Fincantieri is pleased to invite you to the

1H 2023 Results Conference Call

Thursday July 27, 2023

08:45 CEST

Speakers:

Pierroberto Folgiero - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Giuseppe Dado - Chief Financial Officer

Please access the audio webcast through the following link.

Questions for the Q&A session can be submitted through the Diamond Pass (link), dialing the following numbers or via browser:

Italy +39 028020911

UK +44 1212818004

USA +1 7187058796

HK +852 58080984 press *0

BrowserHD Audio Connection

In case of connection issues, please contact +39 028061371.

The presentation will be available before markets open on the Group's Corporate website.

For further details please contact:

Investor Relations

Press Office

Tel. +39 040 3192279

Tel. +39 040 3192473

investor.relations@fincantieri.it

press.office@fincantieri.it

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 21 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2023 17:59:26 UTC.