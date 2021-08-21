Fincantieri S p A : Italy's Fincantieri talking to Leonardo over OTO Melara unit -source

There are contacts between the two groups over the unit, the source said.

Italian daily La Stampa on Saturday reported that Fincantieri was in early talks to buy OTO Melara, famous for its naval gun production, and could launch an offer before the end of the year.

The newspaper said any deal would be vetted by the Italian Treasury which is top shareholder in Leonardo and, through state lender CDP, Fincantieri.

Fincantieri is a leading manufacturer of military ships.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Jason Neely)