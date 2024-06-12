Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2024
INDEX
PARENT COMPANY DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS
5
REPORT ON OPERATIONS AT 31 MARCH 2024
7
KEY FINANCIALS
8
GROUP PERFORMANCE
9
OPERATIONAL REVIEW BY SEGMENT
17
BUSINESS OUTLOOK
24
RECONCILIATION OF THE RECLASSIFIED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS USED IN THE REPORT ON
OPERATIONS WITH THE MANDATORY IFRS STATEMENTS
30
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 MARCH 2024
33
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FIANANCIAL STATEMENTS
39
NOTE 1 - FORM, CONTENTS AND OTHER GENERAL INFORMATION
40
NOTE 2 - SCOPE AND BASIS OF CONSOLIDATION
45
NOTE 3 - ACCOUNTING STANDARDS
47
NOTE 4 - CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND ASSUMPTIONS
47
NOTE 5 - INTANGIBLE ASSETS
48
NOTE 6 - RIGHTS OF USE
50
NOTE 7 - PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
51
NOTE 8 - INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD AND OTHER
INVESTMENTS
53
NOTE 9 - NON-CURRENT FINANCIAL ASSETS
54
NOTE 10 - OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS
55
NOTE 11 - DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
56
NOTE 12 - INVENTORIES AND ADVANCES
57
NOTE 13 - CONTRACT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
58
NOTE 14 - TRADE RECEIVABLES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
59
NOTE 15 - INCOME TAX ASSETS
61
NOTE 16 - CURRENT FINANCIAL ASSETS
61
NOTE 17 - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
61
NOTE 18 - EQUITY
62
NOTE 19 - PROVISIONS FOR RISKS AND CHARGES
66
NOTE 20 - EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
67
NOTE 21 - NON-CURRENT FINANCIAL LIABILITIES
68
NOTE 22 - OTHER NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
69
NOTE 23 - TRADE PAYABLES AND OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES
69
NOTE 24 - CURRENT FINANCIAL LIABILITIES
70
NOTE 25 - REVENUE AND INCOME
72
NOTE 26 - OPERATING COSTS
73
NOTE 27 - FINANCIAL INCOME AND EXPENSES
75
NOTE 28 - INCOME AND EXPENSE FROM INVESTMENTS
76
NOTE 29 - INCOME TAXES
77
NOTE 30 - OTHER INFORMATION
78
NOTE 31 - CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
91
NOTE 32 - SEGMENT INFORMATION
92
NOTE 33 - ASSETS HELD FOR SALE
95
NOTE 34 - ACQUISITION OF THE REMAZEL GROUP
95
NOTE 35 - EVENTS AFTER 31 MARCH 2024
97
Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2024
COMPANIES INCLUDED IN THE SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION
....................................................................................................99
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
105
GLOSSARY
108
Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2024
PARENT COMPANY DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS
Three-year period 2022-2024
Three-year period 2023-2025
Claudio Graziano (Chairman)
Gabriella Chersicla (Chairman)
Pierroberto Folgiero (Chief Executive Officer
Elena Cussigh (Standing Auditor)
and General Manager)
Antonello Lillo (Standing Auditor)
Paolo Amato
Ottavio De Marco (Alternate Auditor)
Barbara Debra Contini
Arianna Pennacchio (Alternate Auditor)
Alberto Dell'Acqua
Marco Seracini (Alternate Auditor)
Massimo Di Carlo
Paola Muratorio
Cristina Scocchia
Valter Trevisani
Alice Vatta
Alessandra Battaglia (Secretary)
MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR PREPARING FINANCIAL REPORTS
Felice Bonavolontà
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS
SUPERVISORY BODY Pursuant to Legislative Decree
231/01
Nine-year period 2020-2028
Three-year period 2024-2026
Deloitte & Touche S.p.A.
Attilio Befera (Chairman - External Member)
Davide Carlino (Internal Member)
Iole Anna Savini (External Member)
For detailed information on the composition and functions of the Board Committees (the Control and Risk Committee, which is also responsible for the functions of the committee responsible for related party transactions except for resolutions on remuneration, the Remuneration Committee, which is assigned the functions of the committee responsible for transactions with related parties in the case of resolutions on remuneration associated with related party transactions, the Nomination Committee and the Sustainability Committee) reference should be made to the Report on corporate governance and ownership structure available on the Company website in the "Ethics and Governance - Corporate Governance System - Corporate Governance Reports".
DISCLAIMER
Forecast data and information must be regarded as forward-looking statements and therefore, not being based on simple historical facts, contain, by their nature, an element of risk and uncertainty because they also depend on the occurrence of future events and developments outside the Company's control. Actual results could therefore be materially different from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements refer to the information available at the date of their publication; Fincantieri S.p.A. undertakes no obligation to revise, update or correct its forward-looking statements after such date, other than in the circumstances strictly required by applicable regulations. The forward-looking statements provided do not constitute and shall not be considered by users of the financial statements as advice for legal, accounting, tax or investment purposes nor is it the intention for such statements to create any type of reliance and/or induce such users to invest in the Company.
Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2024
Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2024
REPORT ON OPERATIONS AT 31 MARCH 2024
Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2024
KEY FINANCIALS
31.12.2023
Economic data
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
and income
euro/million
1,767
1,764
(1)
euro/million
100
87
5.2%EBITDA margin(*)
%
5.7%
4.9%
(7)Adjusted profit/(loss) for the period(2)
euro/million
(9)
4
for the period
euro/million
(20)
(7)
share of profit/(loss) for the period
euro/million
(18)
(7)
31.12.2023
Financial data
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
2,705Net invested capital
euro/million
2,855
3,474
euro/million
442
552
2,271Net financial position(3)
euro/million
2,413
2,922
31.12.2023
Other indicators
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
(**)
euro/million
539
909
34,629Order book(**)
euro/million
33,519
34,737
34,772Total backlog(**)(***)
euro/million
39,256
33,987
23,072- of which backlog(**)
euro/million
21,956
22,687
expenditure
euro/million
35
40
at the end of the period
number
21,729
20,777
85Vessels in order book
number
85
89
- Ratio between EBITDA and Revenue and income. (**) Net of eliminations and consolidation adjustments. (***) Sum of backlog and soft backlog.
(1) This figure does not include Extraordinary and non-recurring income and expenses. See the definition contained in the section Alternative Performance Measures.
(2) Profit/(loss) for the period before extraordinary and non-recurring income and expenses
(3) See the definition contained in the section Alternative Performance Measures.
The percentages contained in this report have been calculated with reference to amounts expressed in thousands of euros
Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2024
GROUP PERFORMANCE
ORDER INTAKE, ORDER BACKLOG AND DELIVERIES
In the first three months of 2024, the Group recorded euro 539 million in new orders, compared with euro 909 million in the corresponding period of 2023, with a book-to-bill ratio (order intake/revenue) of 0.3 (0.5 at 31 March 2023).
31.12.2023
intake analysis (euro/million)
31.03.2024
31.03.2023(*)
Amounts %
Amounts
%
Amounts
%
3,336
51
S.p.A.
103
19
82
9
3,264
49
of Group
436
81
827
91
6,600
100
539
100
909
100
4,148
63
141
26
252
28
1,801
27
and Specialized vessels
498
92
533
59
1,050
16
Systems and Infrastructure
207
38
238
26
(399)
(6)Consolidation adjustments
(307)
(57)
(114)
(13)
6,600
100Total
539
100
909
100
(*) Comparative figures have been restated following the redefinition of the operating segments.
The Group's total backlog reached a record level of about euro 39.3 billion at 31 March 2024, comprising euro 22.0 billion of backlog (euro 23.1 billion at 31 December 2023) and euro 17.3 billion of soft backlog (euro 11.7 billion at 31 December 2023) with development of the projects in the order book expected to continue up to 2030.
The backlog and total backlog guarantee about 2.9 years and 5.1 years of work respectively in relation to 2023 revenues. The composition of the backlog by segment is shown in the following table.
31.12.2023
backlog analysis (euro/million)
31.03.2024
31.03.2023(*)
Amounts
%
Amounts
%
Amounts
%
15,883
69
S.p.A.
14,882
68
16,537
73
7,189
31
of Group
7,074
32
6,150
27
23,072
100
21,956
100
22,687
100
18,908
82
17,755
81
19,246
85
1,866
8
and Specialized vessels
2,086
10
1,344
6
2,688
12
Systems and Infrastructure
2,730
12
2,513
11
(390)
(2)Consolidation adjustments
(615)
(3)
(416)
(2)
23,072
100
21,956
100
22,687
100
11,700
100
backlog (**)
17,300
100
11,300
100
34,772
100Total backlog
39,256
100
33,987
100
(*) Comparative figures have been restated following the redefinition of the operating segments.
- Soft backlog represents the value of contract options, existing letters of intent and projects at an advanced stage of negotiation not yet reflected in the order backlog.
Interim Financial Report at 31 March 2024
The analysis of the numbers of ships delivered and those in the order book is shown in the following table.
Deliveries, Order Intake and Order book (number of ships)
31.03.2024
31.03.2023
Ships delivered
4
5
Vessels ordered
4
6
Vessels in order book
85
89
CAPITAL EXPENDITURE
31.12.2023(*)
Capital expenditure analysis
31.03.2024
31.03.2023(*)
(euro/million)
Amounts
%
Amounts
%
Amounts
%
124
48Fincantieri S.p.A.
15
43
20
50
134
52Rest of Group
20
57
20
50
258
100Total
35
100
40
100
162
63Shipbuilding
21
60
28
70
24
9Offshore and Specialized vessels
6
17
2
5
35
14Equipment, Systems and Infrastructure
5
14
6
15
37
14Other activities
3
9
4
10
258
100Total
35
100
40
100
55
21Intangible assets
9
26
8
20
203
79Property, plant and equipment
26
74
32
80
258
100Total
35
100
40
100
(*) Comparative figures have been restated following the redefinition of the operating segments.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2024 21:24:01 UTC.