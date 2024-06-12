Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2024

PARENT COMPANY DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS

BOARD OF DIRECTORS BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS Three-year period 2022-2024 Three-year period 2023-2025 Claudio Graziano (Chairman) Gabriella Chersicla (Chairman) Pierroberto Folgiero (Chief Executive Officer Elena Cussigh (Standing Auditor) and General Manager) Antonello Lillo (Standing Auditor) Paolo Amato Ottavio De Marco (Alternate Auditor) Barbara Debra Contini Arianna Pennacchio (Alternate Auditor) Alberto Dell'Acqua Marco Seracini (Alternate Auditor) Massimo Di Carlo Paola Muratorio Cristina Scocchia Valter Trevisani Alice Vatta Alessandra Battaglia (Secretary)

MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR PREPARING FINANCIAL REPORTS

Felice Bonavolontà

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS SUPERVISORY BODY Pursuant to Legislative Decree 231/01 Nine-year period 2020-2028 Three-year period 2024-2026 Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. Attilio Befera (Chairman - External Member) Davide Carlino (Internal Member) Iole Anna Savini (External Member)

For detailed information on the composition and functions of the Board Committees (the Control and Risk Committee, which is also responsible for the functions of the committee responsible for related party transactions except for resolutions on remuneration, the Remuneration Committee, which is assigned the functions of the committee responsible for transactions with related parties in the case of resolutions on remuneration associated with related party transactions, the Nomination Committee and the Sustainability Committee) reference should be made to the Report on corporate governance and ownership structure available on the Company website in the "Ethics and Governance - Corporate Governance System - Corporate Governance Reports".

