant to the regulation on related party transactions approved by the Board of Directors on 10 June 2021.

* * *

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 20,000 employees. www.fincantieri.com

FINCANTIERI

Press Office

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 040 3192473

Tel. +39 040 3192111

press.office@fincantieri.it

investor.relations@fincantieri.it

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 18:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
06/27VIKING MARKS FLOAT OUT OF NEWEST OCEAN SHIP; Set to Debut in Early 2023, the Viking Sat..
AQ
06/23FINCANTIERI : Conclusion of the share buyback program
PU
06/23FINCANTIERI S P A : “VIKING SATURN” FLOATED OUT IN ANCONA
PU
06/23Fincantieri S.p.A. announces an Equity Buyback.
CI
06/17Italy's Fincantieri Secures $536 Million Option To Build Constellation-class Frigate Fo..
MT
06/17FINCANTIERI S P A : To build the third constellation-class frigate for the us navy
PU
06/14FINCANTIERI : LAUNCH OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM SERVING THE “PERFORMANCE SHARE PLA..
PU
06/13FINCANTIERI S P A : Renovit to build 10 MW of solar farms for 5 Fincantieri plants
PU
06/10FINCANTIERI S P A : Notice of deposit of the minutes of the shareholders' meeting
PU
06/03Germany's Rheinmetall bids for Leonardo's OTO Melara cannon maker
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 484 M 7 836 M 7 836 M
Net income 2022 101 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2022 1 082 M 1 133 M 1 133 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,46x
Yield 2022 1,03%
Capitalization 924 M 965 M 967 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 20 774
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,55 €
Average target price 0,67 €
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierroberto Folgiero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claudio Graziano Executive Chairman
Paola Muratorio Independent Non-Executive Director
Cristina Scocchia Independent Non-Executive Director
Valter Trevisani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.-9.69%967
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-3.59%4 963
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.3.53%3 878
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.24.86%2 683
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-30.60%2 638
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD32.93%2 456