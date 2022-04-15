Fincantieri S p A : FILING OF A SLATE OF CANDIDATES FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

FILING OF A SLATE OF CANDIDATES FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS OF FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

Trieste, April 15, 2022 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ("Fincantieri" or the "Company") informs that, with reference to the Shareholders' Meeting convened for May 16, 2022 (single call), in the forms provided by law, on April 14, 2022 and pursuant to Article 19 of the By-laws, a slate of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors of the Company has been filed by the shareholder INARCASSA, owner of No. 37,413,215 ordinary shares without par value, representing 2.201% of Fincantieri share capital. Hereinafter the candidates:

- Paola Muratorio;

- Paolo Amato;

- Alice Vatta.

All the candidates declared to satisfy the independence requirements set out by Article 147-ter, paragraph 4 and Article 148, paragraph 3, of the Legislative Decree 58/1998, as well as Article 2, and in particular, Recommendation No. 7 of the Corporate Governance Code by Borsa Italiana, to which the Company adheres.

Please note that the deadline for the filing of the slates of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors will expire on April 21, 2022.

The slate, along with the documents including the information required by the By-laws and by applicable law, will be publicly available in the ways and according to the terms laid down by the regulations in force, together with the additional slates that will be filed within the abovementioned deadline.

