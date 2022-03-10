Fincantieri S p A : CONSTRUCTION KICKS OFF OF THE NEW MSC MIAMI TERMINAL

CONSTRUCTION KICKS OFF OF THE NEW MSC MIAMI TERMINAL, THE LARGEST IN THE
UNITED STATES AND AMONG THE MOST IMPORTANT IN THE WORLD.
BUILT BY FINCANTIERI, IT ENTAILS AN INVESTMENT OF 350 MILLION EUROS
-
It will begin operations by the end of 2023 and will be able to handle 36,000 passengers a day while simultaneously harbouring three latest-generation and low environmental impact vessels. It also provides the possibility of shore-to-ship power solutions.
-
In the light of the project's strategic relevance for Italy's economy and its support for exports,
MSC was assured the financing for the operation by Intesa Sanpaolo and CDP. The loan is guaranteed by SACE with the contribution of SIMEST in terms of rate stability and interest subsidies.
Geneva-Trieste-Miami,March 10, 2022. The construction of the new MSC Cruises terminal kicked off in Miami today with the "laying of the first stone". MSC Cruises is the world's third-ranking cruise line brand owned by the MSC Group, a global leader in the shipping and logistics sector. The construction work, carried out by Fincantieri Infrastructure in what is considered to be the world capital of cruise tourism, will be the largest state-of-the-art terminal in the United States and one of the most important internationally, which will be able to simultaneously harbour three latest-generation and low environmental impact ships such as MSC Cruises' future LNG-fuelled ships which are scheduled to become operational in the upcoming months, handling up to 36,000 passengers a day.
Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman di MSC Cruises, stated: "This initiative represents a further important step in the long-standingand fruitful collaboration between MSC and Fincantieri. Together with other leading economic players of the "Italian System" such as Intesa Sanpaolo, CDP, Sace and Simest, we are partners of a project that honors the Italian know-howand engineering skills in the world, called upon to engage in the American cruise market. It will be the largest and most technologically advanced terminal in the United States, a new benchmark in the sector, as well as one of the most significant investments made in Miami. It will allow our Company to strengthen and further grow in the most important and competitive cruise market in the world".
Giuseppe Bono, Chief Executive Officer of Fincantieri, commented: "The beginning of works on this big facility is the crowning achievement performed by our Group over the last years. We have been capable of further consolidating our relationship with MSC, based on innovation and constant improvement, and we have at the same time undertaken business initiatives that have enabled us to expand our competences, also with a view to offering our customers cutting-edgeproducts and services. This new futuristic terminal will therefore not only be the expression of the very best that the Made in Italy brand can offer but also of the success of our business strategies".
With an iconic design developed by the multi-award-winning international architecture firm Arquitectonica, the new terminal will feature a multi-levelfour-floor central body and innovative «environmentally advanced» solutions, including the possibility of a shore-to-ship power supply, thus further reducing emissions from ships at dock. It is scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2023. In addition to offering state-of-the-art passenger service facilities, the new terminal will also be endowed with several office spaces, a multi-level parking for approximately 2,400 vehicles and envisages the construction of a new road connection. Moreover, the project also provides for the construction of two modern and efficient docks, measuring 750 meters in total. A third berth will be built by Miami-Dade County. Lastly, the project includes the construction of related seashore infrastructure, including water and power supply stations.
The new cruise facility will cost approximately 350 million euros and represents one of the largest investments recently made in the United States by an Italian-led multinational corporation like the MSC Group, in partnership with Italian centres of excellence as Fincantieri, number one in shipbuilding
1
at global level. Both these corporations are the best qualified ambassadors of the Made in Italy brand in the world.
In the light of the project's strategic relevance for Italy's economy and its support for exports, MSC was assured the financing for the operation by Intesa Sanpaolo and CDP. The loan is guaranteed by SACE with the contribution of SIMEST in terms of providing rate stability and interest subsidies.
The relationship between MSC and Fincantieri has progressively consolidated over the last decade, with MSC's Cruise Division commissioning up to eight ships from Fincantieri - four for the MSC Cruises brand and four for the Explora Journeys brand - for a total value of almost 6 billion euros, with a spillover effect on the Italian economy amounting to approximately 27 billion euros. At present, MSC has two options for two additional ships for Explora Journeys and there is the possibility of new orders for both brands. Therefore, the MSC Group is not only one of the main customers of the Italian shipbuilding group but also one of the major investors in Italy, where its direct spending amounts to
3.5 billion euros every year and where it employs nearly 15,000 workers, while being a source of employment for more than 50,000 people.
* * *
The Cruises Division of MSC Group, the leading privately held Swiss-based shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage, is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and has two distinct brands within its structure - the contemporary and luxury brands. MSC Cruises, the contemporary brand, is the world's third largest cruise brand as well as the leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa with more market share in addition to deployed capacity than any other player. It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets. Its fleet comprises 19 modern vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels and is projected to grow to 23 cruise ships by 2025 with options for six more vessel orders in place through 2030.
MSC Cruises offers its guests an enriching, immersive and safe cruise experience inspired by the Company's European heritage, where they can enjoy international dining, world-class entertainment, award-winning family programmes and the very latest user-friendly technology on board. To learn more about contemporary brand's itineraries and experience on board its ships please see here.
Meanwhile the luxury brand, Explora Journeys, is set to start operating in 2023 with a fleet with the latest and most advanced environmental and maritime technologies available. The first of which will have a gross tonnage of 63,900 GT and feature 461 of the largest suites at sea, all with ocean front balconies or terraces. These luxury ships will introduce to the luxury segment a broad range of new guest experiences and other activities as well as generous ratios of public spaces, in addition to showcasing highly innovative design. For further information about Explora Journeys please see here.
MSC's number one priority across all its operations has always been the health and safety of its guests and crew, as well as the communities at the destinations its ships serve. In August 2020, MSC Cruises implemented a new comprehensive and robust health and safety protocol to become the first major line to return to sea. To learn more about MSC Cruises' health & safety protocol please see here.
MSC has long been committed to environmental stewardship with a long-term goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. The Company is also a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies, with the objective to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide. To learn more about the Company's environmental commitment please see here.
Finally, to learn more about the MSC Foundation, MSC Group's own vehicle to lead, focus and advance its conservation, humanitarian and cultural commitments please see here.
Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.
With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 20,000 employees.
