Fincantieri S p A : CONSTRUCTION KICKS OFF OF THE NEW MSC MIAMI TERMINAL

CONSTRUCTION KICKS OFF OF THE NEW MSC MIAMI TERMINAL, THE LARGEST IN THE

UNITED STATES AND AMONG THE MOST IMPORTANT IN THE WORLD.

BUILT BY FINCANTIERI, IT ENTAILS AN INVESTMENT OF 350 MILLION EUROS

It will begin operations by the end of 2023 and will be able to handle 36,000 passengers a day while simultaneously harbouring three latest-generation and low environmental impact vessels. It also provides the possibility of shore-to-ship power solutions.

In the light of the project's strategic relevance for Italy's economy and its support for exports,

MSC was assured the financing for the operation by Intesa Sanpaolo and CDP. The loan is guaranteed by SACE with the contribution of SIMEST in terms of rate stability and interest subsidies.

Geneva-Trieste-Miami,March 10, 2022. The construction of the new MSC Cruises terminal kicked off in Miami today with the "laying of the first stone". MSC Cruises is the world's third-ranking cruise line brand owned by the MSC Group, a global leader in the shipping and logistics sector. The construction work, carried out by Fincantieri Infrastructure in what is considered to be the world capital of cruise tourism, will be the largest state-of-the-art terminal in the United States and one of the most important internationally, which will be able to simultaneously harbour three latest-generation and low environmental impact ships such as MSC Cruises' future LNG-fuelled ships which are scheduled to become operational in the upcoming months, handling up to 36,000 passengers a day.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman di MSC Cruises, stated: "This initiative represents a further important step in the long-standingand fruitful collaboration between MSC and Fincantieri. Together with other leading economic players of the "Italian System" such as Intesa Sanpaolo, CDP, Sace and Simest, we are partners of a project that honors the Italian know-howand engineering skills in the world, called upon to engage in the American cruise market. It will be the largest and most technologically advanced terminal in the United States, a new benchmark in the sector, as well as one of the most significant investments made in Miami. It will allow our Company to strengthen and further grow in the most important and competitive cruise market in the world".

Giuseppe Bono, Chief Executive Officer of Fincantieri, commented: "The beginning of works on this big facility is the crowning achievement performed by our Group over the last years. We have been capable of further consolidating our relationship with MSC, based on innovation and constant improvement, and we have at the same time undertaken business initiatives that have enabled us to expand our competences, also with a view to offering our customers cutting-edgeproducts and services. This new futuristic terminal will therefore not only be the expression of the very best that the Made in Italy brand can offer but also of the success of our business strategies".

With an iconic design developed by the multi-award-winning international architecture firm Arquitectonica, the new terminal will feature a multi-levelfour-floor central body and innovative «environmentally advanced» solutions, including the possibility of a shore-to-ship power supply, thus further reducing emissions from ships at dock. It is scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2023. In addition to offering state-of-the-art passenger service facilities, the new terminal will also be endowed with several office spaces, a multi-level parking for approximately 2,400 vehicles and envisages the construction of a new road connection. Moreover, the project also provides for the construction of two modern and efficient docks, measuring 750 meters in total. A third berth will be built by Miami-Dade County. Lastly, the project includes the construction of related seashore infrastructure, including water and power supply stations.

The new cruise facility will cost approximately 350 million euros and represents one of the largest investments recently made in the United States by an Italian-led multinational corporation like the MSC Group, in partnership with Italian centres of excellence as Fincantieri, number one in shipbuilding

