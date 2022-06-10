Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Fincantieri S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCT   IT0001415246

FINCANTIERI S.P.A.

(FCT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:20 2022-06-10 am EDT
0.5310 EUR   -3.54%
09:03aFINCANTIERI S P A : Notice of deposit of the minutes of the shareholders' meeting
PU
06/03Germany's Rheinmetall bids for Leonardo's OTO Melara cannon maker
RE
06/01FINCANTIERI : The board of directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fincantieri S p A : NOTICE OF DEPOSIT OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

06/10/2022 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF DEPOSIT OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Trieste, June 10, 2022 - FINCANTIERI S.p.A. ("Fincantieri" or the "Company") informs that the minutes of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on May 16, 2022 on a single call are available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website (www.fincantieri.com) in the section "Ethics & Governance - Shareholders' Meeting - Shareholders' Meeting 2022" and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com).

* * *

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels, as well as in the production of systems and component equipment, after-sales services and marine interiors solutions. Thanks to the expertise developed in the management of complex projects, the Group boasts first-class references in infrastructures, and is a reference player in digital technologies and cybersecurity, electronics and advanced systems.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, here employing 10,000 workers and creating around 90,000 jobs, which double worldwide thanks to a production network of 18 shipyards operating in four continents and with over 20,000 employees. www.fincantieri.com

* * *

FINCANTIERI

Press Office

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 040 3192473

Tel. +39 040 3192111

press.office@fincantieri.it

investor.relations@fincantieri.it

Disclaimer

Fincantieri S.p.A. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 13:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
09:03aFINCANTIERI S P A : Notice of deposit of the minutes of the shareholders' meeting
PU
06/03Germany's Rheinmetall bids for Leonardo's OTO Melara cannon maker
RE
06/01FINCANTIERI : The board of directors
PU
05/24Leonardo CEO Rejects Potential Merger With Shipbuilder Fincantieri Over Lack of Synergi..
MT
05/13VIKING TAKES DELIVERY OF NEWEST OCEAN SHIP; The Viking Mars Will Be Named on May 17 by ..
AQ
05/06TRANSCRIPT : Fincantieri S.p.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 06, 2022
CI
05/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BP, Pfizer, Expedia, Citigroup, Amazon...
05/03Fincantieri in talks with NCL for $4 billion cruise ship order - source
RE
05/03FINCANTIERI S P A : Conference call invitation first quarter 2022 results
PU
05/02Fincantieri to Receive $4 Billion Cruise Ship Order From Norwegian Cruise Line
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 484 M 7 979 M 7 979 M
Net income 2022 101 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2022 1 082 M 1 153 M 1 153 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,56x
Yield 2022 1,02%
Capitalization 934 M 996 M 996 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 20 774
Free-Float 28,5%
Chart FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Fincantieri S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINCANTIERI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,55 €
Average target price 0,67 €
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierroberto Folgiero Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claudio Graziano Executive Chairman
Paola Muratorio Independent Non-Executive Director
Cristina Scocchia Independent Non-Executive Director
Valter Trevisani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINCANTIERI S.P.A.-8.78%1 030
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-1.37%5 266
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.6.35%4 089
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-25.37%2 874
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD46.34%2 717
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.22.29%2 706