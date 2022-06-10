Fincantieri S p A : NOTICE OF DEPOSIT OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

NOTICE OF DEPOSIT OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Trieste, June 10, 2022 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ("Fincantieri" or the "Company") informs that the minutes of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on May 16, 2022 on a single call are available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.fincantieri.com) in the section "Ethics & Governance - Shareholders' Meeting - Shareholders' Meeting 2022" and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

