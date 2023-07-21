Fincantieri is pleased to invite you to the
1H 2023 Results Conference Call
Thursday July 27, 2023
08:45 CEST
Speakers:
Pierroberto Folgiero - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
Giuseppe Dado - Chief Financial Officer
Please access the audio webcast through the following link.
Questions for the Q&A session can be submitted through the Diamond Pass (link), dialing the following numbers or via browser:
Italy +39 028020911
UK +44 1212818004
USA +1 7187058796
HK +852 58080984 press *0
BrowserHD Audio Connection
In case of connection issues, please contact +39 028061371.
The presentation will be available before markets open on the Group's Corporate website.
For further details please contact:
Investor Relations
Press Office
Tel. +39 040 3192279
Tel. +39 040 3192473
investor.relations@fincantieri.it
press.office@fincantieri.it
