FINCANTIERI: STAR PRIDE DELIVERED IN PALERMO

She is the third ship of the Star Plus Initiative Program

Trieste, October 15, 2021 - "Star Pride", the third ship of the extension and modernization Star Plus Initiative project of Windstar Cruises, one of the main operators in the field of high-end small ship cruises, was delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo.

The program, worth 250 million dollars and involving the cruise ships "Star Breeze" and "Star Legend", delivered respectively in 2020 and last May, and "Star Pride", envisaged three main complex activity areas: installation of a new 25.6 meters mid-body section; the total renewal of the propulsion engines and diesel generators for a more environmentally responsible navigation; and extensive modernization of public areas, passenger cabins and open decks.

Before the start of extension works, "Star Pride" had a length of 134 meters, with a tonnage of approximately 10,000 tons and a capacity of 212 passengers. Now, after its completion, the ship has a length of approximately 160 meters, a tonnage of around 13,000 tons, and a capacity to accommodate 312 passengers on board.

Thanks to the considerable experience gained with major naval projects designed and carried out on behalf of leading ship-owners, Fincantieri has established itself as the reference point worldwide for this kind of highly sophisticated operation, consolidating Fincantieri's leadership in the highly specialized naval transformation sector.

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 20,000 employees.

