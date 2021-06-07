Log in
    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/07 11:15:32 am
0.801 EUR   +1.39%
10:29aFINCANTIERI : Triple event for qatar
PU
06/03FINCANTIERI S P A  : Completed the acquisition of inso
PU
05/28FINCANTIERI S P A  : And faist give birth to the power4future joint venture
PU
FINCANTIERI: TRIPLE EVENT FOR QATAR

06/07/2021 | 10:29am EDT
FINCANTIERI: TRIPLE EVENT FOR QATAR

The second OPV launched in Muggiano, opening of the Halul 1 Training Center in La Spezia

and first steel cutting of the LPD in Riva Trigoso

Trieste, June 5, 2021 - The technical launch of the patrol vessel (OPV - Offshore Patrol Vessel) "Sheraouh", second of the OPV class ordered to Fincantieri by the Qatari Ministry of Defence within the national naval acquisition program, took place today at the Muggiano (La Spezia) yard. The program is worth nearly 4 billion euros and envisages, in addition to the 2 OPVs, both scheduled for delivery in 2022, 4 corvettes over 100 meters long and one amphibious vessel (LPD - Landing Platform Dock).

The launch, held privately and in full compliance with the current health regulations, was preceded by two other events broadcasted respectively from La Spezia and Riva Trigoso: the opening of the Halul 1 Training Center that will be hosting the on the job training for the crews of all the vessels of the Qatar Emiri Naval Forces and the first steel cutting of the LPD.

Attended the event, among others, Major General (Pilot) Hamad bin Mubarak Al-DawaiAl-Nabit, Commander of the Emiri Air Defense Forces, Brig. Jaleel Khalid Al Ruwaili, Qatar Director of the Directorate of Education and Courses, Vice Admiral Enrico Credendino, Commander of the Italian Navy Schools, representing the Chief of the Italian Navy, and Giuseppe Giordo, General Manager of the Naval Vessel Division of Fincantieri.

Like its sister-ship "Musherib" launched in September 2020, the OPV "Sheraouh", has been designed in compliance with the RINAMIL for Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) rules, and will be a flexible type of ship capable of performing several services, from surveillance to combat functions. It is about 63 meters long, 9.2 meters wide, with a maximum speed of 30 knots and it will accommodate as many as 38 of crew members.

* * *

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 20,000 employees.

www.fincantieri.com

FINCANTIERI

Press Office

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 040 3192473

Tel. +39 040 3192111

press.office@fincantieri.it

investor.relations@fincantieri.it

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 05 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 14:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
