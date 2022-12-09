FINCANTIERI: "RESILIENT LADY" DELIVERED

The initiatives described highlight progress towards achieving of Goals 7, 9, 12, 13

of the UN 2030 Agenda as part of Fincantieri's Strategic Sustainability Plan

Trieste, December 9, 2022 - The delivery of "Resilient Lady", the third of four ships which Virgin Voyages (new cruise operator and a brand part of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group) ordered to Fincantieri, took place at the Sestri Ponente (Genoa) shipyard. The ship was moored in the port of Palermo since July.

"Resilient Lady", as well as her sisterships "Scarlet Lady", "Valiant Lady" and "Brilliant Lady", which was floated out just two weeks ago, weigh about 110,000 gross tons, are 278 meters long and 38 wide. They all feature over 1,400 guest cabins designed to host more than 2,770 passengers, accompanied by 1,160 crew members on board to deliver the famed Virgin service. The quality of life on board is guaranteed by the "comfort class" certification, testifying minimum levels of noise and vibration, as well as by an extensive use of home automation. Thanks to this, by installing an app on their smartphones, guests are able to manage a wide range of cabin functions (air conditioning, lightening, opening and closing of blinds, music, and television).

This class of ships stands out for the design, as well as for the particular attention paid to energy recovery, featuring cutting-edge alternative technologies that reduce the ship's overall environmental impact. For example, the ships are equipped with an energy production system of approximately 1 MW, which uses the diesel engine's waste heat. In addition to a scrubber system, that is a device for the sustainable waste management of sulfur dioxides, the units are also fitted with a catalytic converter which reduces emissions of nitrogen oxides. They are entirely equipped with led lights to reduce energy consumption, while the hydrodynamic design of the hull provides excellent performance with consequent fuel saving.

* * *

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 21,000 employees.

