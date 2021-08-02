Fincantieri S p A : NOTICE OF DEPOSIT OF THE HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT JUNE 30, 2021

NOTICE OF DEPOSIT OF THE HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AT JUNE 30, 2021

Trieste, August 2, 2021 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ("Fincantieri" or the "Company") informs that the Half year financial report at June 30, 2021, approved by the Board of Directors on July 29, 2021 − together with the report containing the opinion of the Independent Auditors − is made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.fincantieri.com) in the section "Investor Relations − Financial Statements" and on "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com), the website dedicated to the centralized storage of regulated information.

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 20,000 employees.

