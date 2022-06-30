FINCANTIERI: MUTUAL RESOLUTION OF THE EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH FABIO

GALLIA AND APPOINTMENT OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PIERROBERTO

FOLGIERO AS NEW GENERAL MANAGER

Rome, 30 June 2022 - The Board of Directors of FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ("Fincantieri" or the "Company") met today under the chairmanship of Claudio Graziano and approved, with the favourable opinion of the Remuneration Committee, the mutual resolution of the employment relationship with its General Manager, Fabio Gallia, effective from today, due to new professional opportunities the Manager has decided to take. Fincantieri sincerely thanks Fabio Gallia for the contribution to the Company's growth that he gave with professionalism and passion.

The agreement provides a termination payment compliant with the Company's Policy on remuneration and fees paid, available on the Company's website, including (i) a settlement on the contractual amount provided for the resolution of the employment relationship and (ii) a fee for the waiver of all claims, rights related to his employment relationships and its resolutions, including rights related to fixed variable and/or incentive remuneration or for any other rights. The agreement also provides claw-back clauses in line with market best practice.

The Board of Directors has also decided to appoint Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer, as Company's General Manager.

In compliance with the provisions of Consob Regulation 17221/2010 on related-party transactions, the above mentioned decision - given the existence of the requirements set out in Article 13, paragraph 3, letter b of the Regulation - benefits from the exemption from the application of the procedural rules pursuant to the regulation on related party transactions approved by the Board of Directors on 10 June 2021.

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 20,000 employees. www.fincantieri.com