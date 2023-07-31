By Mauro Orru

Orizzonte Sistemi Navali, a joint venture between Fincantieri and Leonardo, signed a contract to build three patrol vessels for the Italian Navy for 925 million euros ($1.02 billion).

The two Italian companies said Monday that the contract, signed with the Italian Secretariat General of Defense and National Armaments Directorate, has options for a further three vessels as well as infrastructural upgrades for naval bases in Augusta, Cagliari and Messina.

Fincantieri and Leonardo respectively hold 51% and 49% stakes in the joint venture.

