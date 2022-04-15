Log in
    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
  Report
04/14
0.6070 EUR   -0.08%
07:01aFINCANTIERI S P A : Filing of a slate of candidates for the appointment of the board of directors of fincantieri s.p.a.
PU
04/14CORRECTION : Fincantieri Unit to Build Two Commissioning Service Operations Vessels for Norwind Offshore
MT
04/14Fincantier Uniti to Build Two Commissioning Service Operations Vessels for Norwind Offshore
MT
Fincantieri S p A : FILING OF A SLATE OF CANDIDATES FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

04/15/2022
FILING OF A SLATE OF CANDIDATES FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS OF FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

Trieste, April 15, 2022 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ("Fincantieri" or the "Company") informs that, with reference to the Shareholders' Meeting convened for May 16, 2022 (single call), in the forms provided by law, on April 14, 2022 and pursuant to Article 19 of the By-laws, a slate of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors of the Company has been filed by the shareholder INARCASSA, owner of No. 37,413,215 ordinary shares without par value, representing 2.201% of Fincantieri share capital. Hereinafter the candidates:

  • - Paola Muratorio;

  • - Paolo Amato;

  • - Alice Vatta.

All the candidates declared to satisfy the independence requirements set out by Article 147-ter, paragraph 4 and Article 148, paragraph 3, of the Legislative Decree 58/1998, as well as Article 2, and in particular, Recommendation No. 7 of the Corporate Governance Code by Borsa Italiana, to which the Company adheres.

Please note that the deadline for the filing of the slates of candidates for the appointment of the Board of Directors will expire on April 21, 2022.

The slate, along with the documents including the information required by the By-laws and by applicable law, will be publicly available in the ways and according to the terms laid down by the regulations in force, together with the additional slates that will be filed within the abovementioned deadline.

* * *

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 20,000 employees. www.fincantieri.com

FINCANTIERI

Press Office

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 040 3192473 press.office@fincantieri.it

Tel. +39 040 3192111 investor.relations@fincantieri.it

1

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 11:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
