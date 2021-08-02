Log in
    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
Fincantieri S p A : NOTICE OF DEPOSIT OF THE HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT JUNE 30, 2021

08/02/2021 | 11:12am EDT
NOTICE OF DEPOSIT OF THE HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT JUNE 30, 2021

Trieste, August 2, 2021 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ("Fincantieri" or the "Company") informs that the Half year financial report at June 30, 2021, approved by the Board of Directors on July 29, 2021 − together with the report containing the opinion of the Independent Auditors − is made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.fincantieri.com) in the section "Investor Relations − Financial Statements" and on "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com), the website dedicated to the centralized storage of regulated information.

* * *

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 20,000 employees.

www.fincantieri.com

FINCANTIERI

Press Office

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 040 3192473

Tel. +39 040 3192111

press.office@fincantieri.it

investor.relations@fincantieri.it

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 15:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
