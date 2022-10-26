Advanced search
    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-10-26 am EDT
0.5155 EUR   +1.08%
11:48aFincantieri S P A : Conference call invitation nine months 2022 results
PU
10/24Fincantieri S P A : SECOND MULTIPORPOSE OFFSHORE PATROL SHIP “FRANCESCO MOROSINI” DELIVERED
PU
10/12Webuild-led consortium wins $900-million contract for breakwater at Genoa port
RE
Fincantieri S p A : Conference call invitation nine months 2022 results

10/26/2022 | 11:48am EDT
Fincantieri is pleased to invite you to the

Nine Months 2022 Results Conference Call

Tuesday November 8, 2022

09:00 CET

Speakers:

Pierroberto Folgiero - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Giuseppe Dado - Chief Financial Officer

Please access the audio webcast through the following link.

Questions for the Q&A session can be submitted through the Diamond Pass (link), dialing the following numbers or via browser:

Italy +39 028020911

UK +44 1212818004

USA +1 7187058796

Browser HD Audio Connection

In case of connection issues, please contact +39 028061371.

The presentation will be available before markets open on the Group's Corporate website.

For further details please contact:

Investor Relations

Press Office

Tel. +39 040 3192279

Tel. +39 040 3192473

investor.relations@fincantieri.it

press.office@fincantieri.it

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 15:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
